Good reads at Waco libraries: October 2020

FICTION

Samantha Casey is a school librarian who loves her job, the kids and her school family with a passion and joy for living. But she wasn’t always that way. Duncan Carpenter is the new school principal who lives by rules and regulations, guided by the knowledge that bad things can happen. But he wasn’t always that way. And Sam knows it. Because she knew him before ― at another school, in a different life. Back then, she loved him ― but she was invisible. As the school community spirals into chaos, and danger from all corners looms large, Sam and Duncan must find their way to who they really are and how to take a chance on love.