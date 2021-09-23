Good reads at Waco libraries: October 2021

FICTION
The Jigsaw Man
By Nadine Matheson
On her first day back on the job, Detective Inspector Anjelica Huntley is called to a gruesome crime scene. The crime eerily resembles those of the notorious Jigsaw Man, a diabolical serial killer Huntley put away two years ago. As Huntley and her team race to find the perpetrator, the Jigsaw Man begins a dangerous game with his copycat that will result in more than one casualty.
Why recommended: A criminal defense attorney, Matheson uses her knowledge of the UK justice system to craft a debut novel with twists and turns that will keep you at the edge of your seat.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
So Many Beginnings: A Little Women Remix
By Bethany C. Morrow
In the Freedman’s Colony of Roanoke Island, four Black sisters come of age as the Civil War rages around them. Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March must navigate the demands and expectations of society while pursuing their own dreams.
Why recommended: Bethany Morrow cleverly retells Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” while setting her story in the same era as the original novel. If you love “Little Women,” read this book and enjoy how Alcott’s themes of sisterly bonds, self-knowledge and discovery still resonate.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
Incense and Sensibility
By Sonali Dev
Yash Raje is a successful politician on the campaign trail when tragedy strikes, and leaves him with crippling anxiety. Luckily, his sister’s best friend, India Dashwood, is a stress management coach who may be just what Yash needs to help him get back on track — if they can work through their romantic past.
Why recommended: This is the third novel of Sonali Dev that pays homage to Jane Austen’s work, and as with the others, it carries its own weight. The story is interesting and you grow attached to the characters. It is a great story that is definitely worth a read.
Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library
Only If You Dare
By Josh Allen
Josh Allen presents 13 all-new short stories to rattle your bones and scare you senseless. You may think you are safe from everyday objects, but you never know.
Why recommended: For fans of “Scary Stories to Tell in Dark,” Allen brings new stories that will keep you up at night. Sarah Coleman provides creepy illustrations to the tales, adding an even scarier element.
Recommended by: Kimber, South Waco Library
Together We Will Go
By J. Michael Stracynski
Mark Antonellli, a writer who believes he is a failure, puts together a group of people who all want to commit suicide, for various reasons. They rent a bus and begin a cross-country drive, which they intend to end by driving off a cliff into the sea. Told through journal entries, text messages, audio transcripts and emails, it follows the 12 strangers on what turns out to be a funny, poignant and deeply conflicted adventure of a lifetime. The ending is both tragic and redemptive.
Why recommended: Even though this book deals with deeply emotional topics — suicide, assisted suicide, loss of loved ones, grief, and terminal illness, it is not all grim and dark. Much of it is life-affirming, and it is entirely thought-provoking.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
NONFICTION
Gory Details: Adventures from the Dark Side of Science
By Erika Engelhaupt
Have you ever wondered about the intricacies of ear wax or what the most murderous mammals are? National Geographic editor and writer Ericka Engelhaupt bares all the gritty details to some of science’s most absurd, morbid and taboo questions.
Why recommended: This book has a plethora of useful scientific information to some of the strangest questions I have never thought of. The information is presented in a humorous and simple manner that anyone can understand.
Recommended by: Alysha, East Waco Library
Atlas of Dogs
By Ester Kobiasova, Stepanka Sekaninova and Jana Sedlackova
“Atlas of Dogs” is a thorough but easily accessible encyclopedia detailing over 200 different breeds of man’s best friend. Written for children, each page has abundant illustrations showcasing different breeds, stories of heroic dogs, and includes an appendix for taking care of your canine friend and “how to speak dog.”
Why recommended: Charming illustrations, flowing page layouts, and exciting Dogs’ Post daily news stories will engage young readers. Rather than strictly focusing on the most recognizable breeds, the book covers lesser-known breeds as well while keeping to a kid-friendly 100 pages.
Recommended by: Jackie, South Waco Library
Modern Freezer Meals: Simple Recipes to Cook Now and Freeze for Later
By Ali Rosen
If you long for homemade dinners but need the convenience of TV dinners, then this cookbook is for you. Ali Rosen provides accessible, simple and healthy recipes that not only are easy to assemble, but also taste great.
Why recommended: This is a great cookbook for the busy person who wants healthier meal options that are still convenient. Each recipe is accompanied by a photo and has both “eat now” and “freeze for later” instructions. Rosen gives useful tips for preserving flavors and textures. Ingredients are found in most groceries.
Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library
You Will Get Through This Night
By Daniel Howell
A no-nonsense guide to mental health, it speaks directly to the reader, exploring how the mind works, why we feel the ways we do, and what we can do about it. It is divided into “this night,” “tomorrow” and “the days after that” sections, offering compassionate advice for each phase, along with the author’s own trials and tribulations.
Why recommended: This book is straightforward and calm in tone. It presumes you are aware that you may be in trouble, but need help figuring out how to deal with it. Each chapter addresses a stage in dealing with your mental situation with humor and compassion.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library
Secrets of the Force: The Complete Uncensored Unauthorized Oral History of Star Wars
By Edward Gross and Mark Altman
Nearly 50 years ago, a movie called “Star Wars” took moviegoers by surprise. Since then an entire industry of movies, TV shows, books and more have been created. This enormous work tracks them all, tells the story of how the phenomenon grew into one of the most beloved entertainment enterprises of all time, and provides a lot of insider gossip.
Why recommended: At over 700 pages, it explores every nook and cranny of the saga. If you think you know everything “Star Wars,” plunge in and prepare to be amazed.
Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library