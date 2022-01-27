Garden: Time to start that spring garden

You will also cut down on the insect and disease problems. Once insects have discovered that you have a nice, tender crop of vegetables in your spring garden, they will gratefully congregate to deprive you of these delicacies.

You can try to keep them from returning year after year if you grow a different crop there the next time you plant. Unfortunately, most of us do not have a large enough area to garden that we can rotate our crops so that years go by before we plant a crop again in the same place.

You will need to be vigilant and keep a lookout for these garden thieves. Once you have discovered them, you will need to get rid of them right away.

Whether you use pesticides or organic controls is up to you. Please try to keep the pesticides to a minimum in order to allow natural controls to take place. This means that you want to encourage the good insects and other creatures that can get rid of the bad guys for you.

The skins of toads, for example, are sensitive and can be harmed by too many chemicals. Instead, try to let these little creatures do their job, and provide them with sources of water in which to soak and shelters to hide in.