Good reads at Waco libraries: April 2021

FICTION

Finding My Voice

By Marie Myung-Ok Lee

As the only Korean-American in her high school, Ellen Sung has never felt like she truly fits in with her classmates. When Ellen and the school’s star football player start falling for each other, she finds herself at the center of attention both at school and home.

Why recommended: If you loved Jenny Han’s “To All the Boys I’ve Ever Loved” trilogy and are looking for a similar read, try this title.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

The Push

By Ashley Audrain

Motherhood is never what we expect it will be, especially in this unsettling psychological thriller. Unable to bond with her daughter, a difficult first child, Blythe Connor devotes herself to her second child. When her son is lost in a horrible accident, Blythe is the only one who believes his death was really caused by her daughter.

Why recommended: This book is a fantastic read. You will not be able to stop reading until the very last page.