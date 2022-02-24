Gentle Transitions Hospice stands out with care

As a local and family-owned company, Gentle Transitions Hospice in Moody considers its patients as members of the family.

Owners Gwenn Dalton and her son, Evan Hessel, bring a wealth of experience to the Gentle Transitions Hospice, which opened in 2014.

Gwenn has been a hospice registered nurse, director of nursing and administrator in Central Texas for more than 20 years and has a true passion for end-of-life care.

Evan has worked in hospice marketing and administration for the past 10 years, though he will always say that he grew up in hospice and has a deep respect for it.

Gwenn and Evan say that in opening Gentle Transitions Hospice they wanted to return to a time when patient care was the No. 1 priority.

“We enjoy giving back to the community the love and care their family deserves,” Evan said. “At Gentle Transitions Hospice, everyone is family. Through our training and mentoring program of oncoming staff, we will employ those caregivers and end-of-life professionals with the ability to advance quality of life and to accept the gift of providing a compassionate, dignified and quality end-of-life for their patient or loved one.”