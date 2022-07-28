Good reads at local libraries: August 2022

FICTION

Air

By Monica Roe

Emmie has been saving up to buy a tricked-out wheelchair so she can get serious about WCMX. Things go south after an accident. When her town decides to throw a fundraiser to help get her wheels, Emmie feels like her choices aren’t hers anymore.

Why recommended: Emmie’s experiences are unique, but the emotions she has are relatable. Readers will find themselves rooting for this daredevil, and learning alongside her about how to speak up for yourself and listen to what others have to say.

Recommended by: Caroline, Central Library

The Hellbound, Vol. 1

By Yeon Sang-Ho

People begin receiving text messages giving them the time and date they will be sent to hell. Giant supernatural beings take victims in a blaze of hellfire. A new extremist cult named “Arrowhead” shows prominent internet presence and the ability to find information about victims even before investigators piece it together themselves.

Why recommended: This is a complex work that begins in traditional horror-genre fashion, but quickly takes many twists and turns. Finding how they’re all connected is exciting and captivating.

Recommended by: Jessica B., East Waco Library

Wake of War

By Zac Topping

In a dystopian near future, the United States is crumbling into the chaos of rebellion. Sent to track the rebels and quash the growing unrest in Salt Lake City, Army officer James Trent finds himself questioning his assignment and whether his intel paints the full picture of the rebels and their motivations.

Why recommended: Fans of Tom Clancy will enjoy this debut novel and eagerly anticipate a sequel.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coatl

By Julie Kagawa

Shinji and his globe-trotting Aunt are in Zambia when he finds a strange object in a small shop. When two men try to force him to give it to them, he runs; thus begins a series of non-stop adventures as Shinji and soon, his new friend Lucy, the tech-wizard, and her robot mouse Tinker attempt to escape.

Why recommended: A fast-paced adventure for middle-grade readers. It has a nice bit of diversity going on — the main character is Japanese-American, his friend is a tech-savvy girl, and the mythology is MesoAmerican.

Recommended by: Gillian, East Waco Library

Starry-Eyed Love

By Helena Hunting

London Spark is willing to sacrifice almost everything for her role of business administrator at the Spark House. Jackson Holt has lived his adult life avoiding relationships and focusing instead on his company and charity work. They decide to take their relationship to the next level. But between Jackson’s secretive past and London’s struggle with her sisters, London questions where she really stands.

Why recommended: “Starry-Eyed Love” is the second book in the Spark House contemporary romance series. I found London and Jackson’s story to be charming and beautiful. The book combines romance and humor in an engaging and funny story.

Recommended by: Amber, West Waco Library

NONFICTION

Fitness Over 40: A Six-Week Exercise Plan to Build Endurance, Strength and Flexibility

By Stefanie Lisa

As we age, we slowly lose our flexibility, muscle tone and endurance, but it’s no reason to cease activity and lose our health in the process. This book includes healthy meal suggestions, a six-week plan for fitness, and illustrations for each exercise.

Why recommended: This book is mostly targeted at 40-plus aged adults, but can be utilized by younger audiences who might be coming from a sedentary lifestyle, building their endurance after healing from an injury or simply need a gentle approach to get started.

Recommended by: Jessica B., East Waco Library

Like Ability: The Truth About Popularity

By Lori Getz, Mitch Prinstein

This book is not about knocking down those who are popular, or an attempt to convince teens that popularity is a bad thing. In fact, research points to the exact opposite: likeability is important. Anyone can become their own kind of popular with a little bit of insight and a whole lot of reflection. This is a must-have volume for teens who want to demystify what popularity really is.

Why recommended: Popularity is what every teenager wants, right? Wanting to be popular is not a bad thing and it’s easier than you think. This book shows us why likeability is important and how to cultivate our own kind of popular.

Recommended by: Bliss, Central Library

Ten Tomatoes that Changed the World

By William Alexander

For most of history, the tomato was dismissed, despised and deemed by many to be poisonous. In this thorough but fun history of the vegetable, William Alexander traces its journey from the rubbish heap to its ubiquitous presence in modern cuisine. Readers will meet conquistadors, con artists, inventors and gangsters, who all made their own mark on the tomato’s development and use.

Why recommended: Readers will enjoy Alexander’s humorous asides in this entertaining microhistory and will glean fascinating tidbits from a history that spans from the 16th century to present day.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Buzzfeed: Bring Me!

By Louise Khong, Ayla Smith

From cat museums to chocolate-filled trains to baths of beer to art installations in the middle of the desert, the world is full of wonderful spots that never make a typical travel guide. Buzzfeed’s popular travel website makes its book debut in this volume, highlighting dozens of one-of-a-kind sites and activities around the world.

Why recommended: Whether you’re an armchair traveler or an avid adventurer, you’ll find plenty to inspire you in this illustrated volume. In addition to unique and off-the-beaten-path spots, the authors offer plenty of travel tips to make your trip more enjoyable.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

She Came From Mariupol

By Natascha Wodin

When Natascha Wodin’s mother died, she was too young to remember or understand what her parents’ history was. As an adult, she discovered that they had come from Mariupol, from where they were forced by the Nazis. Her parents spent World War II as forced laborers, and afterward Natascha grew up in a displaced persons camp. Wodin retraces her parents’ and her own footsteps.

Why recommended: This book is perfect for those of us who don’t know Ukraine’s history, from World War II forward. It explains much about Mariupol’s rich cultural history, the effects of war and upheaval, and how the city had recovered before the recent invasion.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library