Good reads at Waco libraries: October 2021

If you long for homemade dinners but need the convenience of TV dinners, then this cookbook is for you. Ali Rosen provides accessible, simple and healthy recipes that not only are easy to assemble, but also taste great.

Why recommended: This is a great cookbook for the busy person who wants healthier meal options that are still convenient. Each recipe is accompanied by a photo and has both “eat now” and “freeze for later” instructions. Rosen gives useful tips for preserving flavors and textures. Ingredients are found in most groceries.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

You Will Get Through This Night

By Daniel Howell

A no-nonsense guide to mental health, it speaks directly to the reader, exploring how the mind works, why we feel the ways we do, and what we can do about it. It is divided into “this night,” “tomorrow” and “the days after that” sections, offering compassionate advice for each phase, along with the author’s own trials and tribulations.