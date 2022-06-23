Garden: The perils of Tina Tomato

Dear Diary, today was my lucky day. I woke up as usual in the garden center, hoping that I would finally by bought and taken home with someone. It actually happened!

Ralph the gardener selected me from all the other tomatoes on sale and brought me home with him. I was looking forward to showing him what a good choice he made and to all the great tomatoes I could produce for him and his family.

Ralph took me out to his backyard garden plot. He took me out of my pot and got ready to plant me. It felt so good to get out of that tiny, cramped pot and stretch my roots out into the fertile soil of the garden bed.

I was a little upset when to my surprise Ralph didn’t spread out my roots so that I could grow out into the soil. He just took me out of the pot and plopped me into the soil. He did at least cover my roots with soil.

But I didn’t know how I would ever be able to grow properly without my roots spread out. They were still in a ball circling around my stem end. I couldn’t break free of this condition by myself.

Didn’t he read in Waco Today’s garden column that roots need to be stretched out so they could grow bigger and better? Who was this Ralph person anyway?

Dear Diary, it has been several days since Ralph planted me in the garden and I am getting mighty thirsty. Yes, he did lightly water me when I was planted, but the water did not reach the bottom of my roots. They are drying out and if something doesn’t change, they will start dying. What am I to do?

Dear Diary, I am so hot. If only Ralph had put a nice thick layer of mulch on top of the soil surrounding me. I need that cooling layer of mulch to keep moisture in the soil around me and to help keep the sun from beaming down on the surface of the garden bed and drying everything out.

Ralph did water a little this morning, but the water was not deep enough and my roots stayed dry. The soil at the surface dried almost immediately since there was no layer of mulch to keep it moist. I feel like fainting. What will I do?

Dear Diary, Today I produced several flowers. I am hoping that I can produce my first tomatoes from these. It is so exciting.

Dear Diary, I hate to have to say it, but something has eaten my flowers! I am so disappointed. I had hoped that Ralph had been smart enough to plant some marigolds nearby. If he had, they would have attracted the bad bugs to them. Then Ralph could have removed the marigolds and planted some more.

Marigolds are real heroes to us tomatoes, as they can take the insects away from us and sacrifice themselves for other garden plants. It’s too bad Ralph didn’t know that.

Dear Diary, I finally produced my first tomato. It is rather small and puny, but I am still proud of it. I hope that Ralph will fertilize me soon so that I will be vigorous enough to produce more tomatoes before summer is over.

Dear Diary, today Ralph pulled me up. I heard him mumble that a good tomato would have provided him with many tomatoes and that I didn’t do my job. If only Ralph would have taken better care of me so that I could have fulfilled my destiny as a good tomato plant.

Maybe next year he will read up on how to grow tomato plants so that some other young seedling won’t go through what I have.

He needed to spread out my roots, water deeply, mulch, fertilize and provide me with some protection from insects. Then I could have given him the tomatoes he wanted for his family.

I hope that my diary will be read by other gardeners who can learn what we tomatoes need to do our best. Then I will not have lived in vain.

• • •

I hope that this diary will inspire my readers to take care of their plants so they can reach their full potential. Don’t let what happened to poor Tina Tomato happen in your garden.

Texas is a difficult state in which to garden. It can be rewarding and successful if you follow good horticultural practices.

Get ready and try these methods this fall when you grow your late season gardens. Your plants are counting on you! ￼