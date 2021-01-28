Garden: The Texas tomato challenge

You will have greater success if you grow small tomatoes, rather than larger ones. These will ripen before it gets so terribly hot. If the weather is very hot, tomatoes cannot form their fruits from the flowers. That is when you will see the little yellow flowers fall off instead of producing fruits. The reproductive parts cannot grow at the right rate to achieve fertilization if the weather is too hot.

Getting Started

If you are going to start seeds, you will need a sterile soil mix that is made for seed starting. Never try to use dirt from the garden. Soil-borne diseases will kill your little tomatoes. Also, you will want to use pots that are made of a material that can be easily transplanted into the garden when it is time.

I recommend that you let the tomatoes grow until they have two or three sets of leaves, then transplant them to slightly bigger pots. This will increase the size of the root ball and give your tomatoes greater vigor.

Also, when you are growing tomatoes you will need a grow light that is placed quite low over the plants. Three or four inches is not too close. Be sure to take the plants outside often to increase their toughness to natural conditions. They need to encounter some wind, real sunlight, and other elements of the great outdoors.