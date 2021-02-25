Good reads at Waco libraries: March 2021

FICTION
Earthlings
By Sayaka Murata
Natsuki has never felt like she fits in anywhere except with her cousin Yuu, who tells her he is an alien that will take her to outer space with him. As she grows older, she starts to wonder whether she might be an alien, as well.
Why recommended: Sayaka Murata became an international phenomenon when she published “Convenience Store Woman” in 2016. Her newest book looks into how it feels to be outside of the societal norm.
Recommended by: Kayla, Central Library
Teen Titans: Raven
By Kami Garcia
Raven has suffered through a terrible car accident that claimed both her foster mother and her memory. She now must start over in New Orleans while struggling to understand who she is. It’s not until supernatural things start occurring that Raven must decide if the past is even worth remembering.
Why recommended: Teen Titan fans and non-fans alike can enjoy this unique take on Raven’s origin story with beautiful artwork and themes that cover identity, sisterhood and love. There is also a healthy splash of New Orleans-style magic and mystery.
Recommended by: Lisa, Central Library
Timo the Adventurer
By Jonathan Garnier
Young Timo believes his time to be a hero has come. After studying every book in his small village, he feels prepared for adventure. However, he soon realizes the path of a hero is more complicated that he thought. First in a series.
Why recommended: Young readers will enjoy the delightful, full-color illustrations and the snarky humor in this adventure tale. Timo starts out as a naive boy with an inflated sense of self; however, he grows a lot as a character due to the challenges he faces and the friendships he develops on his quest.
Recommended by: Jackie, South Waco Library
The Lost Love Song
By Minnie Darke
Diana Clare is a classical pianist who has composed a love song for her forever love, Arie Johnson, when tragedy strikes. Across the world, Evie Greenlees is questioning her life choices and future. Although Diana is lost, her love song continues to travel, touching the lives of all who hear it.
Why recommended: This book has it all, love, tragedy, smiles and tears. You will be fully engrossed in the beautiful connections that Minnie Darke weaves across continents and characters as you follow this touching love story.
Recommended by: Alysha. East Waco Library
Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder
By T. A. Willberg
In a London not quite like ours, in 1958 a secretive band of inquirers solves mysteries too challenging even for Scotland Yard. Until, that is, one of their own is murdered, and the only evidence indicates that one of her co-workers is the killer.
Why recommended: With a locked-room crime, small amounts of the fantastical, and a strong whimsical flavor, this mystery should appeal to anyone who loves Agatha Christie or Harry Potter. The writing is excellent, the world-building creative, and the mystery fairly clever. A strong debut novel.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
NONFICTION
Frontier Follies
By Ree Drummond
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond reveals her life, love and family in this down-to-earth autobiography that paints a picture of a life through random everyday stories.
Why recommended: This book is for anyone interested in learning more about Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond. She has led a fascinating life balancing family, ranching and business.
Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library
Just Eat: One Reporter’s Quest for a Weight-loss Regimen that Works
By Barry Estabrook
After being scolded by his doctor, Estabrook has to make a decision — more medication or lose weight. But how do you do that? What diet do you choose? What works best? Join Estabrook as he takes his investigative skills to find out how you lose weight.
Why recommended: Barry Estabrook brings his skills to bear as he follows different diet trends to discover what really works. This is a great book for anyone struggling to find the right solution for them.
Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library
The Wardian Case: How a Simple Box Moved Plants and Changed the World
By Luke Keogh
Around the world today, plants bloom and flourish in countries far from their point of origin. This book details the development and deployment of the 19th-century invention that allowed for the survival of flora during long sea voyages and traces the far-reaching impact that these transported plants had on their new homes.
Why recommended: I found this true story fascinating. Whether you are interested in gardening, science or history, you will find plenty to ponder in this book.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
Hi, Just a Quick Question
By Beth Evans
Popular Instagram artist Beth Evans shares 250 never-before-seen comics. Written as an illustrated Q&A, she offers advice and humor on topics like self-care, anxiety and forging your own identity. Her trademark animated fingertip character leads readers through life’s ups and downs.
Why recommended: Deprecating humor, keen insight and gentle silliness make life easier to take. This would make a great gift for a young graduate, a stressed-out friend, or even just as a quick pick-me-up.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food
By Marcus Samuelsson
Recipes celebrate the legacy of Africa from known ingredients and recipes to the relatively unknown with an array of interesting recipes (spiced catfish with pumpkin leche de tigre, oxtail pepperpot with dumplings, coco bread). This cookbook is a mix of 150 inspired recipes and stories from chefs, writers, activists and others.
Why recommended: Food builds community. There is a quintessentially basic need that coming to the table to share recipes satisfies. Samuelsson does a fine job of sparking the interest not only in the food the book celebrates but in the people and their experiences in creating and defining black food today.