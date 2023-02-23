I thought I would share with you a list of plants that you can plant once and have for a long time to come.

Some of these are vegetables, providing you a harvest now and in seasons in the future. Others are flowers and other useful ornamentals for your landscaping needs. Try some of these plants this year and discover how easy and economical they can be for your garden.

First, let’s talk about vegetables. There are some vegetables that you can plant this year, either in the spring or fall and harvest over the next few years.

Every now and then you will need to replace some of them, but most will give you a long time of harvest for just one planting. Beets and Swiss chard are two of my favorites. Instead of pulling up the entire plant, take your garden scissors with you and clip off the larger leaves, leaving the rest for another harvest.

Both of these nutritious vegetables can be eaten raw in a salad or lightly steamed as a cooked vegetable. In this method you do not harvest the beet roots — just the leaves. Swiss chard comes in several bright colors so it is also rather decorative.

Pests

The biggest pest for these two vegetables is the snail. Last year I finally conquered the problem with these pesky creatures. The secret is to buy a large bottle of red pepper flakes and sprinkle them all over your garden.

The snails really hate them and will clear out of your garden. If you buy your red pepper flakes at a thrift store you can get them quite economically in a large bottle that will last you a couple of seasons.

Best thing I have ever tried for repelling these pests. It works to keep them off your irises also.

Another vegetable for planting once and harvesting more than one season is green onions. Just get more than you think you will use and spread them out everywhere you can find a little space. They will fit in easily among the other vegetables without taking up too much room.

There are a few varieties that can produce seeds and more plants if left over the winter. I am also including garlic in this list, although you will have to plant every year.

It is worth it. You can hold back enough of your harvest of the bulbs so that you can replant each fall without having to buy more. Then your garlic is practically free from year to year with very little effort on your part.

Growing Herbs

Herbs can also be planted once and many of them will live through the winter to come back year after year. Rosemary, fennel, oregano and chives are among the easiest to keep growing year after year.

About the only one you can’t do this with is basil, because basil freezes easily. Some gardeners, however have found that their basil will reseed for another year’s growth.

Flowers

In the flower garden, most bulbs that grow here in Texas will come back year after year. They also produce more so that your display of bulbs will get better and bigger each year.

Daffodils and schoolhouse lilies are among the easiest to grow over multiple years. The one thing that you will need to do to help them bloom the next season is to leave the green leaves growing after the plants have finished blooming.

If you cut them down, they cannot form the flowers for the next season underground. So plant something that will hide them while they finish their life cycle because they can look rather scruffy while they are forming their next season’s blooms.

Once the blades of these flowers turn yellow and die, you are free to cut them off to neaten the area in which they were growing. Don’t forget where they are planted. You don’t want to accidently dig them up and kill them.

It’s a good idea to take a photo of them while they are blooming so that you will know. You can plant some short-term annual flowers around the area to hide the messy blades if they bother you.

Bulbs that come up and surprise you with their sudden display of beauty are well worth a little effort and sacrifice to keep them happy.

There are many flowers that continue to live and bloom for years in our gardens. I just want to mention some that I particularly like.

Dianthus just get bigger and better every year. I used to grow these like they were annuals before I learned better. Plant them in the fall for best results and they will be beautiful the next spring. Many new varieties have been created in recent years, so check out the selection. You will be glad you did.

Wildflowers

Our wildflowers like bluebonnets and blackfoot daisies are great plants to grow in our gardens. They will reseed and spread to give you more and more flowers as the years go by, so get some of these to grow in your garden.

I recommend that you grow both these wildflowers from transplants rather than seeds, as there are less problems and greater chance of success here in our Texas gardens.

If you must try seeds, plant them in the fall — it’s the only time they should be planted. These are lovely plants that I have always been so fond of. Be sure to get you some for your landscapes.

Some ornamental plants that will come back year after year are mullein, Mexican feather grass, Cyperus, and ruellia. All are great performers that will spread so you can have as many as you want in your garden. I use them all the time everywhere.

Mullein has tall flower spikes that attract insects that can harm our gardens, so they are a great plant to have as a trap crop. The rosettes of gray leaves are very attractive, especially with other wildflowers.

Ruellia is a great border plant with either blue or pink flowers. And Cyperus is a tall plant that looks great in a tropical garden setting. I probably have at least 50 or more of each of these plants because I like them that much.

Get you some of these plants and sit back and let them keep your garden productive and pretty for a long time to come. They are some of our best performers here in Central Texas. ￼