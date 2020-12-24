Garden: The seed catalogs are coming

Broccoli: I like the variety Belstar. It is a very early broccoli. This is important because the flavor and quality of broccoli goes down the warmer the weather. We need a variety in Texas that matures quickly once spring arrives.

If you don’t see this variety, just look for one that says it can handle some heat and is quick maturing. If the variety you find also produces many side shoots, that is a great attribute to look for as well.

Carrots: I find that the shorter the carrot, the better success I have. I like the variety called Oxheart, which looks a lot like radishes, only orange. But the flavor is all carrot. It is good for difficult, heavy clay soils.

Lettuces and other greens: I am very happy that these vegetables come in so many colors and shapes. The first I want to suggest is a Chinese vegetable called Tatsoi. This little vegetable grows to be somewhat spoon-shaped. It is very cold-tolerant, so you can plant it early. I use it in stir frying and as a raw salad ingredient.

Another green that I want to discuss is not green at all — it is purple. This variety is called Rose Orach. Orach is a spinach substitute with plenty of personality. It can be cooked or served raw as a colorful addition to a salad.