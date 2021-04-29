Good reads at Waco libraries: May 2021

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

The Russian Pink

By Matthew Hart

A magnificent diamond becomes the center of a trail of mystery, danger and adventure in this thriller. Blood diamond trading, spies and double agents, and a presidential campaign all merge together in a tale with echoes of John LeCarré and Jason Matthews.

Why recommended: This is a debut thriller by an author who has written nonfiction about the diamond industry. The plot has more twists than a Slinky, and has both a fast pace and great characters.

NONFICTION

Raising Your Spirited Baby

By Mary Sheedy Kurcinka, Ed. D.

Does your baby not respond to the typical strategies and techniques that everyone else swears by? It is likely that your baby is “spirited” and will require a different set of skills to help you successfully navigate parenthood. Dr. Kurcinka combines insightful strategies with helpful information to create a positive guide so you can better understand and respond to your baby’s needs.