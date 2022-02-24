Gentle Transitions Hospice stands out with care

As a local and family-owned company, Gentle Transitions Hospice in Moody considers its patients as members of the family.
Owners Gwenn Dalton and her son, Evan Hessel, bring a wealth of experience to the Gentle Transitions Hospice, which opened in 2014.
Gwenn has been a hospice registered nurse, director of nursing and administrator in Central Texas for more than 20 years and has a true passion for end-of-life care.
Evan has worked in hospice marketing and administration for the past 10 years, though he will always say that he grew up in hospice and has a deep respect for it.
Gwenn and Evan say that in opening Gentle Transitions Hospice they wanted to return to a time when patient care was the No. 1 priority.
“We enjoy giving back to the community the love and care their family deserves,” Evan said. “At Gentle Transitions Hospice, everyone is family. Through our training and mentoring program of oncoming staff, we will employ those caregivers and end-of-life professionals with the ability to advance quality of life and to accept the gift of providing a compassionate, dignified and quality end-of-life for their patient or loved one.”
Both say they are trying to make more residents in the community aware that they are here -- a locally, family-owned company ready and able to help their loved ones.
“Mom and I wanted to have a business here for our residents of McLennan County and surrounding areas,” Evan said. “We are just a phone call away and have years of experience. We have a great staff that have been with us for years and continues to thrive in providing love and support to all of our clients.
“They are all stars and communicate with each other to help share experiences.”
Caring
Evan said Gentle Transitions Hospice stands out for multiple reasons.
“Our business is special because we care, have experience in our field (both as a registered nurse and hospice coordinator) and are locally owned and operated,” he said.
“Our case workers have experience and knowledge to treat our clients, communicate with their loved ones on the stages that will have happen and answer any questions they may have.
“We want our clients to have peace of mind knowing that their loved ones are taken care of to the end. We treat all patients like our family.”
Gentle Transitions Hospice
510 Avenue E, Moody
254-598-1389