George V. Rotan was Waco’s greatest golfer

Texas, by itself, has produced enough great golfers to fill its own wing at the World Golf Hall of Fame. Waco has certainly done its part, with former resident and native Dave Eichelberger winning the U.S. Senior Open and Baylor product Jimmy Walker winning six times on the PGA Tour, including the 2016 PGA Championship.
But the greatest golfer, by far, setting records that have never been broken or have lasted for decades is a name not even known to the most avid of Central Texas golfers.
George V. Rotan was born 135 years ago on July 18, 1886 in Waco. He dominated the early stages of golf in the Lone Star State, as well as nationally and internationally. Rotan died at age 57, but set the foundation for local golfers to enjoy the game for decades to come.
“I think the saying is, he was average to good in everything he ever tried, but he was great in the things that really mattered,” said his great-grandson Matt Rotan, a longtime member at Houston Country Club where George Rotan spent the latter years of his life.
What really mattered to George, the son of Edward Rotan, president of First National Bank in Waco, were family, friends and golf.
“He was a true gentleman of the game, when amateurs like Rotan dominated golf and there were no professional players,” said golf historian Ed Turley, who spent years researching Rotan’s career. “But it’s been so long ago since he played. It’s like asking who the greatest horseman in the Civil War was. It’s been so long ago, it’s hard to remember.”
Rotan was a World War I veteran, who trained at Kelly Field in San Antonio. He spearheaded a war bonds drive during World War II before his death in 1943 from pneumonia.
While the decades may have dimmed the memory of his abilities and ended with those who saw him play in person, his records and deeds will last forever.
Background
Growing up in Waco, his family was a member of the Huaco Country Club, one of the original member clubs of the Texas Golf Association and the first private golf course in Waco, close to where the Cameron Park clubhouse now stands.
He was a star student almost from the first time he hit the links, winning the club championship at age 11 against a field of adults.
Rotan won five Texas Amateur Golf Championships, from 1912 to 1915 and in 1919, along with leading his college team at Yale University to three straight NCAA college golf titles. While at Yale he set the course record at the top-ranked private course in America, Pine Valley Golf Club, which stood for 42 years.
“You think about all the great golfers who have made it big in Texas, from (Ben) Hogan and (Byron) Nelson, to (Ben) Crenshaw and (Jordan) Spieth, and none of them ever won five Texas amateur titles … nobody did, but Rotan. That says something about him right there,” said Rob Addington, the former executive director of the Texas Golf Association.
Equally impressive was how dominant the Waco native was in his championship matches -- an early 20th-century Tiger Woods to use a name most people are familiar with.
In his five Texas Amateur Golf Championship matches, conducted in the match play format, no match ever got past the 15th hole, meaning that Rotan, kind, thoughtful and considerable, never gave his talented opponents even a chance for victory.
Different Era
But when Rotan played, there was no money to be made playing golf like today when millions are available from prize earnings and sponsorship. Players like him played for the love of the game and because their full-job jobs provided income to play and travel.
Rotan’s family was in the banking business and after brief time working for the Waco Telephone Company he joined the family business and later founded the first Texas brokerage firm, Rotan and Morse, to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
His family also owned Rotan Grocery in Waco starting in 1890, which was more of a general store with all kinds of products. He married Waco’s Charlotte Padgitt, in the society wedding event of the season. Her family firm, Padgitt’s, started selling horse saddles for Texas trail rides in the early 1900s, but later became the store for all kinds of high-end electronics.
Rotan spent his life tending to business and playing competitive golf, excelling at both. But his great-grandson said he took delight in being a better person than he was a golfer.
“One of the great stories about George V. was he was playing in the 1930 U.S. Amateur Championship at famed Merion Golf Club,” Matt Rotan said. “He was one of the favorites in the event and was expected to play Bobby Jones (founder of the Augusta National Golf Club) in the finals.
“But in an early round match, a spectator raced across the fairway while he was hitting his ball and it struck him in the back. George quickly left his match and went to the hospital to check on the person he had hit. He only had five holes left and it cost him the chance for victory and advancement, but he didn’t think anything else about it. That’s just what you did.”
Amazing Finish
Rotan’s greatest golf accomplishment was played on the United States amateur Walker Cup team in 1923 at St. Andrew’s Old Course in Scotland against a team from England.
He trailed badly in his match against Scotland’s Willie McKenzie, but showing the form familiar to anyone who had seen him at the Huaco Club or anywhere else in Waco, he roared back to win 11 of the last 12 holes for another resounding victory.
“What a startling chap Mr. Rotan is,” reported the Times of London newspaper the following day.