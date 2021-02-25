Good reads at Waco libraries: March 2021

FICTION

Earthlings

By Sayaka Murata

Natsuki has never felt like she fits in anywhere except with her cousin Yuu, who tells her he is an alien that will take her to outer space with him. As she grows older, she starts to wonder whether she might be an alien, as well.

Why recommended: Sayaka Murata became an international phenomenon when she published “Convenience Store Woman” in 2016. Her newest book looks into how it feels to be outside of the societal norm.

Recommended by: Kayla, Central Library

Teen Titans: Raven

By Kami Garcia

Raven has suffered through a terrible car accident that claimed both her foster mother and her memory. She now must start over in New Orleans while struggling to understand who she is. It’s not until supernatural things start occurring that Raven must decide if the past is even worth remembering.