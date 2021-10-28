Garden: Preparing for winter weather

This last year we have seen some of the craziest weather Texans have known. It is a difficult thing for a garden columnist to know what to tell her readers regarding the winter to come, as all bets are off.
If we have a repeat of the cold that we experienced last winter, we had better get ready for it now. I am going to give my readers a rundown on what to do to prepare for the worst. If you are like me, you too had some of your plants and trees die last winter. It was just too cold for them to survive. So what do we do this year?
The last thing you want to have to do is to rush outside with blizzard conditions and try to wrap a tree or shrub in a last-ditch attempt to save it from a sudden snowstorm. If you were like I was, you could hardly get out the door anyway without risking a slide to disaster down the back steps.
There are a couple of facts that you must take into account about cold and plants. The first fact is that according to common levels of measurement, no plants produce heat. When you wrap up a shrub or rose bush, hoping to keep it warm, it is totally different than bundling up a small child before he heads outside to build a snowman.
Children produce a toasty 98.6 degrees of warmth. Put a child in a warm coat and his body temperature is captured inside the coat to keep him warm. A shrub or other plant, no matter the size, will not benefit from wrapping in the same way that a human being can.
Your goal instead is to capture some of the warmth in the soil at the plant’s roots so that this warmth can help keep the plant a little warmer than it would be without such protection. As you might guess, on a very cold day, that’s not a lot of heat.
On a brighter note, there is a difference in just a few degrees between a plant that freezes, and one that just gets very cold. There are several ways that you are able to make cold protection more effective for your landscape plants.
Floating Row Cover
Floating row cover is a good choice, if you know what to look for. Read the description of the row cover to make sure it can help your plants.
Row cover comes in different thicknesses that provide varying types of protection. The thinnest row covers don’t protect from cold at all. They are made to keep insects out. Using these in the winter won’t save your plants.
Look for a cold protection that will at least give you several degrees protection from frost. How well the row cover does at this depends on how well it can keep the warmth of the soil from dissipating into the atmosphere.
Naturally, a thicker row cover will do the best job. All row cover will allow water to seep through to water your plants, so don’t be concerned about this.
Water Before Freeze
Another thing you can do is to water your plants before a freeze is expected to occur. Well-watered plants can withstand colder temperatures than dry ones.
Many of us forget about watering when winter arrives, because we feel that the plants are “asleep” and don’t get thirsty. However, water can be quite important for the health of the plants, no matter what time of the year it is.
If it doesn’t rain for a week, water your plants. Give them a nice, soaking watering, not just a half-hearted flip of the water hose.
Protection
Another technique to consider is the protection of plants such as tomatoes. We all know that it is a race to get tomatoes planted early so that the fruit will have a chance to ripen before it gets too hot.
Really hot weather can cause tomato blossoms to fail to set fruit. The plants need warm weather to set fruit, but not too warm. So everyone gets out really early and attempts to start growing tomatoes at the first hint of spring weather.
Often this hint of warm weather is followed by a sudden return of winter with a vengeance. If your plants are nipped by a frost but somehow manage to survive, they will rarely recover and will plod along looking sad and weak. I know this from sad personal experience.
There are a number of ways to protect tomatoes from late frosts. I know it is early to worry about what will happen in the spring, but if you are prepared ahead of time, you will be ready.
So look through those vegetable and flower catalogs right after Christmas and learn what kind of protection is available. You will find the row covers already mentioned. The catalog will tell you that you can just drape the row cover right over the plants — float it over them, and they will be protected.
But let me tell you what I learned by my own experimentation with my beloved tomatoes. Once you have floated the row cover over your plants it will settle down on top of the leaves. Then rain will come. The rain will be held tight against the plant leaves. The leaves will then turn a pale, sickly yellow and rot. That’s no good!
To use row cover effectively, you must install hoops to hold the row cover up off the leaves and allow some circulation of air. You can make these hoops out of PVC pipes. Get some PVC pipes flexible enough to bend into arches.
At the base of each arch, hammer in rebar so that you can just slide the PVC pipes over the rebar. It will hold them in place. Then you can drape the row cover over the pipes. What you will get vaguely resembles a covered wagon.
To keep the row cover from floating away, get some girl’s hair clips and clip them to the arches here and there.
Another Option
Another clever and effective device for protecting vegetables is called a Wall O’ Water. This is a plastic cover that is slipped on over a tomato (or pepper) cage. It is then filled with water.
During the day, the water heats up and at night is released to warm the vegetables. Neat, effective and expensive (sorry). You can also fill plastic or glass water or milk jugs with water and place them around plants to protect them from cold. This will work better if combined with floating row cover.
The whole idea is to hold in heat from the sun to be released at night when it is the coldest.
Try these methods this winter. They can extend your vegetable growing season well into winter and start it earlier in the spring. You will be glad you made this investment. ￼
Melody Fitzgerald is a McLennan County Master Gardener who has spent more than 35 years facing the challenges of Central Texas gardening.