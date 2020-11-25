Good reads at Waco libraries: December 2020

On the night he celebrates a big win, defense attorney Mickey Haller is pulled over by police, who find the body of a former client in the trunk of his Lincoln. Haller is immediately charged with murder but can’t post the exorbitant $5 million bail slapped on him by a vindictive judge. Mickey elects to represent himself and is forced to mount his defense from his jail cell. All the while he needs to look over his shoulder — as an officer of the court he is an instant target. As his trusted team, including his half-brother, Harry Bosch, investigates, Haller must use all his skills in the courtroom and find out who really committed the murder and why.