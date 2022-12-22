Good reads at local libraries: January 2023

FICTION

Saint

By Adrienne Young

New York Times best-selling author Adrienne Young returns to the world of The Narrows with “Saint,” a captivating prequel to “Fable” and “Namesake.”

Why recommended: The newest edition to the fabled “Fable” series. Adrienne Young hits another home run with this expansion of the world of The Narrows. Full of shipping adventures and superstitions of the sea, this is a can’t-miss prequel.

Recommended by: Bliss, Central Library

The Liminal Zone

By Junji Ito

Junji Ito has created four new terrifying tales. A chance encounter with a professional mourner bring unstoppable weeping. A transfer student has problems adjusting to her new school. A mysterious forest is home to a strange lifesaving occurrence. A man is haunted by dream of murder.

Why recommended: Junji Ito is a master of horror. These four new tales are an excellent introduction for those who don’t know of him and a sick comfort to those who do.

Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library

Turning Red: The Graphic Novel

By Amy Chu

If you haven’t seen the Disney movie, this graphic novel follows the story of an awkward but passionate 13-year-old Mei Lee. Mei has the ultimate coming-of-age experience when most girls her age deal with school drama and boys, she experiences the family “blessing” of turning into a giant red panda. Mei must learn to balance familial duty and following her dreams.

Why recommended: “Turning Red” is such a cute story about the struggle adolescents face with growing from childhood to adulthood and all the chaos and mistakes in between.

Recommended by: Jessica, East Waco Library

Lost in the Moment and Found

By Seanan McGuire

Eleanor West’s Home for Wayward Children is a place where children who have been to a magical land and then returned home can rest and heal from their adventures. Or try to go back. If you love Narnia but wish it was a bit darker, this series is for you.

Why recommended: This latest entry in the “Wayward Children” series is about lost things: objects, people, innocence. Though part of a series, this entry (like most) reads as a standalone.

Recommended by: Amy, South Waco Library

A Lady’s Guide to Fortune-Hunting

By Sophie Irwin

A classic regency, follow the adventures of Miss Kitty Talbot as she descends upon London to find a husband and save her family from penury.

Why recommended: This is a sweet, clean romance in the vein of “Bridgerton,” but “without the smooching” as one review stated.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

NONFICTION

Rise of the Black Quarterback: What It Means for America

By Jason Reid

Reid’s book chronicles the experiences of Black quarterbacks in the NFL, highlighting the racism Black football players have experienced. It is a narrative of Black athletes rising above persecution in the fight for equality.

Why recommended: This is a compelling book about the rise of Black quarterbacks, the pioneers and catalysts for social progress, and a more broad discussion of the qualities that make for a great quarterback.

Recommended by: Jessica, East Waco Library

Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives

By Siddarth Kara

Cobalt is an essential component to lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Roughly 75% of the world’s supply of cobalt is mined in the Congo, often by people in sub-human conditions. Billions of people in the world cannot conduct their daily lives without participating in a human rights and environmental catastrophe.

Why recommended: I was vaguely aware of this issue, but I didn't know the full truth. If our batteries are being paid for in blood, can they truly be considered green?

Recommended by: Amy, South Waco Library

Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization

By Neil deGrasse Tyson

Neil deGrasse Tyson tackles some of the more controversial aspects of civilization, such as war, politics, religion, race and gender, from the perspective of a scientist. Thought-provoking, but it still shows deGrasse Tyson’s humorous and entertaining side.

Why recommended: I thoroughly enjoyed "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" and believe that this book will get some productive discussions started.

Recommended by: Kayla, Central Library

Science Illustration

By Anna Escardo, Julius Wiedman, editors

A gorgeously illustrated and endlessly fascinating coffee-table book. Color plates of illustrations, map, and scientific concepts fill every page.

Why recommended: Any science aficionado or lover of history will find this irresistible. It will encourage hours of being pored over.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

Flower Philosophy: Seasonal Projects to Inspire and Restore

By Anna Potter and photographer India Hobson

This gorgeously photographed flower-arranging book also includes poetry, craft projects, essays and philosophical discussions on gardens, growing things, and how they impact our lives.

Why recommended: Anyone who is a gardener, floral arranger, or loves stunning flower photography will find something to admire in this eclectic and beautiful guide.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library