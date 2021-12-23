 Skip to main content
Good reads at Waco libraries: January 2022
FICTION

Trees.jpg

The Trees

By Percival Everett

Murders are occurring in Money, Mississippi, and each one echoes the town’s most notorious murder — the 1955 slaying of Emmett Till. Sent in by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, two detectives must confront resistance and hostility from the locals as they struggle to reckon with the town’s history and unearth the killer.

Why recommended: At moments comic and at others horrific, Everett’s fast-paced prose will take readers on a thrilling ride through the dark racial underbelly of the Deep South. Grounded in history, this whodunit promises to stick with readers long after the last page.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

DarkRise.jpg

Dark Rise

By C.S. Pacat

Sixteen-year-old Will finds himself a major player in an epic battle between Dark and Light. Will they be able to stop the Dark King from destroying this world?

Why recommended: The first in a new YA series by the writer of the “Fence” graphic novel series. It starts slow, but the last bit of the book is a rollercoaster ride that will have you impatiently waiting for the next book to be released.

Recommended by: Kayla, Central Library

Manandhiscat.jpg

A Man & His Cat

By Umi Sakurai

This series chronicles the life of an unwanted kitten, yearning for its forever home and an older widower looking to ease his loneliness after they find each other.

Why recommended: “A Man & His Cat” has all the feels. There are deeply heartfelt moments of tenderness and heart-bursting moments of absolute cuteness. This is a touching and relevant series to anyone looking for an honest-to-goodness wonderful read.

Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library

Boundaries.jpg

Boundaries

By Mercedes Lackey

This is the 15th anthology volume of short stories set in Lackey’s beloved world of Valdemar.

Why recommended: An excellent addition to the world of Valdemar. I always enjoy when authors can dip their ink and pen into another author’s world and this collection of stories make revisiting Valdemar through the eyes of others a fun experience. From everyday people living in that world to heroes you have heard of before, these stories bring the world to life.

Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library

DeathatGreenway.jpg

Death at Greenway

By Lori Rader-Day

During World War II, disgraced nurse Bridey Kelly comes to Greenway House to care for evacuated children, but when a body is discovered nearby, she and her fellow nurse are swept up in the hunt for a killer. Set in the vacation home of author Agatha Christie, this is historical fiction with strong elements of mystery and romance, but not a true “murder mystery.”

Why recommended: This is really a coming-of-age story with a mystery subplot. It’s a bit meandering, with multiple viewpoints, but Bridey is the focus and she grows from a hesitant, uncertain girl into a strong, decise young woman over the course of her time at Greenway.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

NONFICTION

Cravings.jpg

Cravings. All Together: Recipes to Love

By Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen continues her Cravings cookbook collection with this newest addition, “All Together: Recipes to Love.” Gather your friends, family and loved ones for some delicious food and Chrissy’s wonderful humor.

Why recommended: Good food and laughter are all things we could use more of this year. This book contains them both. These recipes and Chrissy’s humor will warm your belly and heart.

Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library

CorpseTalk.jpg

Corpse Talk: Queens and Kings and Other Royal Rotters

By Adam and Lisa Murphy

In this talk show-format graphic novel, your host, Adam Murphy interviews 18 famous historical monarchs — from the grave. Monarchs from a range of different time periods discuss both their personal and political highs and lows.

Why recommended: Historical events are brought to life in this hilarious graphic novel. Kids will delight in this unique take on historical trivia.

Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library

StrangeScriptures.jpg

Strange Scriptures: Deciphering 52 Weird, Bizarre, and Curious Verses from the New Testament

By Chris Palmer

Greek scholar and pastor Chris Palmer has written this book to help Christians and others better understand 52 Bible verses or very brief sections from the New Testament that are awkward, seem to be contradictory, or in some cases even un-Christian.

Why recommended: Over the past few years I have become more interested in better understanding the Bible by learning more about how people in Jesus’ time would have understood what he was saying. This book will be of interest if you want a better understanding of the context in which Jesus spoke and how knowing the exact translation of the Greek makes the meaning more alive..

Recommended by: Sean, Central Library

Pawmistry.jpg

Pawmistry: Unlocking the Secrets of the Universe with Cats

By Megan Lynn Kott

From the past hidden in their paws to the future predicted by their leftover kibble, let cats be your mystical guide. This humor-filled book of supernatural wisdom is a delight for cat lovers. The illustrations — inked watercolor — are worth enjoying all on their own, but the slyly humorous discussions of toe-bean color, the meanings of scattered toys, and more will delight any cat “owner.”

Why recommended: If you love cats, enjoy a good giggle, or are simply looking to browse some fine cat imagery, this book will tickle you. It would also make an excellent gift for any cat-loving friend or relative.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

ImpossibleMile.jpg

The Impossible Mile

By Johnny Agar and Becki Agar

Johnny Agar was born with cerebral palsy. This is the story of his life, the power he discovers in living for the moment, always pushing for the extra step, depending on the love of family and faith to achieve more than anyone ever dreamed. He has competed in Ironman triathlons, served as an UnderArmor ambassador, and been on television shows from “NBC Nightly News” to “Unbelievable,” a Japanese TV program.

Why recommended: For anyone who is struggling to reach their goals, who wants to read about personal triumph against all odds, who enjoys a family that struggles and competes together, this book will provide all the emotion you need. It was a joy to read.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

Staff members at the branches of the Waco-McLennan County Public Library System share their reading recommendations each month.

