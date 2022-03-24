Good reads at Waco libraries: April 2022

FICTION

Sharpe’s Assassin: Richard Sharpe and the Occupation of Paris, 1815

By Bernard Cornwell

Napoleon has been defeated. However, the Duke of Wellington knows that revolutionary threats still abound, and there is no one better to discover and eliminate these threats than his ingenious and wily officer, Richard Sharpe.

Why recommended: It's been almost 30 years since the last Richard Sharpe novel, but the character still can swashbuckle with the best of them. Fans of historical military fiction will find plenty to enjoy in this newest outing from master novelist Cornwell.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Linked

By Gordon Korman

A quiet, sleepy town is given a rude awakening when someone sneaks into the local school and vandalizes it with a swastika. Gordon Korman is unafraid to dig deep and face real-life topics like prejudice, diversity, differing perspectives, reputations, history, social media and more.

Why recommended: This book is funny, mysterious and a tiny bit snarky. The characters are great and the story captivating. Additionally, the delicate topic of racism is addressed tactfully and in a manner that young readers can understand.

Recommended by: Jessica B., East Waco Library

The Shop on Royal Street

By Karen White

The brand-new spinoff series from White’s Tradd Street novels takes Nola, Melanie and Jack’s daughter back to New Orleans. Here she falls in love with a rundown house and fights to bring it back to life. Fighting with her is Beau and an old college roommate. Fighting against her are the ghosts left in the rotting house.

Why recommended: An excellent addition to Karen White’s series. The ghost mystery is interesting and the tidbits about home restoration are nice. Great secondary characters make for a well-rounded story. The ghost scares never reach horror status, but this is a nice entry in a familiar series.

Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library

Light Years from Home

By Mike Chen

So what really happens to a family when the father and brother are “kidnapped by aliens” on a camping trip, and only dear old dad comes back? This is the story of sisters Evie and Kass Shao, who each have their own ways of dealing with the family tragedy. Fifteen years later, Jakob Shao reappears, claiming to have been fighting in an alien space war the whole time.

Why recommended: If hard science fiction isn’t quite your thing, but you enjoy family drama with a quirky twist, this may just be what you’re looking for. It’s about what family means, how far people will go to protect and help out their family even when they’ve suffered grief and trauma. It’s a rollicking adventure, too.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

One Night, New York

By Lara Thompson

The setting is 1930s New York City — glitz and glamor, poverty and corruption, revenge and coming of age. Two women wait one bitterly cold night on the roof of the Empire State Building for the man who has wronged them both. It is told over the course of that night, with flashbacks to what brought them to this time and place.

Why recommended: This is a well-crafted debut novel, with an evocative setting and mood. Frances and Agnes are young women who have experienced a tremendous amount in a few short months, and it has given them the resolution to conceive, plan and attempt to carry out a dreadful plan of revenge.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

NONFICTION

Wisdom from a Humble Jellyfish: And Other Self-Care Rituals

By Rani Shah

Animals have learned to adapt to hardships and some thrive in the harshest of environments and situations. By taking a look at these creative creatures around us, we can meditate on their methods for self-care and create even the simplest rituals for ourselves to help us survive the jungle of life.

Why recommended: With spring in full force, it’s a great time to observe the world around us bursting with life and to contemplate the lessons we can learn from it. It is never the wrong time to practice self-care and kindness with ourselves.

Recommended by: Jessica B., East Waco Library

Cost of Living

By Emily Maloney

At times poignant and by turns searing, this book documents the ups and downs of one woman's experiences as both a caregiver and patient.

Why recommended: Fifteen essays examining the cost of living as both a patient and as a caregiver. An interesting look at what our health care system means.

Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library

Reshuffled: Real Stories of Hope and Resilience from Foster Care

By Gharbo, Tracy and Linda Palmer

This powerful collection gives readers an inside view of the foster care system. Each contributor to the book was part of the system, and their stories are testaments of resilience, courage and determination that promise to resonate with every reader.

Why recommended: There are currently over 400,000 children in the national foster care system and over 1,000 foster care children in McLennan County. These are the stories of just 24 individuals of that multitude.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

The Handmade Skateboard: Design and Build a Custom Longboard, Cruiser, or Street Deck

By Matt Berger

Chock full of pictures, illustrations and plans, this book provides the know-how needed to embark on building your own skateboard. Even a novice woodworker should find this text accessible.

Why recommended: I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with the off-the-shelf and mass-produced. But sometimes you want to stand out. To be different. One of a kind. That’s exactly what you get with a handmade skateboard deck.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Milk Street Instant Pot

By Christopher Kimball

Did you get an electric pressure cooker for a gift this year? Find out the best ways to use all the features, including steaming, sautéing, pressure cooking and slow-cooking. Handle vegetables, grains, meats, beans and pastas with panache with this reliable, well-tested and tasty cookbook.

Why recommended: For anyone who seriously wants to know the full variety of cookery that can be done with an instant pot, this book is a sure winner. Recipes are detailed, instructions are clear, photography is top-notch. Each recipe has a nicely worded short description of the intended results.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

Staff members at the branches of the Waco-McLennan County Public Library System share their reading recommendations here each month.