Good reads at Waco libraries: November 2021

FICTION
Peculiar Combination
By Ashley Weaver
The deprivations of World War II London make an empty house with a safe full of jewels a temptation not to be denied. When Electra “Ellie” McDonnell and her uncle, the would-be burglars, are caught in the midst of their heist by MI-5, their options are prison or helping the government retrieve stolen classified documents.
Why recommended: Such a fun read! In this first book of a new series, Weaver, author of the Amory Ames series, introduces readers to a loveable cast of new characters. Period drama and cozy mystery fans will thoroughly enjoy this title.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
The Next Batman: Second Son
By John Ridley
This origin story of the new Dark Knight is one you don’t want to miss. John Ridley’s introduction to Jace Fox, Lucious Fox’s son, as the new protector of Gotham is an emotional roller coaster tied to a dark past. Not only are we given a glimpse into the elusive Fox family, but also into Jace’s journey to becoming the new protector of Gotham.
Why recommended: Batman fans rejoice! This angsty iteration of the Batman saga will have you experiencing Gotham as you never have before.
Recommended by: Lisa, Central Library
Where I Left Her
By Amber Garza
Single mother Whitney Carver is trying to pull back from her “helicopter mom” tendencies and doesn’t insist on meeting the parents when her 16-year-old daughter, Amelia, goes to a sleepover. When Whitney goes to pick up her daughter, the elderly couple who answer the door have no idea what or who Whitney is talking about. Where is Amelia?
Why recommended: “Where I Left Her” is a spectacular one-sitting read. Perfect for those readers who need a quick distraction or those who have an hour or two to spare. You become completely immersed in Whitney and Amelia's story.
Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library
Secondhand Dogs
By Carolyn Crimi
The motley crew of rescued animals adopted by Miss Lottie love their second chance at a wonderful new life. However, disharmony and conflict breaks out when an unfriendly and manipulative new arrival is added to the group. It is up to gentle pack leader Gus to try to unite the pack.
Why recommended: This heartfelt story will resonate with many young readers, especially those who love animals. Told in chapters with the alternating points of view of human and animal characters, young readers will quickly empathize with them and be swept up into the story.
Recommended by: Jackie, South Waco Library
The Kingdoms
By Natasha Pulley
Joe finds himself standing on a train station platform in Londres, largest city in the French province of England. He cannot remember anything about his past; a mysterious postcard becomes his only tie to who he might have been. This is an alternate-history time travel puzzle of a novel, tracing Joe’s path as he must decide who and what is worth trying to save.
Why recommended: For those who loved “The 7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle,” or who enjoy alternate-history mysteries, this will be an enchanting read. Joe is a terrific protagonist, and the world-building is complex and believable. A mild romance and a twisty plot top off this genre-bending adventure.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
NONFICTION
The Big, Fun Kids Baking Book
By the Food Network
This is a big book of baking recipes and fun! It covers everything from muffins and bread to brownies and cakes. There are also some fun baking activities you and your mini baker can do together.
Why recommended: I started off as a tot-sized baker myself and I wish I would have had a cool recipe book like this. The illustrations are a great help and the directions are simple and easy. This is the book you need to check out for those little bakers in your life.
Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library
One Hundred and Sixty Minutes: The Race to Save the RMS Titanic
By William Hazelgrove
This is the story of the rescue efforts for those trapped aboard the sinking Titanic. This nonfiction rendering of the dramatic disaster centers on Jack Phillips and Harold Bride, two Marconi radio operators who attempted to coordinate rescue efforts.
Why recommended: For readers interested in delving into the more personal side of the Titanic tragedy, I found this to be an interesting look at two relatively unknown heroes who played a role in saving lives during the famous disaster. It is always with interest when an untold story emerges to shed additional light on a tragedy that still captivates readers.
Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library
Winter Roses after Fall
By r.h. sin and Robert M. Drake
This new collection of poetry and prose by bestselling poets r.h. sin and Robert M. Drake expounds on the themes previously explored by these artists. Musings on loss, resilience, love, and growth will resonate with readers both new and old.
Why recommended: Both poets became viral phenomenons via their social media platforms, and for the past five years their works have consistently topped bestseller lists. If you follow their online presence, be sure to check out this print collaboration.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
The Story of the Universe in 100 Stars
By Florian Friestetter
In 100 short chapters, this book aims to explain the development of the universe, introduce the scientists who discovered it, and share fascinating facts across 13.8 billion years of time. All the scientific information is straightforward enough for a nonscience reader to grasp.
Why recommended: The science in this lovely little book is told in lighthearted tones, with deft humor. There’s enough scientific meat to intrigue a non-scientist, but not enough to overwhelm anyone. You'll come away with a new appreciation for how vast the universe is, how little we really can know or see from our planet, and how much there still is to learn,
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
The Orphans of Davenport: Eugenics, the Great Depression and the War over Children’s Intelligence
By Marilyn Brookwood
At the time of the Great Depression, scientists believed that nature was the sole source of a child’s intelligence. A group of bold psychologists in Iowa set out to prove that nurture was just as important. This riveting book follows their research at the Iowa Research Station where they demonstrated that “subnormal” infants, raised by “moronic” women, could grow into normal people.
Why recommended: This masterful account of the nature-nurture debate follows the scientists and children who proved that good science is empathetic and just. It will tug at the reader’s heartstrings as they follow the lives of many of the children involved.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library