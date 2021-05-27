Good reads at Waco libraries: June 2021

FICTION
Lightseekers
By Femi Kayode
In this thrilling debut, Philip Taiwo, an investigative psychologist, is called in to examine the torture and murder of three college students by a mob in a remote Nigerian border town. With the help of his enigmatic driver, Taiwo soon realizes that not everything is as it seems.
Why recommended: Kayode’s compulsively readable novel paints a vivid picture of Nigeria and its sociopolitical climate. This thriller is for mystery lovers who are more interested in the why of the crime rather than the who.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
Fugitive Telemetry
By Martha Wells
This is the latest title in Martha Wells’ award-winning series, “Murderbot Diaries.” When Murderbot discovers a body on Preservation Station, it unwittingly gets drawn into the murder investigation.
Why recommended: This is a favorite series for several staff members. Anyone who is an introvert, socially awkward, or would rather watch TV than go to work will find this non-murdery robot’s musings on humanity entertaining and strangely relatable.
Recommended by: Amy, Central Library
Quiet in Her Bones
By Nalini Singh
When the bones of socialite Nina Rai, long since written off as a runaway trophy wife, appear in an influential cul-de-sac, her son is determined to find the truth.
Why recommended: This is a great slow burning murder/suspense book for those looking for an intriguing read. The inclusion of Hindu elements brings an ethereal quality to this story where nothing is at seems and every character is hiding secrets.
Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library
Milo Imagines the World
By Matt de la Pena
Young Milo is on a long subway ride with his sister. To pass the time, he looks at the people around him and lets his imagination conjure stories as he draws pictures of what he thinks their lives are like. The story asks the reader the question: “What if everyone’s life is different from how Milo first imagines it?” Perhaps you cannot know someone or their story just by looking at their face.
Why recommended: Newbery winner Matt de la Pena and Caldecott honor illustrator Christian Robinson reunite to bring another excellent picture book to life for young readers. Children will identify with Milo as he looks at the diverse people around him. Grownups can interact with their young readers by prompting them to use their own imaginations.
Recommended by: Jackie, South Waco Library
The Seed Keeper
By Diane Wilson
Rosalie Iron Wing begins to seek out her childhood after her white husband’s death, after 30 years of being told she has no family. She has spent decades watching her husband’s family farm fail under threat of drought and a predatory chemical company. Now she discovers the legacy granted to her by generations of Dakhota women, the seeds they have passed down, and her own awakening to possibilities.
Why recommended: This story is about family, loss, grief, inheritance and the awakening from despair. This own-voice fiction about the Dakhota people both describes the cruelty perpetrated on them and their strength in enduring it. It’s beautifully written, and will linger with the reader for a long time.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
NONFICTION
Complete Guide to College Application Essays
By Staff of the Princeton Review
If you are facing writer’s block, the Princeton Review has compiled this book as a one-stop to help you write your best college application essay.
Why recommended: This book will help you craft your application essay from the very beginning to end. There are lots of tips to find the perfect topic, writing your drafts, and tons of grammar tips. Now all you have to do is write!
Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library
Every Day is a Gift
By Tammy Duckworth
Senator Tammy Duckworth takes readers through her life in her new biography. From her birth to the birth of her daughter while in office, Duckworth is in inspiration to all.
Why recommended: This uplifting book will take readers on an amazing ride through Duckworth’s tremendous life. No matter your political leanings, you cannot help but be inspired by her struggles and her perseverance.
Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library
Everything is Spiritual: Making Your Way in a Turbulent World
By Rob Bell
In his newest book, Rob Bell takes his readers on a journey of exploring our innermost self by relating it to the vast universe around us. He explains that there is something bigger going on in the universe and we are a part of it, in more ways than we realize.
Why recommended: This book changed my thinking in regards to my faith, my relationships with people, and my own inner sense of self. I felt so much joy after completing this book, and immediately read it again, and recommended it to everyone I knew!
Recommended by: Bradyn, Central Library
Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation
By Kevin Roose
Artificial Intelligence is already present in our daily lives, and it is changing the way we live. Kevin Roose presents nine basic ways in which we, as humans, can make ourselves resistant to the potential problems AI will cause. Becoming more human, not more machine-like, will allow us to thrive in this time of rapid, unprecedented change.
Why recommended: This book demonstrates that the future doesn’t have to be a frightening place — people will be able, with some forethought, to make their businesses and their lives more meaningful, more creative and more beneficial, than ever before.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
Faith, Family and the Feast
By Kent and Shannon Rollins
You can smell the smoke and hear the crackle of a lump coal fire with every turn of the page in Kent and Shannon Rollins’ most recent release. For cast-iron enthusiasts and those who grill over an open fire, this cookbook will become a family heirloom.
Why recommended: The Rollinses present roughly 110 tried-and-true recipes for the common man. Chapters range from breakfast, appetizer, soups/salads/bread, grilling the main course, sides and dessert. Layout includes a shopping list of ingredients, instructions, cooking tips and a short personal story introduces each recipe.
Recommended by: Bill, West Waco Library
