Garden: Time to start that spring garden

Now is the second-best time to start your spring vegetable garden.
The best time was last fall, but it is not too late to begin now. Watch the weather to make sure that a freeze is not about to hit Central Texas. If the coast is clear, you can plant now.
If a freeze is coming your way, you cannot plant yet, but you can get your garden ready for planting. Then as soon as it is good weather, you can begin to plant your seeds and seedlings in your prepared soil.
To get your garden plot ready for planting, you will need to remove any weeds and add compost to the soil. Work the compost into the soil to a depth of at least 6 or 7 inches.
One thing that I have found that young plants like to help them grow vigorously is worm castings. You can find a bag of castings at most of the nursery centers and a few hardware stores in town.
Seedlings in particular love worm castings. I have seen puny seedlings perk up and start to grow better immediately after a good application of this soil amendment. It contains just the right nutrition for your baby plants.
The best way to remember what to plant in the cool weather of spring is to follow the rule: If you grow it to eat the leaves or roots, it generally needs to be planted in cool weather. If you grow it to eat the fruit, it will thrive best in warm weather.
So be ready to plant lettuces, kale, Swiss chard, spinach, radishes, carrots, onions and turnips right away. You can make another planting of these cool-season vegetables in the fall as soon as it becomes cooler again.
Tomatoes, peppers, squash and eggplant are among the vegetables grown in warm weather.
If you are wondering about broccoli, potatoes and Brussels sprouts, they are also cool-season vegetables. For best results, broccoli and Brussels sprouts should be planted in the fall to give them time to grow so that they develop before it becomes hot.
Potatoes can really be harmed if it freezes after you have planted them, so they should be planted in the spring. For our part of Texas, potatoes will do best if they are planted around Valentine’s Day.
Onions and garlic will thrive best if they too are planted in the fall, but you can still plant these in early spring. Onions are unlikely to produce large bulbs if planted in the spring, but they will still give you a good crop of smaller bulbs.
If you are like me, you will want plenty of little green onions for your beans and cornbread, so go ahead and plant them now.
Providing Room
When you are planting crops that produce a bulb or underground root, be sure to give them plenty of room so that the roots are not crowded. Failing to do this can mean a smaller, puny crop of carrots or other bulb or root crops, so think of the adult size when you plant.
As for beets, there really is not much of anything that can stop them from forming a large root. Personally, I grow beets almost exclusively for their wonderful leaves, which are delicious and healthy cooked like spinach or served raw in a salad.
If you just cut the leaves of beets and do not disturb the roots, they will often live for a couple of years, giving you a plentiful supply of leaves for eating all year long. Then, when they start to decline, pull up the giant roots and plant another crop the next year.
Declining yield is also a sign that it is time to pull up Swiss chard and plant something else in that spot the next year. I usually can get about three years of chard before I have to start over again in a new location. Plant in the stead of these leaf crops a fruiting crop such as tomatoes or peppers.
Enough Water
Be sure to watch to see that adequate rain has fallen to water your new crops. Even if it is cool and pleasant outside, these young plants still need to be watered when the soil begins to dry out.
Failure to receive adequate water can cause tough leaves and stunted roots. Wait long enough between watering and death will be the final result.
If you can plant the leaf and root crops in a separate bed, and then rotate to fruiting crops the next year or two, you will reduce the nutrition drain on the vegetables and increase yields.
You will also cut down on the insect and disease problems. Once insects have discovered that you have a nice, tender crop of vegetables in your spring garden, they will gratefully congregate to deprive you of these delicacies.
You can try to keep them from returning year after year if you grow a different crop there the next time you plant. Unfortunately, most of us do not have a large enough area to garden that we can rotate our crops so that years go by before we plant a crop again in the same place.
You will need to be vigilant and keep a lookout for these garden thieves. Once you have discovered them, you will need to get rid of them right away.
Whether you use pesticides or organic controls is up to you. Please try to keep the pesticides to a minimum in order to allow natural controls to take place. This means that you want to encourage the good insects and other creatures that can get rid of the bad guys for you.
The skins of toads, for example, are sensitive and can be harmed by too many chemicals. Instead, try to let these little creatures do their job, and provide them with sources of water in which to soak and shelters to hide in.
You can create toad houses made from broken pots in which a toad can hide, or even buy a couple of toad abodes from a store. These are quite cute and do a good job of welcoming these little guys to your garden.
This can be a great activity in which to involve children, so they can learn about how nature works and learn to respect wildlife. Children are also more likely to eat something that they have grown themselves.
Be sure to look for the many wonderful varieties of garden seeds to find new and unusual vegetables to grow this spring. Take time to care for them, and these nutritious plants will feed you and add excitement to your dinner table this year. ￼
Melody Fitzgerald is a McLennan County Master Gardener who has spent more than 35 years facing the challenges of Central Texas gardening.