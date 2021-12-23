Good reads at Waco libraries: January 2022

FICTION
The Trees
By Percival Everett
Murders are occurring in Money, Mississippi, and each one echoes the town’s most notorious murder — the 1955 slaying of Emmett Till. Sent in by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, two detectives must confront resistance and hostility from the locals as they struggle to reckon with the town’s history and unearth the killer.
Why recommended: At moments comic and at others horrific, Everett’s fast-paced prose will take readers on a thrilling ride through the dark racial underbelly of the Deep South. Grounded in history, this whodunit promises to stick with readers long after the last page.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
Dark Rise
By C.S. Pacat
Sixteen-year-old Will finds himself a major player in an epic battle between Dark and Light. Will they be able to stop the Dark King from destroying this world?
Why recommended: The first in a new YA series by the writer of the “Fence” graphic novel series. It starts slow, but the last bit of the book is a rollercoaster ride that will have you impatiently waiting for the next book to be released.
Recommended by: Kayla, Central Library
A Man & His Cat
By Umi Sakurai
This series chronicles the life of an unwanted kitten, yearning for its forever home and an older widower looking to ease his loneliness after they find each other.
Why recommended: “A Man & His Cat” has all the feels. There are deeply heartfelt moments of tenderness and heart-bursting moments of absolute cuteness. This is a touching and relevant series to anyone looking for an honest-to-goodness wonderful read.
Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library
Boundaries
By Mercedes Lackey
This is the 15th anthology volume of short stories set in Lackey’s beloved world of Valdemar.
Why recommended: An excellent addition to the world of Valdemar. I always enjoy when authors can dip their ink and pen into another author’s world and this collection of stories make revisiting Valdemar through the eyes of others a fun experience. From everyday people living in that world to heroes you have heard of before, these stories bring the world to life.
Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library
Death at Greenway
By Lori Rader-Day
During World War II, disgraced nurse Bridey Kelly comes to Greenway House to care for evacuated children, but when a body is discovered nearby, she and her fellow nurse are swept up in the hunt for a killer. Set in the vacation home of author Agatha Christie, this is historical fiction with strong elements of mystery and romance, but not a true “murder mystery.”
Why recommended: This is really a coming-of-age story with a mystery subplot. It’s a bit meandering, with multiple viewpoints, but Bridey is the focus and she grows from a hesitant, uncertain girl into a strong, decise young woman over the course of her time at Greenway.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
NONFICTION
Cravings. All Together: Recipes to Love
By Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen continues her Cravings cookbook collection with this newest addition, “All Together: Recipes to Love.” Gather your friends, family and loved ones for some delicious food and Chrissy’s wonderful humor.
Why recommended: Good food and laughter are all things we could use more of this year. This book contains them both. These recipes and Chrissy’s humor will warm your belly and heart.
Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library
Corpse Talk: Queens and Kings and Other Royal Rotters
By Adam and Lisa Murphy
In this talk show-format graphic novel, your host, Adam Murphy interviews 18 famous historical monarchs — from the grave. Monarchs from a range of different time periods discuss both their personal and political highs and lows.
Why recommended: Historical events are brought to life in this hilarious graphic novel. Kids will delight in this unique take on historical trivia.
Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library
Strange Scriptures: Deciphering 52 Weird, Bizarre, and Curious Verses from the New Testament
By Chris Palmer
Greek scholar and pastor Chris Palmer has written this book to help Christians and others better understand 52 Bible verses or very brief sections from the New Testament that are awkward, seem to be contradictory, or in some cases even un-Christian.
Why recommended: Over the past few years I have become more interested in better understanding the Bible by learning more about how people in Jesus’ time would have understood what he was saying. This book will be of interest if you want a better understanding of the context in which Jesus spoke and how knowing the exact translation of the Greek makes the meaning more alive..
Recommended by: Sean, Central Library
Pawmistry: Unlocking the Secrets of the Universe with Cats
By Megan Lynn Kott
From the past hidden in their paws to the future predicted by their leftover kibble, let cats be your mystical guide. This humor-filled book of supernatural wisdom is a delight for cat lovers. The illustrations — inked watercolor — are worth enjoying all on their own, but the slyly humorous discussions of toe-bean color, the meanings of scattered toys, and more will delight any cat “owner.”
Why recommended: If you love cats, enjoy a good giggle, or are simply looking to browse some fine cat imagery, this book will tickle you. It would also make an excellent gift for any cat-loving friend or relative.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
The Impossible Mile
By Johnny Agar and Becki Agar
Johnny Agar was born with cerebral palsy. This is the story of his life, the power he discovers in living for the moment, always pushing for the extra step, depending on the love of family and faith to achieve more than anyone ever dreamed. He has competed in Ironman triathlons, served as an UnderArmor ambassador, and been on television shows from “NBC Nightly News” to “Unbelievable,” a Japanese TV program.
Why recommended: For anyone who is struggling to reach their goals, who wants to read about personal triumph against all odds, who enjoys a family that struggles and competes together, this book will provide all the emotion you need. It was a joy to read.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
Staff members at the branches of the Waco-McLennan County Public Library System share their reading recommendations each month.