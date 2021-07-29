Garden: My favorite large shrubs, small trees

There are several varieties of this tree, so if you want the really big snowball flowers you will need to buy the variety Viburnum macro cephalum. If you don’t find this one, don’t worry. Go ahead and buy what you can find. They are all beautiful.

Crape Myrtle

It is probably not necessary to tell you to buy a crape myrtle for your Texas landscape. Unless you’ve been away somewhere such as Mars, you know that this is one small tree that really fits the bill for a lovely flowering tree for Texas.

What you may not be so familiar with are the many varieties you can get. If you are lucky enough to find a Basham’s Party Pink, be sure to snatch it up. This is an old-fashioned variety that grows mostly from a single trunk and gets larger than most other crape myrtles you will commonly find at the nurseries.

It has such a beautiful tree shape that it will do a great job of meeting your needs for a good landscape tree. There are many other good crape myrtles, mostly with multiple trunks. There is nothing wrong with this because the trunks are decorative and attractive even without any leaves or flowers in the winter. The smooth, dappled bark is quite nice all by itself.