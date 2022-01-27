Good reads at Waco libraries: February 2022

FICTION
Everything is Jake
By Jethro K. Lieberman
Meet T. R. Softly, the private detective the Feds call in when a mafia kingpin suddenly recants his confession, upending a federal plea deal. Softly’s investigation will turn up a secret agency, a conspiring president and machinations beyond plausibility. Enjoy the twists and turns of this satirical thriller.
Why recommended: Lieberman is just fun to read. There is humor and wit to his prose that will cause readers to crack a smile even as they race through the pages to follow this rollercoaster of a plot.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
Nigel and the Moon
By Antwan Eady
Nigel is a boy with big dreams for his future. When he looks at the night sky he talks to the moon about all his dreams and aspirations; unfortunately, talking to his classmates is much harder.
Why recommended: This is a beautifully illustrated inspirational story about a boy with huge dreams feeling comfortable in the world around him.
Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library
Where the Drowned Girls Go
By Seanan McGuire
When Eleanor West decided to open her school, her Home for Wayward Children, she knew there would be children she couldn’t save; when Cora decides she needs a different direction, a different fate, Miss West agrees to transfer her to the other school, where things are run very differently. She will soon discover that not all doors are welcoming.
Why recommended: The Wayward Children series is for grownups who liked Narnia, but had questions about how the Pevensie children coped with coming back to the real world. Eleanor West’s Home for Wayward Children is for traumatized children who have visited fantastic realms and then were thrust back into this world.
Recommended by: Amy N., South Waco Library
Sparks Like Stars
By Nadia Hashimi
Sitara Zamani grew up a privileged member of Afghanistan’s upper class, until the day in 1978 that communists assassinated the president and her entire family. She was the only survivor, smuggled out by a sympathetic palace guard, adopted by an American diplomat. One day, the guard who saved her life reappears, forcing her to remember what really happened that night.
Why recommended: It’s a slow-moving novel, with deeply reflective moments, carefully drawn characters, and a deeply sad narrative. For anyone who has ever wondered what really plunged Afghanistan into decades of civil war and strife, this novel will reveal history in a dramatic way.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
Child of Light
By Terry Brooks
Auris has spent the last several years, all that she can remember, in a sinister prison. When she and a small group of other teens attempt to escape, things go desperately wrong and Auris is flung into a strange journey of discovery. She is rescued by a Fae stranger who helps her find her own magical strengths.
Why recommended: Terry Brooks is a master at fantasy storytelling. This first book in a new series is an enticing mystery, a puzzle box of a story, with a unique setting. It has hints of dystopia, fantasy and futurism rolled into myth and adventure. If you loved “Shannara” or “Landover,” this will please you. It’s a great transitional novel from YA to adult fantasy.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
NONFICTION
Some Things I Still Can’t Tell You
By Misha Collins
“Some Things I Still Can’t Tell You” is a book filled with raw emotions in poetry form.
Why recommended: Misha Collins has just shared with us something very beautiful and filled with various emotions. Even if you are not a fan of poetry, you should give this book a try. It doesn’t read like poetry, it reads like a diary.
Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library
Good Girls Don’t Make History
By Elizabeth Kiehner
Kiehner offers a visual guide to women’s suffrage as told in the form of a graphic novel. Explore the lives of Alice Paul, Sojourner Truth, Ida B. Wells and Susan B. Anthony as they fight for the right to vote.
Why recommended: With bold illustrations and fascinating insights to the women who fought for our right to vote, this nonfiction graphic novel will transport readers into one of the most important times in women’s history. From England to America, readers will see for themselves the important women who helped us stand up for our rights.
Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library
From Warsaw with Love: Polish Spies, the CIA, and the Forging of an Unlikely Alliance
By John Pomfret
In 1990, six U.S. officers were trapped in Iraq with information that could spell disaster for Operation Desert Storm. Racing against time and discovery, the CIA turned to the unlikeliest of allies, Poland, for aid in rescuing their assets. This is the story of that mission, and how it united former foes and began a relationship that continues to the present day.
Why recommended: This true story of espionage will keep you riveted. Pomfret’s narrative is especially enlightening in its analysis of the current state of the relationship between the United States and Poland.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
This is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life
By Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods
In 2017, “Ear Hustle” launched as a podcast, telling the stories of inmates of San Quentin State Prison. Nominated for both Pulitzer and Peabody prizes, the podcast gives outsiders a humanizing view of inmates and the realities they face in our criminal justice system. This book tells the story of the podcast.
Why recommended: Whether you are an avid fan of the podcast or just learning of it for the first time, this book, with its mixture of transcripts and narrative, is hard to put down, and the stories you encounter in its pages will stick with you long after you close the book.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
This Must Be the Place
By Rachael Ray
More than 125 recipes straight from Rachael Ray’s home kitchen, plus stories on loss, gratitude and special memories. Rachael and her husband spent the early months of the pandemic in her own kitchen, using an iPhone as a camera, broadcasting to TV as she cooked and chatted. Many of those stories and experiences are shared here.
Why recommended: This is a warm, friendly cookbook. The photography is gorgeous, the chapters are filled with little sidebars and notes, as well as Rachael’s familiar, delicious recipes. This is a cookbook to savor, to reread and to cook from. Any home cook looking to find new family favorites, or to try a new twist on a recipe will find something here.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
Staff members at the branches of the Waco-McLennan County Public Library System share their reading recommendations here each month.