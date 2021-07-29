Good reads at Waco libraries: August 2021

The Other Black Girl

By Zakiya Dalila Harris

Nella Rogers is the only African-American working at her cutthroat publishing company and is excited to meet a potential friend in her new African-American coworker, but that excitement is soon dashed when she realizes that workplace competition can have sinister consequences.

Why recommended: “The Other Black Girl” is a dark, slow-burning thriller with “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Get Out” movie themes. This book will keep you interested and start more than a few discussions.

Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library

The One Thing You’d Save

By Linda Sue Park

Park poses a provocative question about what matters most. A teacher asks her class, "Imagine that your home is on fire. You’re allowed to save one thing. Your family and pets are safe. ... What is the one thing you would save?” What follows is a thought-provoking journey as the students talk and argue about what matters most to them.