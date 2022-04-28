Garden: Picking the right tomato variety

Few garden purchases cause as much debate and discussion as buying the tomato variety that will give gardeners the tomato of their dreams — big, red, tasty, and most important, better than the tomato of the folks next door.

People want real bragging rights, and nothing fits the bill better than a basketful of lovely, delicious tomatoes that were grown in their own backyard.

In an effort to clear up some of the confusion that exists among gardeners everywhere, I am going to give you a primer on some of the best tomato varieties to grow here in Central Texas.

Consider first the following questions:

• How fast do you want to be able to pick and eat your tomatoes?

• Are you going to cook up a wonderful sauce with these tomatoes?

• Are you mostly going to eat them fresh?

• Would you like to grow some tomatoes that are an unusual shape or color?

• Do you want to make sure that your tomatoes are not destroyed by insects or diseases?

• Would you really like to have a large harvest?

Once you have considered what you really want in a tomato variety, you can peruse the catalogs and nurseries looking for the varieties that are most likely to give you bragging rights this year.

But you are going to need a little help because there are hundreds of varieties promising hundreds of different attributes. Don’t worry — I can help you narrow down your selection.

Here’s how: We Texas Master Gardeners have aided Texas A&M with the selection of Texas Superstar plants, including tomatoes. Having participated in these tests I know that we are almost cruel to the varieties we test in order to prove they have what it takes to do well in our challenging climate.

Superstar Options

So if a plant earns the Superstar designation, you can be sure it is a good one. Only a few tomatoes have passed the challenge. Below is a list of the best ones for us here in Central Texas.

The variety Celebrity is a Texas Superstar because it produces a good crop of tomatoes with resistance to many of the viruses and diseases that tomatoes are prone to in our area. They produce round, red tomatoes that are about 8 ounces and 4 inches in diameter.

They also don’t form cracks as easy as some tomatoes. This condition often happens when a tomato suddenly receives a large amount of rain after a dry spell. Cracks form in the skin as it splits from the sudden increase in moisture.

These tomatoes are among the most common sold at nurseries in our area, so you will have no problem locating some for your garden.

Another Texas Superstar tomato is the 444. Some people say the taste of the 444 is better than that of the Celebrity and yet it has the same resistance to diseases with a good crop yield. You should be able to find this tomato for sale here almost as easily as the Celebrity.

Two more Superstar tomatoes to look for with these good characteristics are Sun Pride and Tycoon. The latter has larger fruit and produces well even in hot conditions.

Even though Yellow Pear is not a Superstar, it is well known for producing a great deal of fruit on a large plant that survives well here. Unlike the others listed above, it is an heirloom and not a hybrid. Most heirloom tomatoes do not produce as well as hybrids, but this is an exception worth exploring.

Another large, productive tomato is the Sweet 100 Hybrid that makes large amounts of small but sweet fruits with a very high vitamin C content. There are several tomato varieties that have “100” as part of their name. I have yet to find a bad one.

So don’t worry if the name is not quite the same as I listed here. It would surprise me a great deal if it didn’t perform very well with good taste and high yields.

These are my best tomatoes for Central Texas. If you really want to grow an old-fashioned tomato with great taste that is not a hybrid, only Yellow Pear is on my list. It does as well as it does because it simply produces so many tomatoes.

But I must warn you that most heirlooms don’t produce very well under adverse conditions. If conditions are just right, you may get a good crop from them, or you may find that your heirloom gave you one tomato the whole season.

This has been my experience, so I am sticking to hybrids that have been bred to produce well.

Grow your tomatoes in rich soil. When you plant, add starter solution to the planting hole or do what I do and add fertilizer made from the castings of earthworms, which tomatoes just love.

A good nursery or garden center will have this product. Fertilize again when the first fruits reach marble size. Water deeply and keep insects and weeds at bay, and your tomatoes will reward you with a wonderful harvest.

Melody Fitzgerald is a McLennan County Master Gardener who has spent more than 35 years facing the challenges of Central Texas gardening.