Garden: The long and short of shrubs

While it is still early enough in the year to allow you to do some research and think about what you want in your landscape, I thought I would tell you about some of my favorite shrubs. Each of these shrubs is easy care and quite attractive, and will add much to any Texas landscape.

Fall is the absolute best time to plant shrubs and perennials, so you have time to explore these shrubs and others that you might find on the internet or in a good book on Texas plants. Then when the perfect planting time arrives, you will be able to go to your local nursery armed with all the information you need to pick the perfect shrub for your yard.

Shrubs are great plants for the landscape. Even though they cost more than flowers, they will fill a much larger area and last for years and years. And you don’t have to make a choice between flowers and shrubs.

In most of the shrubs I recommend you will find beautiful blooms or at least attractive leaves and shapes that will often outperform flowers in length of blooming time and impact on your landscape. You will not be disappointed. I have picked some of my very favorites.

You can rest assured that they perform well here in our part of the world and that they will not be overly difficult to care for. I have also picked some that do well in shade and others that need full sun, so your requirements will be covered. Let’s get started.

Aucuba: This is a shade-loving shrub that sports green leaves with spots and splatters of yellow all over.

This shrub can’t tolerate sun, so it is perfect to brighten up that shady spot in your yard. It is evergreen and can reach up to 8 feet tall and 3 feet wide, so just one can cover a large area.

It needs good drainage and is not drought-tolerant, so you will have to water regularly. It is not too much to ask as it will brighten up that dark corner that you didn’t know what would be good there.

Even though it gets pretty large it doesn’t need much trimming to do well, so it is low maintenance.

American Beautyberry: This is a native shrub. I found several just growing wild in my wooded lot when I first moved there.

The berries are the main attraction. They are a hard-to-describe purple color. I guess you could call them a bluish lavender color. They like shade and are drought-tolerant.

The ones I found in my wooded lot were doing well without any supplemental watering or fertilizer at all. Birds and butterflies both love this plant, so it is a good addition to a garden owned by a nature lover.

The berries look absolutely wonderful next to something in orange, so look for a companion flower or a decorative item in orange to make the colors really pop.

Butterfly Bush: Beloved by our local Master Gardeners, this lovely bush sports spikes in purple, lavender, reddish violet or white. It flowers from summer to fall.

It is loved by butterflies, but disliked by deer. It can take our hot sun and long summers. Plant in full sun.

Dwarf crape myrtle: Everyone loves our little crape myrtle trees, but these are the same plants only in miniature. They make wonderful shrubs that don’t need a lot of care.

You do need to plant them with good ventilation so that they don’t get powdery mildew, a problem with all crape myrtles. I have the variety called Razzleberry in purple. It is only about 3 feet tall and wide. It has never had any problems and I have had it for years.

I would only recommend that you lightly trim it in the winter so that it maintains a nicer shape, but you don’t have to do that. I just have to trim stuff and have worn out several motorized trimmers over the years by trimming anything that doesn’t jump out of the way. Sometimes I even eye my neighbors’ shrubs wistfully.

Rosemary: You might be surprised to see an herb here listed with shrubs. Rosemary makes a wonderful shrub. Left to itself, it can get 4 feet high and 3 feet wide.

If you don’t trim it a little it can look a little scruffy, so lightly go over it in the early winter so it is in a nice ball shape. You can also buy a rosemary trimmed for you into a Christmas tree shape around November. All you have to do is lightly trim it to keep it that shape.

I had two of these gracing my entryway for years, until a large dog ran pell-mell through both of them in a break for freedom from his leash. I still have nightmares.

Texas sage: This is a gray shrub many of us see in the fall when the lavender flowers cover it. Be sure that when you plant this shrub, you give it enough room to grow. It can be 5 feet tall by almost 5 feet wide.

Mine now threatens visitors who park too close to it. Give it plenty of room. You don’t want your visitors eaten by this shrub. It is worth the effort because it is disease-free, insect-repellent and drought-tolerant.

Wax myrtle: The last shrub could also be characterized as a little tree. It can get 20 feet tall if conditions are just right.

If you would like a row of lovely, easy-care little trees then this shrub is for you. It sports attractive blue fruit and can grow in shade or sun. There is a nice row of these at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. It is alongside the far parking lot in front of the meeting house.

I hope you will consider some of these great shrubs. They will make your landscaping easy and effective, and grace your yard with beauty and style. Plant some this fall. ￼