Garden: Use best practices when trimming, pruning

When is the best time to prune your roses? Should you trim the suckers off your tomatoes to increase yields? How should you prune crape myrtles? Let’s clear up some of the confusion about these questions and try to simplify things so that you can keep your plants producing their best for your landscape.

One rule that will help you to know when to prune or trim back anything that blooms is to look at the normal time of the year that it produces its flowers.

Use this rule to make it simple. Prune flowering plants and trees about three months before they flower. This means that you need to prune roses in February if they bloom in April. Any later and you stand a good chance of removing the shoots that will produce the flowers.

If you go out to the garden to trim and you see buds starting to form, wait until the flowers have bloomed and then trim as needed.

Another rule to use is knowing the reason why you are pruning or trimming back your plant. With high performers like Knock Out roses, you prune back the shrubs to stimulate more flowers than you would have if you didn’t cut them back.