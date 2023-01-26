Good reads at local libraries: February 2023

FICTION

Daughters of Oduma

By Moses Ose Utomi

Eat. Dance. Fight. This is the life of the girls who compete in the isle’s elite, all-female fighting sport of bowing. But Dirt spends her days coaching the younger sisters of the Mud Fam. Then an attack from a powerful rival leaves the Mud without their top bower, and Dirt is the only one left to compete.

Why recommended: This is a refreshing change of pace, unique from any other YA novel being published. It's a tale of tough girls and women fighting for their family and protecting what they love.

Recommended by: Bliss, Central Library

Midnight on the Marne

By Sarah Adlakha

France 1918, but in an alternate reality of the final battle on the banks of the River Marne, the Germans are victorious, leaving Americans George and Philip on the run with French twins Marcelle (a spy) and Rosalie. Years later George is faced with tragedy and a difficult decision. One that could change the past and rewrite history.

Why recommended: It has an accurate setting with research by the author evident. I enjoyed the World War I backdrop and the realistic interactions between characters.

Recommended by: Jessica B., East Waco Library

Bunnicula: The Graphic Novel

By James Howe

Harold the dog and Chester the cat must find out the truth about the newest pet in the Monroe household — a suspicious-looking bunny with unusual habits … and fangs! Could this innocent-seeming rabbit actually be a vampire?

Why recommended: I loved “Bunnicula” the book when I was a child, so I know younger generations will love this graphic novel adaptation.

Recommended by: Amy N., South Waco Library

When We Had Wings

By Ariel Lawhon, Kristina McMorris, Susan Meissner

Three nurses serving during World War II in the Philippines struggle to survive and protect each other.

Why recommended: Friendship, loyalty, family and pride all come together in this true-fiction based on “Angels of Bataan.” Anyone who enjoys World War II novels will enjoy this one.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

Station Eternity

By Mur Lafferty

Mallory Viridian is an ordinary young woman, except that everyone she goes, murders happen. Even when she’s hiding on a space station inhabited only by aliens.

Why recommended: A glorious romp, set on a near-future space station. Multiple viewpoints and time shifts aid in the telling of this twisty but ultimately cozy in-space murder mystery.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

NONFICTION

Ugly-Cute: What Misunderstood Animals Can Teach Us About Life

By Jennifer McCartney

“Ugly-Cute” is a compilation of underappreciated and wildly different “cugly” animals that each offer a lesson. With fantastic closeups, and even fun quizzes to match famous people to their ugly-cute pets, what book would be better for animal lovers?

Why recommended: I found this book entertaining and interesting. There are pictures of each ugly-cute animal, interesting facts, and nuggets of wisdom and reflections on life.

Recommended by: Jessica B., East Waco Library

The Anime Chef Cookbook: 75 Iconic Dishes from Your Favorite Anime

By Nadine Estero

If you’ve ever watched an anime and drooled over the food, this book will give you the chance to have some of that deliciousness for yourself.

Why recommended: It doesn’t matter what genre, any anime where food is portrayed will go out of its way to make it as appealing as possible. Since I don’t live in Japan, my only option is either to go to expensive restaurants or make it myself.

Recommended by: Amy N., South Waco Library

Just Like Jesse Owens

By Andrew Young

A powerful moment in the life of Andrew Young that forever altered his view and ultimately led him to becoming a civil rights leader.

Why recommended: This is a striking childhood story of Andrew Young, as retold by his daughter, Paula Young Shelton. The illustrations are amazing and the story is a beautiful testament to Andrew Young’s powerful leadership.

Recommended by: Alysha, Central Library

Home Detox: Make Your Home a Healthier Place for Everyone Who Lives There

By Daniella Chace

Your everyday home products could be harboring dangerous toxins that are making you sick.

Why recommended: Let a professional toxicologist drop some knowledge about the harmful toxins that are in products you use every day and offer up some effective homemade alternatives.

Recommended by: Alysha, Central Library

The Story of Russia

By Orlando Figes

Understanding a people hinges on understanding how they see themselves. That’s what this concise but rich cultural biography of Russia sets out to do quite well.

Why recommended: Anyone who wonders why Russia and Russians act in certain ways will find this book fascinating. History lovers, readers of politics and news junkies will all enjoy it.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library