Good reads at Waco libraries: January 2021

FICTION
The Mystery of Mrs. Christie
By Marie Benedict
In the winter of 1926, Agatha Christie, the famous mystery writer, vanished without a trace. When she finally reappeared 11 days later, Christie claimed to have no memory of the circumstances leading up to or surrounding her disappearance. Marie Benedict’s novel reimagines what might have happened during those mysterious 11 days and offers Christie's fans a tantalizing version of Christie’s personal history.
Why recommended: This book highlights a real-life mystery from Christie's own life and promises to keep the mystery lover turning the pages until the final reveal.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
Happily Ever Afters
By Elise Bryant
Sixteen-year-old Tessa Johnson is an aspiring author who loves romance. When a bad case of writer’s block threatens her spot in a competitive creative writing program, Tessa and her BFF Caroline decide to seek inspiration through orchestrating a real-life romance with the mysterious Nico. But will Nico be the Prince Charming that gets Tessa writing again?
Why recommended: Perfect for Jenny Han fans, this is the story of a young woman learning to find her own voice and not be defined by the expectations of others.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
Who Wants to Marry a Duke?
By Sabrina Jeffries
After a disastrous first meeting years ago, a bluestocking heroine and a rakish hero must investigate a suspicious death while fighting their attraction to each other. Can Olivia and Marlowe withstand science, blackmail and poisoning to find their perfect match?
Why recommended: Full of both romance and suspense, Jeffries pens a fun romp through Regency London.
Recommended by: Kimber, East Waco Library
Lazarus
By Lars Kepler
When criminals start dying gruesome deaths, Detective Joon Linna suspects that the deaths are not random but the work of a single killer, one who is determined to get his attention. But the closer he gets to answers the more terrifying the killer becomes.
Why recommended: Fans of Jo Nesbø and Jeffery Deaver will be at the edge of their seats reading this best-selling Swedish thriller.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
To Hold Up the Sky
By Cixin Liu
A collection of 11 short stories by the award-winning author of “The Three-Body Problem.” They move from a rural village to gigantic cities, from the present day to vast distances in the future, but all reveal the essential humanity of their characters.
Why recommended: Cixin Liu is a fantastically good writer, and these stories showcase his ability to tell a moving story that draws a reader in, reveals something important about life, and dazzles with a fascinating vision of what could happen tomorrow. The translation from Chinese is well done, and the stories read with ease.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
NONFICTION
No Man’s Land: The Trailblazing Women Who Ran Britain's Most Extraordinary Military Hospital During World War I
By Wendy Moore
Two pioneering suffragette doctors shatter social expectations by transforming modern medicine and raising the standard of patient care during World War I in London.
Why recommended: Inspiring and informative, this book helps highlight women's medical contributions during World War I. These are some of the pioneering women who paved the way for other women.
Recommended by: Kimber, East Waco Library
Puppy in My Head: A Book About Mindfulness
By Elise Gravel
A little girl has a rambunctious puppy whose feelings can overwhelm him, but with love and patience and a few mindful practices she can help her puppy feel safe and calm.
Why recommended: With its simple plot, this charming picture book gives kids a framework to understand their overwhelming and anxious thoughts and provides tools they can use to practice self-care. A great title for caregivers to share with the little people in their lives.
Recommended by: Jackie, South Waco Library
The Unusual Suspect: The Rise and Fall of a Modern-Day Outlaw
By Ben Machell
When the global financial crisis of 2007 hit, college student Stephen Jackley decided to make a difference: he would rob banks and give the money to those most in need. He was remarkably successful, stealing thousands of pounds over the course of just a few months.
Why recommended: With direct access to Jackley, Machell provides an intimate portrait of the mental state of a young man frustrated by the state of the world and, however misguided, determined to right wrongs.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
The Best of Me
By David Sedaris
David Sedaris has selected the best, most funny, sad, poignant and memorable of his essays to gather into this volume. With both humor and warmth, Sedaris explores the surprises life brings him.
Why recommended: Sedaris is an essayist and humorist, writing about the absurdities of life. He touches on so many things we all recognize — family, growing old, falling in love and staying there. But he manages to make them all both touching and real at the same time.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
Milk Street Cookish: Throw It Together
By Christopher Kimball
Simple recipes with six ingredients or less, using the best ingredients and flavorful herbs, spices, and sauces. From vegetables and grains to meats and desserts, this book covers it all.
Why recommended: Learn how to make recipes that take less work, fewer gadgets, and come alive with flavor. Every cook can find something here that will become a family favorite or simplify the process of getting supper on the table every night.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
Staff members at the branches of the Waco-McLennan County Public Library System share their reading recommendations here each month.