Good reads at Waco libraries: September 2020

FICTION
How the Penguins Saved Veronica
By Hazel Prior
Eighty-five-year-old Veronica McCreedy is estranged from her family and wants to find a worthwhile cause to leave her fortune to. When she sees a documentary about penguins being studied in Antarctica, she tells the scientists she’s coming to visit, and won’t take no for an answer. She convinces the reluctant team to rescue an orphaned baby penguin. He becomes part of life at the base, and Veronica’s heart starts to open. Her grandson, Patrick, comes to Antarctica to make one last attempt to get to know his grandmother. Together, Veronica, Patrick and even the scientists learn what family, love and connection are all about.
Lost Boy Found
By Kirsten Alexander
This Southern historical novel is based on the true story of a boy’s mysterious disappearance. In 1913, on a summer’s day at Half Moon Lake, Louisiana, 4-year-old Sonny Davenport walks into the woods and never returns. John Henry and Mary Davenport are wealthy and will do anything to find their son. For two years, the Davenports search across the South, offering large rewards. Then the boy is found in the company of a tramp. Is this their son? Grace Mill, an unwed farm worker, travels from Alabama to lay claim to the child. As the tramp’s kidnapping trial begins, two desperate mothers fight for ownership of the boy.
Unveiling the Past
By Kim Vogel Sawyer
Newlyweds Sean Eagle and Meghan DeFord are no strangers to pain and loss. As cold-case detectives, they know intimately the anguish family members endure after the murder or disappearance of a loved one. But when a new case hits too close to home, it threatens to pull loose the fragile cords of their marriage. Meghan is assigned the case of Sheila Menke, who was just a girl when her father left for work and never returned. An investigation revealed he had embezzled enough to start a new life elsewhere, but Sheila could never accept the court’s decision. Sean, meanwhile, investigates the mysterious death of two young brothers.
The Last Odyssey: A Thriller
By James Rollins
Rollins combines cutting-edge science, historical mystery, mythology and pulse-pounding action in this latest novel. To save the world and our future, Sigma Force must embark on a dangerous odyssey into an ancient past in this page-turning thriller. In the frozen tundra of Greenland, a group of modern-day researchers stumble on a shocking find: a medieval ship buried a half-mile below the ice. The ship’s hold contains tools of war dating back to the Bronze Age and a map. The Sigma Force must try to find this mysterious city in the Mediterranean Sea to prevent possible weapons to fall into the wrong hands
Lake Season
By Denise Hunter
When her parents die in a tragic accident, Molly Bennett and her siblings pull together to fulfill their parents’ dream of turning their historic Bluebell, North Carolina home back into an inn. Adam Bradford (aka bestselling author Nathaniel Quinn) is a reclusive novelist with a bad case of writer’s block. Desperate for inspiration, he travels to the setting of his next book, a North Carolina lake town. Molly and Adam strike up an instant friendship. When Molly finds a long-lost letter in the walls of her inn, she and Adam embark on a mission to find the star-crossed lovers. Past and present collide as truths surface.
NONFICTION
Chicano Eats: Recipes from My Mexican-American Kitchen
By Esteban Castillo
“Chicano Eats” is a bicultural and bilingual cookbook that includes 85 traditional and fusion Mexican recipes. The book is packed with easy, flavorful recipes such as: Chicken con Chochoyotes (chicken and corn masa dumplings), Birria (beef stew with a guajillo chile broth) and Chorizo-Spiced Squash Tacos. Accompanied by more than 100 photographs, “Chicano Eats” is a melting pot of delicious and nostalgic recipes, a literal blending of cultures through food that offer a taste of home for Latinos and introduces familiar flavors and ingredients in an original way for Americans of all ethnic heritages.
The Women with Silver Wings: The Inspiring True Story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II
By Katherine Sharp Landdeck
When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in December 1941, Cornelia Fort was already in the air when the bombs began to fall. When the U.S. Army Air Forces put out a call for women pilots to aid the war effort, Fort was one of the first to respond. She became one of over 1,100 women to make it through the Army’s rigorous selection process and earn her silver wings. While not authorized to serve in combat, the WASP helped train male pilots, and ferried bombers and pursuits. The program was eventually disbanded, but the women found their place in history as the Women Airforce Service Pilots.
Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country
By Sierra Crane Murdoch
The true story of a murder on an Indian reservation, and the Arikara woman who becomes obsessed with solving it. When Lissa Yellow Bird was released from prison in 2009, she found her home, the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota, transformed by the Bakken oil boom. When Lissa learned that a young white oil worker, Kristopher “KC” Clarke, had disappeared from his worksite, she became concerned. Few people were actively looking for him. Her pursuit of Clarke is also a pursuit of redemption, as Lissa atones for her own crimes and reckons with generations of trauma.
That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life
By Marissa Mullen
With her gorgeous, showstopping cheese boards, Marissa Mullen takes cheese to a whole new level. Her simple, step-by-step Cheese by Numbers method breaks the cheese plate down into its basic components — cheese, meat, produce, crunch, dip, garnish — allowing you to create stunning spreads for any occasion. This beautifully designed book goes beyond preparation techniques. According to Mullen, cheese plates can be an important form of artistic self-care, like flower arranging or meditative coloring books — but you can eat the results. The book celebrates the ways in which cheese brings people together, and how crafting a cheese plate can be a calming, creativity-bolstering act.
Skincare: The Ultimate No-Nonsense Guide
By Caroline Hirons
Caroline Hirons, an authority in skincare with over 100 million views of her blog and over 13 million views of her YouTube videos, cuts out the jargon and for the first time tells you what you do and don’t need. “Skincare” is the go-to book for people of all ages and skin types who want to feel and look fantastic. It explains the facts, the myths and the best way to get good skin on any budget. With everything from Caroline’s signature cheat sheets, simple tips and tricks to glow (inside and out!), understanding ingredients lists, and advice on how to choose the products that are right for you, this is the ultimate guide to healthier, brighter skin.
Barbara Frank is the branch manager at the South Waco Library of the Waco-McLennan County Public Library System. In her spare time, she can’t pass up a chance to indulge in a good audio book, preferably a mystery.
