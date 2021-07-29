Garden: My favorite large shrubs, small trees

As I sit here typing this article, my lovely Althea tree is drooping over from the weight of all the beautiful hibiscus-shaped flowers covering it.
This was inspiration enough for me to write an article about some of my favorite small trees, or large shrubs, however you would like to think of them.
In the fall to early winter it will be the perfect time to plant these in your landscape, so get ready to decide which ones you would like to obtain for your yard.
Planting at the right time will get them off to a great start, and they will be able to endure the heat and drought much easier next summer. Now for some of my favorites.
Altheas are small trees that have large, beautiful flowers in the summer. These come primarily in shades of white with red centers, pinks of several shades, and pale lavender colors. They are so easy to care for that you can pretty much just plant them and keep them watered the first year, then forget about them thereafter. I have four or five of these in my yard and I smile every time I see them.
Another small tree that makes me smile is the Vitex, which has beautiful spiky blooms in the summer. These are also care-free and drought-tolerant. You decide how tall they get. Just trim off the top if you want more of a shrub, or let them grow freely into a small tree.
You can even cut them all the way down and they will just come back up, if you want a really small one. I prefer the tree size, because they are so pretty that the more the better.
The wax myrtle is a small native tree that has lovely blue berries and pretty leaves. The birds will thank you for planting this tree because they love to eat the berries. This makes them a good choice in a garden designed to delight your bird friends, with a nice birdbath and lots of flowers.
A few birdfeeders and you will be ready to bird watch along with the family cat from your living room window. Just place a couple of wax myrtles along the north side of the garden as the back border.
Desert Willow
Another great drought-tolerant small tree is the desert willow. This delicate beauty will delight you with its pink, orchid-like blooms and lacy leaves. The word “desert” should alert you that this tree will take our hot summers and droughts like a champ.
There is a great little tree of this kind over at the arboretum in Woodway if you would like to see it before you buy one for your landscape.
The Chinese snowball viburnum is very showy with its giant snowball-shaped white flowers that cover the little tree in the summer. Even though I classify this as a small tree, you will need to provide plenty of room for it — a good eight feet off-center is best. It will grow about 10 to 12 feet high.
There are several varieties of this tree, so if you want the really big snowball flowers you will need to buy the variety Viburnum macro cephalum. If you don’t find this one, don’t worry. Go ahead and buy what you can find. They are all beautiful.
Crape Myrtle
It is probably not necessary to tell you to buy a crape myrtle for your Texas landscape. Unless you’ve been away somewhere such as Mars, you know that this is one small tree that really fits the bill for a lovely flowering tree for Texas.
What you may not be so familiar with are the many varieties you can get. If you are lucky enough to find a Basham’s Party Pink, be sure to snatch it up. This is an old-fashioned variety that grows mostly from a single trunk and gets larger than most other crape myrtles you will commonly find at the nurseries.
It has such a beautiful tree shape that it will do a great job of meeting your needs for a good landscape tree. There are many other good crape myrtles, mostly with multiple trunks. There is nothing wrong with this because the trunks are decorative and attractive even without any leaves or flowers in the winter. The smooth, dappled bark is quite nice all by itself.
There are also some great small shrub crape myrtles. I have a beautiful Razzle-Dazzle Raspberry shrub that is blooming its head off right now. It is several years old and has reached its grown height at about 4 feet tall.
I hope you will be inspired to get some of these wonderful little trees or large shrubs, however you want to think of them. They will outperform many other larger trees and give you beauty and shade for your landscape.
As you may have noticed, I prefer to have a little tree that blooms to a large tree that towers over my roof. I can almost hear my big oak tree thinking about plunging into my living room during the next storm.
Give me a little tree any day that I can trim with my tree saw rather than a giant that takes a team of hard-hat-wearing muscular men half a day to conquer. Follow my suggestions and also research other possibilities for some great additions to your landscape. ￼
Melody Fitzgerald is a McLennan County Master Gardener who has spent more than 35 years facing the challenges of Central Texas gardening.