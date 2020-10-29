Good reads at Waco libraries: November 2020

Return to Virgin River

Kaylee’s home is full of wonderful memories but they are reminders of her grief over her mother’s death. A successful author, Kaylee hoped she could pour herself into her work and avoid the holiday season. Instead she has terrible writer’s block. Kaylee borrows a cabin in Virgin River. When she arrives at a building that has just gone up in flames, Kaylee must find help from the local residents. When she rescues a kitten followed by a dog with a litter of puppies she finds her heart opening up to the animals who need her. Then there’s the dog trainer who knows exactly how to help her. Kaylee’s dread turns to wonder.