Garden: Perennials for your garden

Since we are coming up on the best time of the year to add landscape plants to our gardens, this is a great time to talk about some excellent perennial flowers that you should know.
What is a perennial flower? It is a flower that does not live just for one year, but comes back each year, usually bigger and better than the year before. Some of the best of these perennials will come back for many years, so it is important to choose the best place for them in the garden and prepare the soil well when you set them in their honored place in the landscape.
When selecting perennials you need to think about achieving as many months of flowers as possible. You will want to pick some flowers that bloom in the spring, then some that bloom in the summer months, followed by fall blooming perennials.
You can also fill in areas with some perennials that are not known for their flowers, but rather for their foliage color or shapes. This will give you a well-rounded flower bed that will perform well for you all season long. Our list of recommended perennials will give you both types for your garden beds.
Central Texas’ Best
Let’s take a look at some of the best of these plants for Central Texas. First, let’s cover spring blooming flowers. Columbine is a popular flower in cooler, mountainous states such as Colorado. But we have a couple of excellent columbines that do well here in Texas.
Hinckley’s Columbine is a yellow-flowered variety that does very well here. The flowers are large and have an interesting shape. A good example of these can be seen locally at the Texas Central Marketplace gracing the spring garden areas there.
There is also a little columbine that has red and yellow flowers that I find delightful. Either variety is an excellent choice. The daylily Stella d’Oro is an excellent bulb with bright yellow flowers. Neither of these two flowers has serious disease or insect problems, so they are easy care.
Most people are familiar with gladiolus, but there is a particular variety that surpasses common glads in quality and performance. This is the Byzantine Gladiolus. This little blub has violet blooms each spring, and it will gladly multiply to fill a larger area over time.
This is a great choice with yellow daffodils. By the way, daffodils that perform best in our area are the smaller-sized daffodils. Most varieties are good; just pick smaller-sized blooms for best results.
Dianthus are one of the flowers that does its very best when planted in the fall, so be sure to pick some up before winter arrives. They will be twice as big when planted in autumn. These come in a large variety of flower colors and shapes, making them an interesting spring flower for your garden.
Plenty of Salvias
For a great summer blooming flower, pick any of the salvias. There are hundreds of varieties of salvias. I have a big, thick book devoted to nothing but these flowers, which also include our Thanksgiving herb, sage.
For great salvias, pick Salvia greggii. There are many varieties of the Gregg salvias in colors of pink, red and blue. One salvia plant can fill up a good two or three feet of garden space, so they are a good bargain too.
A good foliage plant to go with your summer blooming flowers is Artemisia, which is gray. It has a delicate, fern-like foliage and a nice scent. It tends to make whatever you plant next to it look extra pretty, so it is a great addition to your garden.
No summer garden would be complete without a few lantana bushes. The lantana that performs the best here is yellow-flowering, but there are several colors that also look quite good. Lantana will also fill a large space. It will need just a little pruning of dead plant material in the late winter to give you months of wonderful color in your garden.
Purple Coneflower
Another great late spring to summer perennial flower is the purple coneflower. This is a butterfly pleaser, so it goes great in the nature garden with other butterfly plants such as Shasta daisies and the herbs fennel and parsley.
Coneflowers will spread and pop up everywhere, but you won’t mind, because they are so pretty. You can also save some seeds for your friends.
Need some carefree orange flowers? Pick Mexican Mint Marigold, which is actually an herb. It blooms in late summer, bringing on the autumn colors just as a few other flowers are past their prime.
Another good flower for fall is the chrysanthemum. Mums come in many colors to please everyone. The secret to a big, lush plant covered with blooms is to plant them in the fall of the year before you want to have them bloom heavily.
Then, in the following spring and summer, keep cutting off any sign of flowers. The plant will get bigger and fuller. That fall it will produce many flowers just covering the surface of the plant. Stop cutting off the flowers about the middle of August.
When to Plant
Plant wildflowers in the fall before the spring you want them to bloom. Never plant seeds in the spring and expect flowers that same spring.
In nature, the wildflowers bloom in the spring, then the flowers fall off and dry up. Dirt covers them in the summer, and by the next spring, the flowers are ready to bloom from the plants that come from these seeds.
You can also find many more flowers that will be a joy to you for your landscape. Just pick perennials as they outperform all others in size and quality.
There are many books of Texas garden flowers that you can peruse to find even more flowers to try in your garden. Do a little research and reap rich rewards for your landscape. ￼
Melody Fitzgerald is a McLennan County Master Gardener who has spent more than 35 years facing the challenges of Central Texas gardening.