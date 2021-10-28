Garden: Preparing for winter weather

This last year we have seen some of the craziest weather Texans have known. It is a difficult thing for a garden columnist to know what to tell her readers regarding the winter to come, as all bets are off.

If we have a repeat of the cold that we experienced last winter, we had better get ready for it now. I am going to give my readers a rundown on what to do to prepare for the worst. If you are like me, you too had some of your plants and trees die last winter. It was just too cold for them to survive. So what do we do this year?

The last thing you want to have to do is to rush outside with blizzard conditions and try to wrap a tree or shrub in a last-ditch attempt to save it from a sudden snowstorm. If you were like I was, you could hardly get out the door anyway without risking a slide to disaster down the back steps.

There are a couple of facts that you must take into account about cold and plants. The first fact is that according to common levels of measurement, no plants produce heat. When you wrap up a shrub or rose bush, hoping to keep it warm, it is totally different than bundling up a small child before he heads outside to build a snowman.