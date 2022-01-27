Good reads at Waco libraries: February 2022

Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library

Where the Drowned Girls Go

By Seanan McGuire

When Eleanor West decided to open her school, her Home for Wayward Children, she knew there would be children she couldn’t save; when Cora decides she needs a different direction, a different fate, Miss West agrees to transfer her to the other school, where things are run very differently. She will soon discover that not all doors are welcoming.

Why recommended: The Wayward Children series is for grownups who liked Narnia, but had questions about how the Pevensie children coped with coming back to the real world. Eleanor West’s Home for Wayward Children is for traumatized children who have visited fantastic realms and then were thrust back into this world.

Recommended by: Amy N., South Waco Library

Sparks Like Stars

By Nadia Hashimi