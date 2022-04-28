Good reads at Waco libraries: May 2022

FICTION

God of Neverland

By Gama Ray Martinez

The characters of “Peter Pan” are all grown up, but Neverland is still calling. Michael Darling finds order and purpose in his position as a train engineer, but when Peter Pan goes missing, he has no choice but to re-enter the narrative and fight to save Neverland and its magic.

Why recommended: Fantasy novels are a favorite of mine and those that revisit classic titles are at the top of my to-read list. This launch of a new series expands the Neverland mythology.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Stranger Things: Erica the Great

By Greg Pak and Danny Lore

Erica Sinclair, younger sister of Lucas Sinclair, is the protagonist of this middle-grade graphic novel. With Lucas too busy to play Dungeons and Dragons, Erica enlists her reluctant friends to campaign with her. When a prize parakeet and beloved dog go missing, the girls must work together on a real-life quest to recover the lost pets and set things right.

Why recommended: Hawkins, Indiana, gets a lighter treatment in this graphic novel spin-off of the beloved TV series. Readers will appreciate how Erica and her friends learn to value their differences and support each other.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Murder, She Wrote: Killer on the Court

By Jessica Fletcher and Terrie Farley Moran

Jessica Fletcher has just finished her latest book and is off to spend quality time with her nephew Grady, his wife Donna and her grand-nephew Frank. Unfortunately, Donna has discovered a body on the tennis courts.

Why recommended: An excellent read for all fans of “Murder, She Wrote.” Readers will find a pleasant mystery and familiar characters in this satisfying mystery.

Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library

Hold Fast

By J.H. Gerlernter

After the death of his wife during a sea battle, Thomas Grey resigns from His Majesty’s Secret Service, determined leave the intrigues of the Napoleonic War behind him. But when an unexpected opportunity to infiltrate Napoleon’s government presents itself, Grey will risk everything to satisfy his personal vendetta and turn the tide of the war.

Why recommended: Fans of Patrick O’Brian and C.S. Forester will enjoy this story of seafaring espionage. This is the first book of what promises to be a stellar historical thriller series.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Luckenbooth

By Jenni Fagan

Strange, dark magical realism. The stories in this novel flow over a century of time in a single building in Edinburgh. The “devil's daughter” arrives at 10 Luckenbooth Close, and the stories follow on from her interactions with the Minister of Culture and his wife. There are three sections of stories covering the 1910-30s, 1940-60s and ending with the 1970-90s.

Why recommended: Readers who enjoy literary fiction, magical realism, exploration of social issues in fiction, and unquiet ghosts in their reading will enjoy this novel. It is dark, enertaining, creepy and graphic in its depictions of all of the above. The writing style is short, sharp but poetic, and the viewpoint changes with each story told.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

NONFICTION

How Dogs Work: A Head-to-Tail Guide to Your Canine

By Daniel Tatarsky

We love them (consider them family even) and some of us share our beds with them, but how well do we actually know dogs? Body language and behaviorism, biology, anatomy and physiology, life cycle, identifying signs of illness, the history of dog breeding and temperament ... this book presents concise information with cute infographics.

Why recommended: It has a lot of information presented in an organized and entertaining way. As a dog parent, I found the book fun and learned something new.

Recommended by: Jessica B., East Waco Library

Who Killed Jane Stanford?

By Richard White

Spiritualist Jane Stanford (yes, that Stanford) was murdered in Hawaii in 1905. This book follows the events that covered up that murder to save a college’s reputation and let a murderer go free.

Why recommended: An interesting look at the reasons why some would want to cover up the murder of one of the founding members of Stanford University. Full of murder, greed, scandal, blackmail and grifts, “Who Killed Jane Stanford?” will keep you enthralled.

Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library

Glen Rose Moonshine Raid

By Martin Brown

During Prohibition, Somervell County was the epicenter of moonshine production for the state of Texas. In 1923 Governor Pat Neff, determined to eradicate the production of moonshine in his state, sent the Texas Rangers to root out the bootleggers and destroy the stills. The raids resulted in trials and an assassination, making headlines across the nation.

Why recommended: This short but fascinating history of Central Texas is enjoyable for even the most casual historian. Wacoans will recognize several of the key players in this episode of Texas history.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

The Dark Queens

By Shelley Puhak

Two early-medieval queens, who survived the blood sport that was politics in that day, became bloody rivals in their struggle for victory. Brunhild and Fredegund came from very different lives, but both ended by commanding armies, negotiating treaties, and fought a civil war — against each other. Two very real women, once forgotten, come alive on these pages.

Why recommended: Brunhilde and Fredegund, two queens from sixth-century western Europe, have been largely forgotten or ignored, despite their long reigns and important achievements. This is an account of their lives, their feud, and eventually, their fates, told with fascinating detail.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

Courageous Creatures

By Lauren Tarshis

The author of the best-selling “I Survived” series shares four thrilling true stories of animals who survived disasters. Meet a messenger pigeon from World War I, a pair of endangered dolphins, penguins caught in an oil spill, orphaned cheetahs, and the humans who helped them.

Why recommended: The true stories in this book are moving, powerful, and full of excitement and bravery. Accompanying each story are photographs, maps and facts about the animals and events of the stories. Adventurous readers will enjoy this book. For ages 7-10.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library