Good reads at Waco libraries: July 2022

FICTION

The Oxford Brotherhood

By Guillermo Martínez

Who knew literary research could be so deadly? When a young researcher dies in a startling accident after discovering the secrets contained in the missing pages of Lewis Carroll’s diary, a mathematics graduate student become determined to decode the events that led to her death.

Why recommended: I love whodunits, especially when they occur in the halls of academia. This title is a followup to Martínez’s best-selling “Oxford Murders” (2005), but can be read as a standalone.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Wolf Soldier

By James R. Hannibal

It has been two generations since the last knights of the Lightraider Order were seen. Now dark forces threaten Tanelethar, and a young shepherd and his friends must take up the mantle of the order and embark on a quest to save their home and free their people.

Why recommended: This Christian youth adult fantasy is the first volume in a trilogy based on the role-playing game DragonRaid. Readers of Flanagan and Tolkien will enjoy this action-filled adventure.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

The First Day of Spring

By Nancy Tucker

Eight year-old Chrissie Bank’s life is not easy — her father is absent and her mother is abusive. When she strangles a 2-year-old neighbor, no one suspects her and the secret gives her a desire to repeat her crime. Years later, when a social worker starts asking questions about her daughter’s injuries from an accident, Chrissie must finally confront the consequences.

Why recommended: This book is fabulous, and I have recommended it to so many people. Tucker’s writing brings Chrissie to life. You will despise her choices, yet you cannot help but feel empathy for her.

Recommended by: Kimmy, Central Library

Four Treasures of the Sky

By Jenny Tinghui Zhang

Daiyu always resented her name, considering it a bad omen to be named after a heroine of an ancient story who suffers a tragic and untimely death. Her childhood happiness is abruptly halted when her parents mysteriously disappear. Over the years that follow, Daiyu is forced to reinvent herself time and again. Daiyu must draw on every version of herself to finally lay claim to her own life and identity.

Why recommended: Jenny Tinghui Zhang is a Chinese-American writer who was born in Changchun, China, and grew up in Austin, where she currently lives. “Four Treasures of the Sky” is Zhang’s debut novel and it is phenomenal.

Recommended by: Jessica B, East Waco Library

Home or Away

By Kathleen West

Leigh was once an Olympic-caliber hockey player, but when her dream fell through, she left everything behind. Now married and with a preteen hockey-playing son, she finds herself back in Minnesota, where her old coach and one-time best friend are still present. But Leigh soon finds herself forced to confront all the demons she left behind.

Why recommended: This is a story about friendship, trust, love and learning about yourself. Leigh, her husband, her son and her ex-best-friend Susy are all realistically drawn people who stay true to their own character. The story is alternately funny, painful, compassionate and always believable.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

NONFICTION

The Kew Gardener’s Guide to Growing Roses

By Bridget Flynn Walker, Ph.D.

Roses have been a common garden favorite since the ancient Greeks. Knock-Out roses are quite popular in Central Texas, but if you branch out even a tiny bit, there is quite a variety of roses with varying growing situations. This book discusses over 75 rose varieties and recommendations for growing each specific variety.

Why recommended: As a plant parent, I take deliberate plant selection seriously. For a plant to have a chance at more than basic survival, it is important to account for one’s watering habits, sunlight and real estate within and outside of the home. This book helps take some of the guesswork out of selecting a rose plant and insight into helping it thrive.

Recommended by: Jessica B., East Waco Library

The Things We Love

By Dr. Aaron Ahuvia

Dr. Aaron Ahuvia presents astonishing discoveries that prove we are far less “rational” than we think when it comes to our possessions and hobbies. In fact, we have passionate relationships with the things we love. And as technology improves, becoming increasingly addictive, one wonders: might our lives become so dominated by our emotional ties to things that we lose interest in other people?

Why recommended: Materialism is generally regarded as a bad thing, so it’s interesting to see it presented in a more neutral or even positive light. After all, who didn’t have a stuffed toy or special blanket when they were little that they really loved? Ahuvia’s research gives a new perspective on our relationship with things.

Recommended by: Amy N., South Waco Library

The Long Jump: The Story of Jean-Baptiste Alaize

By Francesca Cavallo

This beautiful picture-book biography tells the story of Paralympian Jean-Baptiste Alaize. Losing his mother and his right leg at the age of 3 in the Burundi civil war, Alaize spent a few years in a Burundi orphanage before he was adopted by a French couple. As he struggled to assimilate in his new home, he discovered his talent in track and field. Alaize would win four world championships and the bronze medal at the 2017 Paralympic Games.

Why recommended: Readers young and old will find the world champion’s story inspiring.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Adventure Dogs

By Fern Watt

This book has more than 50 activities you can share with your dog. From a “smell walk” around your neighborhood to teaching your dog a dance move, this book has it all. Gorgeous photos accompany all the one-to-three page-long activities. Many of these activities are free and can be done in your own yard or park.

Why recommended: If you have a dog, you need to read this book. It will give you so many wonderful ideas about fun things you, your friends and your family can do with your companion, whether he or she is big, small, active or just a couch potato. And the pictures are adorable.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Central Library

The Helpers: Profiles from the Frontlines of the Pandemic

By Kathy Gilsinan

Journalist Kathy Gilsinan profiles eight men and women from the frontlines of the coronavirus battle. They include researchers, caregivers, teachers and others who gave of themselves to care for and protect others. This is a beautifully written and profoundly moving account of the daily lives of people who did extraordinary things in the name of common humanity.

Why recommended: For anyone who loves medical drama, true-life heroes and accounts of people in extraordinary times, this is the book. The “future starts with people like the ones in this book,” says the author.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

Staff members at the branches of the Waco-McLennan County Public Library System share their reading recommendations here each month.