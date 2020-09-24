Garden: Protect bees that are critical to nature

We have been in trouble in a lot of ways this year. While we deal with problems in our economy, natural disasters, and problems with disease and pestilence, a tiny little world lives around us and it has its own problems.
We can help. Our world will be better if we pay attention to the stewardship that we have over the wildlife in our own yards.
In other articles I have touched on making a comfortable home for our little garden helpers the toads. This month I want to talk about another way that we must behave responsibly in order to help our environment be healthy and provide us with the things that we need.
One of our most important helpers in agriculture is the common honey bee. Our honey bees are in trouble. Many times the beehives fail to thrive and the population is diminished.
You may not know it, but if we lose our bees many of our crops will not be pollinated and the production of our vegetables for this country can be gravely diminished. We must help our bees to survive and thrive. Let’s talk about some of the ways we can do this.
Beehives
No one expects you to have to put up with a huge hive of bees that can sting you hurt or your little children, but there is an important way that you need to get rid of an unwanted beehive if you get one in your yard.
The first thing to do is to realize that these insects’ lives need to be preserved so that they can continue to pollinate our food crops. In order to be able to help these bees be safely moved to a new location you will need to call a professional beekeeper to do the job.
Beekeepers know how to move bees with the fewest number of casualties and will make sure that the queen is taken and protected until she can be moved to a safe new environment.
Recently, a colony of bees moved into my front yard into an old tree stump. This was definitely unacceptable. They were very nice bees as they never tried to fly at me or drive me away. They would just sit and watch until I left the area but I didn’t want my granddaughter to discover them.
I called a local professional beekeeper. The beekeeper will come out and in about a morning’s time can remove your beehive to a new location.
First, the beekeeper will bring a special vacuum cleaner that is meant to vacuum up bees without harming them. Once all the bees that can be removed in this way are safely tucked away in a temporary cage the beekeeper will go deeper, cutting into the wood to make sure that they have captured the queen.
The queen is larger than the other bees. When she was little the bees fed her a special nutrient called royal jelly. This royal jelly made her develop into a queen. The bees do this whenever there is a reason for a new queen.
Royal jelly is made out of the same product that makes honey only it’s made in the bees’ brain.
Finding the Queen
Next, the beekeepers start to carefully take the hive apart until they come to the bright golden pieces of honeycomb that can be eaten later. At some point they will come across the queen.
She will be guarded by the worker bees whose job is to make sure that her every need is met and that she is always safe.
There are hundreds of workers in a hive and a couple of hundred drones whose job is to father the next generation in the hive. All these specialized bees must be calmed by pumping smoke into the air around the hive.
You might want to know that once you have removed the hive and the beekeepers have left that many bees from all around your neighborhood will come to your yard as they smell the honey.
These are robber bees and their job is to take all the honey they can find back to their hives to feed their young and workers. You might be surprised about how many bees come to your hive. In a neighborhood like the suburb of Woodway there must be very many hives out in the woods and other less-populated areas.
Our landscapes are just covered with insects, birds, reptiles and amphibians that do many useful tasks for us that will make our gardens healthier and less burdened by insects. Others, like the bees, help us by helping pollinate our flowers and vegetables.
We need to do whatever we can to help them live in safety. It is also a very interesting hobby to share with the child in your life.
Show them how these little creatures live and what they need to be healthy and happy. Get a book on bees, butterflies or toads and learn what to do.
I will definitely share more ideas about this in future articles. You can help by reading how you can create environments such as toad abodes or butterfly habitats in your yard. If you ever need to deal with bees, remember to do so with the respect they deserve for all the good they do for us each year.
You have the stewardship to care for these small inhabitants of our yards and make sure that they don’t disappear from our lives. Help keep these creatures for children to enjoy in the future. ￼
Melody Fitzgerald is a McLennan County Master Gardener who has spent more than 35 years facing the challenges of Central Texas gardening.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!