Good reads at Waco libraries: December 2022

FICTION

The Art of Prophecy

By Wesley Chu

As the Chosen One, Jian has been spoiled his entire life. When it becomes obvious that there is no chance he will be able to overthrow the cruel Eternal Khan, he must face the fact that the prophecy is wrong. Now a band of heroes — a grandmaster of magical martial arts, an assassin, and a disillusioned warrior — must fight the ever growing threats to their world.

Why recommended: The first in a new Wuxia fantasy series, this book will delight fantasy lovers.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Kit McBride Gets a Wife

By Amy Barry

Tired of cleaning up after her four big brothers, Junebug McBride decides that drastic measures are in order, so she secretly places an ad for a mail-order bride. Maddy Mooney’s employer was journeying to Montana to answer said ad, but when she changes her mind, Maddy is left to assume her identity and convince a very surprised man that she’s the wife he never knew he wanted.

Why recommended: This charming western romance is filled with hijinks and humor.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Endlessly Ever After

By Laurel Snyder

“Endlessly Ever After” is a choose-your-own-adventure kind of book. You begin as a young girl named Rosie who is given the task of taking cake to her sick grandma to cheer her up. Your first decision is to wear your coziest fur coat, or your favorite red cape. From there, every turn leads to a different story element.

Why recommended: With suspense at every selection point and cameos from Hansel and Gretel, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and more, if you don't like how one story ends, you can just start again and read one you do.

Recommended by: Jessica B., East Waco Library

The Other Side of Night

By Adam Hamdy

Intertwined narratives leave readers piecing together this twisty tale where the lives of a grieving father, a disgraced police officer and the man she once loved intersect around a bizarre crime.

Why recommended: Don't expect a traditional thriller in this book. Recommended for fans of Matt Haig and Anthony Horowitz, this unique book will have readers pondering guilt, redemption and forgiveness.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Peg and Rose Solve a Murder

By Laurien Berenson

This warm-hearted cozy mystery spinoff series focuses on sweet Rose Donovan and her gruff sister-in-law Peg as they try to get along well enough to solve the murder of a fellow bridge player.

Why recommended: In this mystery, two old enemies are forced to team up as they are both suspects in a murder. Much of the focus is on the relationship between the sisters, but the mystery becomes quite exciting by the end.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

NONFICTION

Teen Baking Bootcamp

By Matthew Merril

Boxed mixes will be a thing of the past for aspiring beginner bakers. With baking staples like cakes and cookies to something more challenging like Cozy Apple Strudel with Caramel Sauce, bakers can start simple or challenge themselves.

Why recommended: A finalist on Food Network’s “Kids Baking Challenge,” Matthew can readily remember the pitfalls he fell into as a kid learning to bake. Now older and wiser, Matthew explains recipes and techniques easily and can warn of common mistakes made by beginners.

Recommended by: Jessica B., East Waco Library

Skirts: Fashioning Modern Femininity in the Twentieth Century

By Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell

A look at the changing roles of women throughout the 20th century through the lens of that iconic garment, the skirt.

Why recommended: Skirts can sometimes get a bad rap as a symbol of feminine oppression, but over and over again women have changed the world — while wearing a skirt.

Recommended by: Amy N., South Waco Library

Viva Hollywood: The Legacy of Latin and Hispanic Artists in American Film

By Luis I. Reyes

Turner Classic Movies’ newest addition to its library documenting film history showcases the rich contributions of Latinx and Hispanic individuals both in front of and behind the camera.

Why recommended: From EGOT winner Rita Morena to William “Bill” Travilla, who designed some of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic looks, Reyes provides fascinating tidbits of film trivia that will interest even the most casual film buff.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Vanished Giants: The Lost World of the Ice Age

By Anthony J. Stuart

Moving between six continents, Stuart explores the lives and environments of wooly rhinos, ground sloths and other large mammals who lived while humans were still dwelling in the Stone Age.

Why recommended: This illustrated book delves into how they lived and why they died. It reveals the Pleistocene landscape and megafauna to the reader. It also touches on the current-day extinction crisis.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

The NextGen Guide to Car Collecting

By Robert C. Yeager

This is a one-stop detailed guide to emerging collector cars from the 1970s to today. It is aimed at both the experienced and new collector with advice on buying online, attributes of valuable cars, and specialty cars.

Why recommended: For anyone who loves cars and would like to understand how to begin collecting newer cars, this is the resource you need. It’s loaded with gorgeous photos, too.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library