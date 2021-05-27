Good reads at Waco libraries: June 2021

Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library

Everything is Spiritual: Making Your Way in a Turbulent World

By Rob Bell

In his newest book, Rob Bell takes his readers on a journey of exploring our innermost self by relating it to the vast universe around us. He explains that there is something bigger going on in the universe and we are a part of it, in more ways than we realize.

Why recommended: This book changed my thinking in regards to my faith, my relationships with people, and my own inner sense of self. I felt so much joy after completing this book, and immediately read it again, and recommended it to everyone I knew!

Recommended by: Bradyn, Central Library

Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation

By Kevin Roose