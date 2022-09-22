Good reads at Waco libraries: October 2022

FICTION

The Hacienda

By Isabel Canas

After the political execution of her father, Beatriz is desperate to find a refuge, so she accepts the proposal of Don Rodolfo Solórzano and moves to his country estate — Hacienda San Isidro. But strange and threatening things are happening at the hacienda, and Beatriz starts to fear that she will not survive the mysterious forces that seem to track her every move.

Why recommended: Fans of Rebecca will enjoy this eerie historical novel with its gothic elements and forbidden romance.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Final Gambit

By Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Avery Kylie Grambs’ life changed forever when she learned that Tobias Hawthorne made her heir to his multi-billion-dollar fortune, providing she resides in the Hawthorne family mansion for one year. Now in the final days of that year, Avery and the Hawthorne brothers must race to solve Tobias’ final riddles and answer questions that have haunted the family for years.

Why recommended: The final installment of the best-selling trilogy, this book will thrill readers as it brings Avery’s story to a close.

Recommended by: Jessica, East Waco Library

The Last of the Seven

By Steven Hartov

When British soldiers stationed in the North African desert arrest a wounded man in a German uniform, he tells them the most amazing story. He is the sole surviving member of X Troop, a British commando team of European Jews that were sent on a top-secret mission to infiltrate a Nazi base.

Why recommended: Based on real events, this novel is perfect for readers of historical war fiction. Hartov’s prose weaves a compelling narrative that showcases the personal motivations behind courageous acts.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

The Golden Enclaves

By Naomi Novik

The third book in the Scholomance series, this book will finally answer the question of whether El is really destined to be the downfall of civilization or if she can overcome prophecy and forge her own path — or whether she will do both.

Why recommended: Think Harry Potter but darker, and the main character just might be the most powerful evil enchantress of all time — if she wanted to be, which she doesn’t.

Recommended by: Amy N., South Waco Library

Count the Nights by Stars

By Michelle Shocklee

After a longtime Maxwell House resident has a stroke, Audrey is tasked with cleaning out her hotel room, and stumbles on a mystery tied to the 1897 Tennessee Centennial Exhibition. Told from two points of view, this tale reveals a story of missing girls and tragic romance.

Why recommended: This beautifully written Christian novel touches on hard, complex issues such as human trafficking, race relations, and class barriers but remains hopeful and uplifting. A great read for any historical fiction lover.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

NONFICTION

The Hospital: The Inside Story

By Dr. Christle Nwora

This beautifully illustrated book follows various patients’ stories to give curious young readers a tour of the hospital. From reception to the phlebotomist’s cart, readers will learn about the many areas and varied staff it takes to make a hospital run smoothly and give patients the best of care.

Why recommended: Informational picture books are a great way to introduce young people to unfamiliar environments. Dr. Nwora strikes a great balance of narrative and information in this book.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Don’t Sit on the Baby

By Halley Bondy

Babysitting is one of the most popular part-time jobs for teens, but caring for kids is no easy feat. This funny, no-nonsense guide covers all the basics and much more.

Why recommended: Babysitting was an integral part of my teen-hood, but no one ever taught me how to do it — I was just expected to figure it out. This book would have been invaluable to me, so I’m glad it’s here for teens today.

Recommended by: Amy N., South Waco Library

Hispanic Medal of Honor Recipients: American Heroes

By Michael Lee Lanning

Since its inception in 1861, the Medal of Honor has been awarded to over 3,500 individuals in the U.S. military forces who distinguished themselves on the battlefield by going above and beyond the call of duty. In this meticulously researched book, Lanning records the stories of the 60 recipients of Hispanic descent awarded the medal.

Why recommended: These accounts of heroes, who frequently faced prejudice and discrimination in their service, will inspire readers.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

How Do I Quilt It?

By Christa Watson

If you are interested in creating stunning quilts from your patchwork, this is the book for you. It introduces the walking foot, free-motion machine quilting, and many important techniques. The author also addresses how to choose a technique and pattern suited to the quilt you are finishing.

Why recommended: For the beginner or the more experienced quilter moving into free-motion quilting, this book is a treasure trove. Clear pictures and instructions allow you to conquer new skills easily.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

Nightmare Fuel: The Science of Horror Movies

By Nina Nesseth

Do you like scary movies? Have you ever wondered why? This book explains what scares people, why we love being scared, and how the effects are created by our brains.

Why recommended: This book is very readable. The author analyzes movies and interviews both directors and horror academics. Armchair scientists and horror aficionados will both be delighted.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library