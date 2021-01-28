Good reads at Waco libraries: February 2021

Recommended by: Hannah, East Waco Library

Before the Coffee Gets Cold

By Toshikazu Kawaguchi

A coffee shop in Tokyo offers customers an usual opportunity —t he chance to travel back in time — but only for as long as it takes before their cup of coffee becomes cold. A series of rules must be followed and time travel does not come without a certain amount of danger. This series of short but connected stories centers on four characters, each with their own reasons to take the risk of time travel.

Why recommended: If you enjoy magical realism, you will enjoy Kawaguchi’s tale. At times touching, speculative and hopeful, each story leads the reader to connect with the characters and understand their decisions. The book challenges the reader to ask themselves: if you could travel back in time for only a few moments, who would you want to see one last time?

Recommended by: Jackie, South Waco Library

Eddie’s Boy

By Thomas Perry