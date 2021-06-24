Good reads at Waco libraries: July 2021

FICTION
Tragic Magic
By Wesley Brown
First published in 1978, Brown’s novel chronicles a day in the life of Melvin Ellington, a man who has just been released after serving three years in prison for being a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War. Ellington must come to terms with navigating a world that is at odds with his conscience and hostile to his being.
Why recommended: This short novel was one that Toni Morrison championed as a senior editor at Random House. Brown’s prose is rich and evocative, and his depiction of the interior life of a man facing a precarious existence will stick with readers long after they finish the book.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
The Follower
By Kate Doughty
“The Follower” is about a social media family falling apart behind the livestreams. The Cole triplets run ColeTripsHouseFlips, a popular house flipping social media channel, but their father’s gambling problem and their mother’s fixation on their public image has them desperate for money. In their desperation, Dad finds their next project: flipping a haunted house that has had multiple murder/suicides.
Why recommended: This is a great ’90s teen scary movie summer distraction. This story has everything: social media, haunted houses, murder, mystery, romance and family drama all in one. What more could you ask for?
Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library
The Final Girl Support Group
By Grady Hendrix
Lynnette Tarkington is a final girl, the last girl standing in a horror movie. She has been meeting with five other final girls in her support group for 10 years. But now, one by one, they begin to go missing.
Why recommended: Full of suspense and horror, “The Final Girl Support Group” will have you on the edge of your seat. Will all the final girls make it out alive?
Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library
The Midnight Library
By Matt Haig
A library of infinite books. One is your book — your life. And every other book is your life, but different. What if you had or had not made that fateful decision? What if you could find out what would have changed in your life? Follow Nora Seed as she discovers all the different lives she could have lived.
Why recommended: This book touches on philosophical topics, including life choices, suicide, the idea that no matter what life we live, we may have regrets and wish to have made other choices. Told in a straightforward tone, it follows one woman’s discovery that joy comes from within. With overtones of “A Wonderful Life,” the reader will come away with renewed hope and curiosity for their own life.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
The Gilded Girl
By Alyssa Colman
Emma Harris is the spoiled daughter of a wealthy upper-class gentleman. When tragedy strikes, Izzy the servant girl becomes her reluctant friend, and they, along with a boy from the streets, pursue magic in the hopes of changing lives, both their own and those of the whole working class.
Why recommended: This is a sweetly magical retelling of “A Little Princess,” complete with a social conscience. It’s predictable, but satisfying, with a happy ending worthy of Shirley Temple.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
NONFICTION
My Everything: The Parent I Want to Be, The Children I Hope to Raise
By Einat Nathan
“My Everything” is a compassionate parenting book about the relationship you can build and want to have with your kids. It is told through a mixture of personal stories and candid parenting insight.
Why recommended: “My Everything” is an easy book that reads very much like a conversation between friends. It is filled with compassionate advice and heartfelt understanding on the difficulties and triumphs that are all a part of being a parent.
Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library
If Bees Disappeared
By Lily Williams
This engaging picture book for children poses the question: “What would happen if bees disappeared completely?” After an introduction to bees and the function they serve in our ecosystem, the author uses scientific speculation to show the possible effects their loss would have on the Earth. The book concludes with the ways each of us can help save bees and keep them thriving in our world.
Why recommended: This is Williams's fourth book discussing the importance of individual species to Earth’s ecosystems and the ripple-effect consequences of extinction. The worldwide loss of bee populations has been much discussed in the news over the last few years, and this book is both topical and timely.
Recommended by: Jackie, South Waco Library
Science of Strength Training
By Austin Current
This engaging reference book will guide readers on their fitness journey. Filled with illustrations, charts and diagrams, the book breaks exercises down by parts of the body, provides guidance for injury prevention, and includes both beginner and advanced training programs.
Why recommended: I love this series of books from the publisher DK. From its organization to its content, this book is accessible, informative and beautiful. I highly recommend it for individuals who are wanting to get more serious about their fitness routines, but who are at a loss as to where to start.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
Invisible Men: The Trailblazing Black Artists of Comic Books
By Ken Quattro
Ken Quattro sheds light on 18 Black artists who shaped the world of early comics. Each artist receives a fairly extensive biographical sketch and multiple examples of their work are provided.
Why recommended: This is a beautiful book with several full-length comics included. Not only will readers learn about these incredible men, but they will walk away with a better understanding of the history of comics and the ways in which the medium reflected the world around it.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
The Nine
By Gwen Strauss
The true story of a band of women who survived the worst of Nazi Germany. The author’s Great Aunt Helene was one of these nine resistance fighters, who escaped from a German forced labor camp together. Their 10-day flight across the front lines in the last days of the war was harrowing, to say the least.
Why recommended: A fine adventure story, filled with moments of danger, friendship and intensity. The fact that it is true makes it so much better. The author, a journalist, poet, and artist, tells her aunt’s story with beauty, grace and horror. Inspiring!
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
