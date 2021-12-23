Good reads at Waco libraries: January 2022

Why recommended: Over the past few years I have become more interested in better understanding the Bible by learning more about how people in Jesus’ time would have understood what he was saying. This book will be of interest if you want a better understanding of the context in which Jesus spoke and how knowing the exact translation of the Greek makes the meaning more alive..

Recommended by: Sean, Central Library

Pawmistry: Unlocking the Secrets of the Universe with Cats

By Megan Lynn Kott

From the past hidden in their paws to the future predicted by their leftover kibble, let cats be your mystical guide. This humor-filled book of supernatural wisdom is a delight for cat lovers. The illustrations — inked watercolor — are worth enjoying all on their own, but the slyly humorous discussions of toe-bean color, the meanings of scattered toys, and more will delight any cat “owner.”

Why recommended: If you love cats, enjoy a good giggle, or are simply looking to browse some fine cat imagery, this book will tickle you. It would also make an excellent gift for any cat-loving friend or relative.