Good reads at Waco libraries: August 2020

FICTION
The Somerset Girls
By Lori Foster
Summer in Sunset, Kentucky, means long, hot days — and sometimes new beginnings. When they’re running the animal-rescue farm they inherited from their grandparents, Autumn and Ember Somerset are perfectly in sync. At other times, not so much. Dependable Autumn would rather curl up with a book than paint the town with Ember. But when her high school crush comes back to town with his adorable young daughter, igniting memories, there’s only one person Autumn can turn to. Beneath Ember’s free-spirited facade is a layer of deep hurt. She’ll gladly nudge Autumn toward a second chance. But risk her own heart? Not likely.
One Good Deed
By David Baldacci
In this fast-paced historical thriller, Baldacci introduces Archer, a World War II veteran forced to investigate a small-town murder ― or risk returning to prison. It’s 1949. When war veteran Aloysius Archer who was unjustly charged of a crime is released from prison, he is sent to a small city. Poca City quickly proves more complicated and dangerous than Archer’s years in the war or his time in jail. He gets a job to collect a debt for a powerful businessman. When a murder takes place under Archer’s nose, police suspicions rise against him, and Archer realizes that the crime could send him right back to prison if he doesn’t track down the real killer.
Miss Cecily’s Recipes for Exceptional Ladies: A Novel
By Vicky Zimmerman
When her life falls apart on the eve of her 40th birthday, Kate Parker finds herself volunteering at the Lauderdale House for Exceptional Ladies. There she meets 97-year-old Cecily Finn. Cecily’s tongue is as sharp as her mind, but she’s fed up with pretty much everything. Having no patience with Kate’s life choices, Cecily prescribes her a self-help book with a difference: “Food for Thought,” a charming 1950s cookbook high on enthusiasm, featuring menus for anything life can throw at the “easily dismayed.” So begins an unlikely friendship between two lonely and stubborn souls.
Outsider: A Novel of Suspense
By Linda Castillo
While enjoying a sleigh ride with his children, Amish widower Adam Lengacher discovers a car stuck in a snowdrift and an unconscious woman inside. He calls upon Chief of Police Kate Burkholder for help, and she is surprised to recognize the driver: fellow cop and former friend, Gina Colorosa. Years before, Kate and Gina were best friends, but time and distance have taken them down two very different paths. Gina reveals a story that has forced her to run for her life. As a blizzard bears down on Painters Mill, Kate helps Gina go into hiding on Adam’s farm. Will Gina’s dark past put them all in danger?
Stone Cross
By Marc Cameron
Winter comes early to the rural native community of Stone Cross, Alaska. A federal judge is receiving death threats and refuses protection. Deputy U.S. Marshal Arliss Cutter and his deputy Lola Teariki have been assigned to shadow him on his trip to this icy outland. When Cutter and Lola arrive, the village is already gripped with fear. A young couple has disappeared from their fishing lodge, just eight miles upriver. Their handyman has been found dead, next to a crude drawing of a mysterious symbol. To make matters worse, a dense fog has descended. Cutter searches for a stone-cold killer amid a hotbed of corruption, lies and long-buried secrets.
NONFICTION
Rose’s Ice Cream Bliss
By Rose Levy Beranbaum
With Rose’s easy-to-follow, innovative recipes, perfect ice creams and other frozen treats are simple to churn up anytime. Rose gives her fool-proof base method, plus tips and info you need to know — on machines, ingredients, techniques and her own unique approaches and discoveries (for example, an easier method of mixing custard bases without needing to “temper” them; how to make a substitution for glucose by microwaving corn syrup; and how adding milk powder can help prevent ice crystals). Flavors include classics and new twists, plus mix-ins, toppings and “ice cream social” desserts.
The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read: (And Your Children Will Be Glad That You Did)
By Philippa Perry
In this comprehensive book, renowned psychotherapist Philippa Perry identifies what really matters and what behavior it is important to avoid — the vital dos and don’ts of parenting. Her approach begins with parents themselves and their own psychological make-up and history — and how that in turn influences one’s parenting. Instead of mapping out the “perfect” plan, Perry offers a big-picture look at the elements that lead to good parent-child relationships.
More Than Love: An Intimate Portrait of My Mother, Natalie Wood
By Natasha Gregson Wagner
Natasha Gregson Wagner’s mother, Natalie Wood, was a legendary movie star. She and Natasha’s stepfather, the actor Robert Wagner, were a Hollywood “it” couple, first in the 1950s, and then again when they remarried in the ’70s. But Natalie’s sudden death by drowning off Catalina Island at the age of 43 devastated her family, and made her stepfather a person of interest. The events of that weekend have long been a mystery. Natasha shares her memories of her earliest bonds with her mother; the lost and confused years of her adolescence; and her halting attempts to move forward as a young woman.
Disney’s Land: Walt Disney and the Invention of the Amusement Park That Changed the World
By Richard Snow
One day in the early 1950s, Walt Disney stood looking over 240 acres of farmland in Anaheim, California, and imagined building a park where people “could live among Mickey Mouse and Snow White.” Despite his wealth and fame, exactly no one wanted Disney to build such a park. But Walt persevered. Richard Snow chronicles the conception and creation of Disneyland. A wild ride from vision to realization, and an epic of innovation and error that reflects the uniqueness of the man determined to build “the happiest place on earth.”
24: Life Stories and Lessons from the Say Hey Kid
By Willie Mays with John Shea
In 24 chapters, May shares his inspirations and influences. He writes: “I was very lucky when I was a child. My family took care of me and made sure I was in early at night. I didn’t get in trouble. My father made sure that I didn’t do the wrong thing. I’ve always had a special place in my heart for children and their well-being, and John Shea and I got the idea that we should do something for the kids and the fathers and the mothers, and that’s why this book is being published. We want to reach out to all generations and backgrounds. Hopefully, these stories and lessons will inspire people in a positive way.”
Barbara Frank is the branch manager at the South Waco Library of the Waco-McLennan County Public Library System. In her spare time, she can’t pass up a chance to indulge in a good audio book, preferably a mystery.
