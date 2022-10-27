Garden: Protecting your winter garden

Editor’s note: Melody Fitzgerald’s column this month is online only because of space limitations in the print editon.

I have often encouraged my readers to grow vegetables and herbs during the fall, winter and early spring seasons of the year. It is really a good time to garden here in Central Texas.

We have experienced several unpredictable cooler seasons in recent years, however. Gardeners here do not ever know for sure if it will be really cold with freezing temperatures, or if we will have mild winters with hardly a freeze at all.

I still want to encourage you to try gardening in the cooler seasons, as we often have more nice days than bad ones, and there are many plants that can grow even if we have some freezing weather ahead.

The one thing you can be sure of is that you must prepare in advance so that a cold front doesn’t harm your cool-season vegetables. So get your winter protection ready to go and don’t let a freeze catch you unprepared. No one wants to try putting on cold protection during a blizzard, after all.

Let’s look at the different ways you can protect your plants from cold snaps. The most advanced form of protection is the floating row cover. These can be bought in long lengths and cut into just the right size for your plants.

You can even cut the fabric row cover small enough that it can be used to cover individually potted plants, if that is want you have chosen. All you need is some sort of support to lift your floating row cover up so that it doesn’t directly on top of the plants.

The advertisements say that this is not the case — that you can “float” the row cover right on top of the plants and it will work find that way. I know for a fact this is not a good idea because I tried it and it killed my plants.

So take my word for it and get something to hold the row cover off your plants. The idea is that you will cut some PVC pipe into lengths to be bent over and secured to the ground with pegs or stakes and then attach the row cover over this framework.

When you are finished, it will resemble an old, covered wagon top. I use hair clamps to pin the row cover to the PVC pipe hoops. You can also use hula hoops instead of the PVC pipes if you can find enough of them. Many are colorful and look fanciful in the garden.

You can buy different grades of row cover. They are graded by how many degrees below freezing they can protect your plants. They also come in shade cloth for those hot summer days and insect barrier for almost anytime of the year.

Wall O’ Water

Another commercially available product for cold production is called a Wall O’ Water. These are much like swimming pool floats shaped like doughnuts that you fill with water and fit over your plants.

They seem to do a good job of protecting your plants from freezes, but they are rather expensive. I am always on the lookout for swim floats that are clear enough that I can use them instead, perhaps from a dollar store. If I ever find any clear ones, I’ll let you know how that works.

The simplest method of protection is to grow everything in pots that you tote off to the garage when a freeze is expected. I consider this too much trouble in my old age.

If you just want to take your chance, grow the following really tough plants in your winter garden: Swiss chard, beet greens, kale, onions, garlic and most herbs. You cannot grow basils of any type in the winter as they are one herb that will freeze and die right away, so keep them for springtime.

Most lettuces will do well in cold weather, but sometimes they will suffer. Fava beans are about the only bean you can grow in the winter. They are really tough. Whenever possible, plant in high places in your yard and not in low spots. These are known as frost pockets and really do get colder than higher areas, even if the higher area is not very far away. I also know this from personal experience.

However you choose to protect your vegetables and herbs, do try something this year. It is very nice to be able to go out and pick fresh vegetables even in the wintertime.

You will find that during the cold months they do not grow fast, but they do grow, and you should be able to harvest at least a nice salad now and again. So give your family a treat of fresh food all year long.