Good reads at Waco libraries: November 2021

This new collection of poetry and prose by bestselling poets r.h. sin and Robert M. Drake expounds on the themes previously explored by these artists. Musings on loss, resilience, love, and growth will resonate with readers both new and old.

Why recommended: Both poets became viral phenomenons via their social media platforms, and for the past five years their works have consistently topped bestseller lists. If you follow their online presence, be sure to check out this print collaboration.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

The Story of the Universe in 100 Stars

By Florian Friestetter

In 100 short chapters, this book aims to explain the development of the universe, introduce the scientists who discovered it, and share fascinating facts across 13.8 billion years of time. All the scientific information is straightforward enough for a nonscience reader to grasp.