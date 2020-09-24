Garden: Protect bees that are critical to nature

Royal jelly is made out of the same product that makes honey only it’s made in the bees’ brain.

Finding the Queen

Next, the beekeepers start to carefully take the hive apart until they come to the bright golden pieces of honeycomb that can be eaten later. At some point they will come across the queen.

She will be guarded by the worker bees whose job is to make sure that her every need is met and that she is always safe.

There are hundreds of workers in a hive and a couple of hundred drones whose job is to father the next generation in the hive. All these specialized bees must be calmed by pumping smoke into the air around the hive.

You might want to know that once you have removed the hive and the beekeepers have left that many bees from all around your neighborhood will come to your yard as they smell the honey.

These are robber bees and their job is to take all the honey they can find back to their hives to feed their young and workers. You might be surprised about how many bees come to your hive. In a neighborhood like the suburb of Woodway there must be very many hives out in the woods and other less-populated areas.