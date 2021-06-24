Good reads at Waco libraries: July 2021

By Einat Nathan

“My Everything” is a compassionate parenting book about the relationship you can build and want to have with your kids. It is told through a mixture of personal stories and candid parenting insight.

Why recommended: “My Everything” is an easy book that reads very much like a conversation between friends. It is filled with compassionate advice and heartfelt understanding on the difficulties and triumphs that are all a part of being a parent.

Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library

If Bees Disappeared

By Lily Williams

This engaging picture book for children poses the question: “What would happen if bees disappeared completely?” After an introduction to bees and the function they serve in our ecosystem, the author uses scientific speculation to show the possible effects their loss would have on the Earth. The book concludes with the ways each of us can help save bees and keep them thriving in our world.