George V. Rotan was Waco’s greatest golfer

Texas, by itself, has produced enough great golfers to fill its own wing at the World Golf Hall of Fame. Waco has certainly done its part, with former resident and native Dave Eichelberger winning the U.S. Senior Open and Baylor product Jimmy Walker winning six times on the PGA Tour, including the 2016 PGA Championship.

But the greatest golfer, by far, setting records that have never been broken or have lasted for decades is a name not even known to the most avid of Central Texas golfers.

George V. Rotan was born 135 years ago on July 18, 1886 in Waco. He dominated the early stages of golf in the Lone Star State, as well as nationally and internationally. Rotan died at age 57, but set the foundation for local golfers to enjoy the game for decades to come.

“I think the saying is, he was average to good in everything he ever tried, but he was great in the things that really mattered,” said his great-grandson Matt Rotan, a longtime member at Houston Country Club where George Rotan spent the latter years of his life.

What really mattered to George, the son of Edward Rotan, president of First National Bank in Waco, were family, friends and golf.