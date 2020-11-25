Good reads at Waco libraries: December 2020

FICTION
The Christmas Table
By Donna VanLiere
In 1972, John Creighton is determined to build his wife Joan a kitchen table ready for Thanksgiving dinner. Inspired to put something delicious on it, Joan turns to her mother’s recipes. In June 2012, Lauren Mabrey and her husband are getting their home ready for a new baby. Lauren finds a refinished table. Once home, a drawer is discovered under the table which contains a stack of recipe cards. Personal notes are written on each one from the mother to her daughter. Lauren feels connected to the women as she makes the recipes. This story intertwines between 1972 and 2012 as Joan battles breast cancer and Lauren learns to cook, preparing for the baby’s arrival.
One Last Lie
(Mike Bowditch Mysteries)
By Paul Doiron
“Never trust a man without secrets.” These are the last words retired game warden Charley Stevens speaks to his surrogate son, Warden Investigator Mike Bowditch, before the old man vanishes without explanation. Mike suspects his friend’s mysterious departure has to do with an antique warden badge that recently resurfaced at a flea market ― a badge connected to a cold case from Charley’s past. Fifteen years ago, a young warden was sent on an undercover mission to infiltrate a notorious poaching ring and never returned. He was presumed dead, but his body was never recovered. Mike is desperate to find Charley before he meets a similar fate.
A Castaway in Cornwall
By Julie Klassen
Set adrift on the tides of fate by the deaths of her parents and left wanting answers, Laura Callaway now lives with her uncle and his disapproving wife in North Cornwall. There she feels like a castaway, always viewed as an outsider even as she yearns to belong. While wreckers search for valuables along the windswept Cornwall coast ― known for its many shipwrecks but few survivors ― Laura searches for clues to the lives lost so she can write letters to next of kin and return keepsakes to rightful owners. When a man washes ashore after a wreck, Laura realizes he may reveal the truth about her parents’ fate.
When We Were Young & Brave
By Hazel Gaynor
China, December 1941. Having left an unhappy life in England for a teaching post at a missionary school in northern China, Elspeth Kent is now anxious to return home. Ten-year-old Nancy Plummer has always felt safe at Chefoo School, protected by her British status. But when Japan declares war on Britain and America, Japanese forces take control of the school and they are faced with uncertainty and fear. When they are sent to a distant internment camp even greater uncertainty and danger awaits. Inspired by true events, this is a story of life-changing bonds formed between a young girl and her teacher in a remote corner of a terrible war.
Law of Innocence
(A Lincoln Lawyer Novel)
By Michael Connelly
On the night he celebrates a big win, defense attorney Mickey Haller is pulled over by police, who find the body of a former client in the trunk of his Lincoln. Haller is immediately charged with murder but can’t post the exorbitant $5 million bail slapped on him by a vindictive judge. Mickey elects to represent himself and is forced to mount his defense from his jail cell. All the while he needs to look over his shoulder — as an officer of the court he is an instant target. As his trusted team, including his half-brother, Harry Bosch, investigates, Haller must use all his skills in the courtroom and find out who really committed the murder and why.
NONFICTION
Calm Christmas and a Happy New Year: A Little Book of Festive Joy
By Beth Kempton
What if the month of December were soothing instead of stressful? Now you can celebrate a new kind of holiday season — one where you radiate calm and cultivate delight. Covering the time period from late November to early January, this joyful guide embraces all the festive holiday build-up and then welcomes the new year in a holistic, nurturing way. Author Beth Kempton gently encourages you to prioritize your holiday hopes and take a slower, more mindful approach to your celebrations. Kempton also offers helpful suggestions for making the most of winter.
Saving Freedom: Truman, the Cold War, and the Fight for Western Civilization
By Joe Scarborough
The year was 1947. The Soviet Union had moved from being America’s ally in the Second World War to its feared enemy. With Joseph Stalin’s ambitions pushing westward, Turkey was pressured from the east while communist revolutionaries overran Greece. The British Empire was battered from its war with Hitler and teetering on the brink of financial ruin. Joe Scarborough recounts the historic forces that moved Truman toward his country’s long twilight struggle against Soviet communism, and how this untested president acted decisively to build a lasting coalition.
Christmas Baking: Festive Cookies, Candies, Cakes, Breads, and Snacks to Bring Comfort and Joy to Your Holiday
By Joyce Klynstra and Laura Klynstra
Irresistible cookies, cakes, confections, snacks and breads to make and share during the most wonderful time of the year. This collection brings together more than 100 Christmas-inspired recipes, each beautifully photographed with easy-to-follow instructions, from holiday classics like Decorated Sugar Cookies to international treats like Krakelingen, Linzer Cookies and Alfajores. Written by a mother and daughter team and tested in home kitchens, these treats will bring comfort, joy and a dash of nostalgia to your holiday.
The Language of Houseplants: Harness Healing and Energy in the Home
By Cheralyn Darcey
Every plant has a meaning, energy and qualities that will enhance your life and the spaces you live and work within. This guide features 44 popular houseplants, each illustrated with vintage artworks and an in-depth explanation and exploration of the characteristics, meanings and qualities that can help you create an indoor haven of healing, calm, balance and love for all those who live and work within it. Included are indoor gardening care guides and helpful tips, resource lists of plants for each month, meanings, gift guide and uses to help you grow a thriving bond between you and your plants.
Money Hacks: 275+ Ways to Decrease Spending, Increase Savings, and Make Your Money Work for You!
By Lisa Rowan
Are you looking for ways to decrease your spending … and start increasing your savings? Need some simple advice for maximizing your investments? Want to start planning for your retirement but don’t know where to start? The author helps the reader to achieve financial goals. Many people are afraid to talk about money, which means that they may be missing some of the best money-saving skills. This book has useful hacks to make your money work for you in many situations.
Barbara Frank is the branch manager at the South Waco Library of the Waco-McLennan County Public Library System. In her spare time, she can’t pass up a chance to indulge in a good audio book, preferably a mystery.
