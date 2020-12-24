Good reads at Waco libraries: January 2021

Recommended by: Jackie, South Waco Library

The Unusual Suspect: The Rise and Fall of a Modern-Day Outlaw

By Ben Machell

When the global financial crisis of 2007 hit, college student Stephen Jackley decided to make a difference: he would rob banks and give the money to those most in need. He was remarkably successful, stealing thousands of pounds over the course of just a few months.

Why recommended: With direct access to Jackley, Machell provides an intimate portrait of the mental state of a young man frustrated by the state of the world and, however misguided, determined to right wrongs.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

The Best of Me

By David Sedaris

David Sedaris has selected the best, most funny, sad, poignant and memorable of his essays to gather into this volume. With both humor and warmth, Sedaris explores the surprises life brings him.