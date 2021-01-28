Garden: The Texas tomato challenge

Everyone in Texas wants to grow great tomatoes. However, I know of no other state that provides more of a challenge to this ambition than the Lone Star State.
We have spring weather that is unpredictable, summers that are too hot, insects bent on destroying our crop, and diseases to finish off our efforts to serve the supreme vegetable on our tables each year.
I don’t claim to know all the secrets to successful tomato culture in Texas, but I want to share some tips that may help you with your dreams of perfect tomatoes this coming season.
I have started talking about tomatoes early, because it is essential that we begin early. If not, a rainy season in the spring can find us waiting out the weather, frustrated with our lack of progress. The trick is to have your tomatoes ready to go into the garden toward the end of March. This means that your bed should be well-prepared before that time.
I like to renew or create any new beds during the winter months when we have nice days. As I write this, there have been many heavenly days with temperatures in the low 70s. Remember, you will ruin the structure of the soil if you dig in it when it is wet.
By mid-February you can start tomatoes from seeds if you are going to go that route. Starting from seeds gives you the most varieties to choose from. You may be wondering what varieties I recommend growing here. I don’t recommend a particular variety, but I do recommend a particular size.
You will have greater success if you grow small tomatoes, rather than larger ones. These will ripen before it gets so terribly hot. If the weather is very hot, tomatoes cannot form their fruits from the flowers. That is when you will see the little yellow flowers fall off instead of producing fruits. The reproductive parts cannot grow at the right rate to achieve fertilization if the weather is too hot.
Getting Started
If you are going to start seeds, you will need a sterile soil mix that is made for seed starting. Never try to use dirt from the garden. Soil-borne diseases will kill your little tomatoes. Also, you will want to use pots that are made of a material that can be easily transplanted into the garden when it is time.
I recommend that you let the tomatoes grow until they have two or three sets of leaves, then transplant them to slightly bigger pots. This will increase the size of the root ball and give your tomatoes greater vigor.
Also, when you are growing tomatoes you will need a grow light that is placed quite low over the plants. Three or four inches is not too close. Be sure to take the plants outside often to increase their toughness to natural conditions. They need to encounter some wind, real sunlight, and other elements of the great outdoors.
Don’t forget to take them back inside if the weather drops below freezing. Check the temperature often and remember they are just babies. Don’t let your outdoor cats decide to rub all over the plants to leave their mark on them — a problem I have faced in the past.
Your garden beds should be prepared with a good blend of compost — up to half the volume of the bed for proper nutrition.
Planting
Once you have planted your tomatoes, cover the soil around them with mulch to keep the soil at a more moderate temperature and to prevent dirt from splashing up on the plants. This helps prevent diseases that start from mud on the leaves.
When you plant, turn the stems parallel to the soil and bury them up to just below the first leaves. You can add a cutworm collar around each stem made by cutting toilet paper rolls in thirds and surrounding the tomato with them. Tuck mulch around this collar to hold it in place.
You will need to cage your tomatoes or use stakes to keep them off the ground. Use a cage that is tall, sturdy, and big enough to hold a grown tomato plant of five feet. Each tomato should be planted to allow some air circulation too — about two or three feet between each plant when grown.
If you use a stake, be sure it is tall and sturdy and pushed well into the ground. Tie the plant to it as it grows and trim off side shoots to keep it from forming branches that droop to the ground.
Check for Insects
Inspect your tomato plants often to look for insect problems. Tomato hornworms can decimate a plant overnight. These are the caterpillars of a very large moth that looks from a distance like a hummingbird.
Pick them off or sprinkle Bt powder on the leaves. The Bt will not be harmful to pets or you, but you may lose a few butterflies if you use it. If this bothers you, you will have to hand-pick the caterpillars.
One of the worst enemies we have in the garden is the spider mite. These tiny insects leave yellow mottling on the leaves. Then the leaves turn brown and die. In severe infestations, you will be able to see the little webs they make. I have found very little that will kill them.
Try Neem oil; it has the best hope of success. A few years ago it was hard to find, but now most garden centers carry it. It is a good multi-purpose garden insecticide and miticide.
If you have leaf-footed bugs, your best bet is a trap crop. These pests will lay their eggs on mullein plants. The little insects that hatch have black bodies and red legs. At this stage they cannot fly, so they are easy to kill and remove from the garden. Wait until they grow up, and almost nothing will stop them.
Fertilize your tomatoes when the fruit is marble-sized. You can also use a spray of compost tea or a commercial preparation that is meant to be sprayed on the tomato leaves. This will provide a good boost of nutrition during the production of fruit.
If you follow these recommendations and are vigilant, you should have success growing this challenging but well-loved vegetable in your garden this year. Your chance of earning bragging rights in your neighborhood will go up if you study some good gardening books on tomatoes and faithfully follow a plan to care for these little treasures in our gardens. ￼