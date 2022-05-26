Good reads at Waco libraries: June 2022

FICTION

A Little Hope

By Ethan Joella

This brief novel documents the lives, griefs, loves and betrayals of several citizens in a small Connecticut town. At the center of these stories are Greg and Freddie Tyler, a couple who must reckon with Greg’s recent diagnosis of a rare and aggressive cancer. Each told from a different character’s perspective, every chapter reveals new facets of grief and resilience in the lives of ordinary people.

Why recommended: Joella’s warm and compassionate prose makes his debut novel an immensely satisfying read. Despite the frequently tragic plot lines, readers will find hope winding its way throughout the novel.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Love, Lists and Fancy Ships

By Sarah Grunder Ruiz

Josephine “Jo” Walker has made a “30 by 30” bucket list for herself, and is on track to finish with time to spare when her family is dealt a blow. When Jo takes a stab at crossing off item No. 5 (kissing a stranger), she is introduced to Hot Stranger, who later introduces himself as Alex Hayse. As her feelings for Alex grow stronger, Jo’s inability to confront difficult emotions threatens to complicate her relationships.

Why recommended: The story is cute, a little predictable at times, but the author is talented at making the reader want something to happen, even see it should happen, and then sprinkling in juuuusssst enough tension and suspension to make resolutions worth it.

Recommended by: Jessica B., East Waco Library

From Below

By Darcy Coates

Sixty years after the SS Arcadia vanished after sending a garbled emergency message, the wreck has been found. A small team has been given permission to explore the wreck and discover what happened. But the ghosts of the vanished crew have other plans.

Why recommended: An excellent read for all fans of “Murder, She Wrote.” Readers will find a pleasant mystery and familiar characters in this satisfying mystery.

Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library

When Lightnin’ Struck

By Betsy R. Rosenthal

People in James’ small Texas town of Odessa are convinced his family is cursed — what with his Daddy being struck by lightning, his Mamma ending up in jail, and his Abuela dying — but James and his Pappy hang on to each other. James has one friend, Paul, who is a refugee from the Ukraine, and one enemy, Virgil, who bullies him. Can James find a way to defeat Virgil, understand the meaning of the secret amulet his Abuela left for him, and find out his purpose in life?

Why recommended: This story is a fun and well-written tale about a boy growing up in the ’20s in Texas.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

The Justice of Kings

By Richard Swan

“The Justice of Kings” is the story of Sir Konrad Vonvalt; detective, judge and executioner in one. It is told through the eyes and voice of Helena Sedanka, his protege, clerk, and war orphan. What starts out as a simple investigation into the murder of a provincial aristocrat soon becomes the discovery of a deep-rooted conspiracy that reaches into the highest places.

Why recommended: This is grimdark fantasy at its finest. It is a suspenseful and believable fantasy series opener with highly detailed world-building, a subtle magic system, and a deeply thought-out political history. Readers of epic fantasy will enjoy it thoroughly.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

NONFICTION

Social Anxiety Relief for Teens

By Bridget Flynn Walker, Ph.D.

Walker’s newest book is a concise but effective guide for teens living with anxiety. The book presents a five-step program central to most cognitive behavioral therapy programs to help teens understand why they feel what they feel in certain anxiety-inducing situations.

Why recommended: The five-step process mentioned as a basis for the book, is also central to many cognitive behavioral therapy programs and therapy exercises. This book presents the tools and information clearly and concisely with enough context and explanation to be conducive to everyday application.

Recommended by: Jessica B., East Waco Library

Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks

By Patrick Radden Keefe

“Rogues” is a collection of articles by prize-winning author Patrick Radden Keefe, who regularly writes for the New Yorker about true stories of intrigue, corruption and crime-fighting. These articles have him encountering Swiss banks engaged in money laundering, black market arms dealers and wine fraud, among many other subjects.

Why recommended: Keefe writes engagingly, making these true stories seem like tales from an action movie. His subjects are often the very rich or the very criminal; people outside the everyday experience of the majority of readers. Fans of true crime will enjoy this collection of some of his best articles.

Recommended by: Amy N., South Waco Library

Illogical: Saying Yes to a Life Without Limits

By Emmanuel Acho

In his 31 years, Emmanuel Acho has accomplished more than most people dream. A former NFL linebacker, Acho is a sports presenter on ESPN, an Emmy-winning podcaster and the author of the New York Times best-seller “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.” His newest book provides readers with the roadmap to his accomplishments -- a map full of “illogical” choices.

Why recommended: Acho has a winsome style and his encouragement to readers to not resign themselves to the disappointments of life, but see them as opportunities to become and do the things you were meant to do will resonate with many.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Oceans of Grain: How American Wheat Remade the World

By Scott Reynolds Nelson

Arguing that the control of grain routes more than any other indicator is indicative of the health and power of a nation, Nelson provides an overview of grain routes from 800 B.C. through the 19th century. With its ability to supply Europe with vast amounts of cheap grain, the United States was able to assume a dominant role on the world stage.

Why recommended: Though a bit repetitive in parts, readers should still find Nelson’s historical analysis worth the effort and many will find insight into recent world events.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

The Montessori Home: Create a Place for Your Child to Thrive

By Ashley Yeh, M.Ed.

This book by a parent and teacher explores what the Montessori Method is, how to implement it in your home to meet your child’s educational and emotional needs as they grow, and support their joy in learning. Information includes how to set up your home, how to prepare yourself, and age-appropriate activities for your child.

Why recommended: Any parent who wants to help their child thrive will find this book to be an excellent resource. This book makes it easy to see what your options are for creating a home filled with effective and appropriate educational tools.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

Staff members at the branches of the Waco-McLennan County Public Library System share their reading recommendations here each month.