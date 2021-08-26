 Skip to main content
Good reads at Waco libraries: September 2021
Good reads at Waco libraries: September 2021

FICTION

The Dating Plan

By Sara Desai

Darling

By K. Ancrum

Under the Whispering Door

By TJ Klune

The Librarian of Saint-Malo

By Mario Escobar

The Orchard House

By Heidi Chavaroli

Why recommended:

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

NONFICTION

A Kid’s Guide to Fandom: Exploring Fan-Fic, Cosplay, Gaming, Podcasting, and More in the Geek World

By Amy Ratcliffe

The Murders That Made Us: How Vigilantes, Hoodlums, Mob Bosses, Serial Killers and Cult Leaders Built the San Francisco Bay Area

By Bob Calhoun

We Hereby Refuse: Japanese American Resistance to Wartime Incarceration

By Frank Abe, Tamiko Nimura, Ross Ishikawa, Matt Sasaki

The Oracle of Night: The History and Science of Dreams

By Sidarta Ribeiro

Why recommended:

Recommended by:

Teatime at Grosvenor Square: An Unofficial Cookbook for Fans of Bridgerton

By

Why recommended:

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

Staff members at the branches of the Waco-McLennan County Public Library System share their reading recommendations each month.

