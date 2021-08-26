Garden: Perennials for your garden

Since we are coming up on the best time of the year to add landscape plants to our gardens, this is a great time to talk about some excellent perennial flowers that you should know.

What is a perennial flower? It is a flower that does not live just for one year, but comes back each year, usually bigger and better than the year before. Some of the best of these perennials will come back for many years, so it is important to choose the best place for them in the garden and prepare the soil well when you set them in their honored place in the landscape.

When selecting perennials you need to think about achieving as many months of flowers as possible. You will want to pick some flowers that bloom in the spring, then some that bloom in the summer months, followed by fall blooming perennials.

You can also fill in areas with some perennials that are not known for their flowers, but rather for their foliage color or shapes. This will give you a well-rounded flower bed that will perform well for you all season long. Our list of recommended perennials will give you both types for your garden beds.

Central Texas’ Best