Good reads at Waco libraries: September 2022

FICTION

Iyanu: Child of Wonder, Vol. 1

By Roye Okupe

An orphaned, outcast teenager with no memory of her past starts manifesting the powers of ancient deities, setting her on an exciting yet perilous journey to save the world from destruction. Inspired by Yoruba culture and myths, this graphic novel is the launch of a new series for YouNeek Studios.

Why recommended: Fans of Marvel’s Black Panther will delight in this gorgeous graphic novel. Iyanu is a heroine to root for.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Flirting with Fate

By J.C. Cervantes

For generations, the women of Ava Granados’s family have passed on a mystical blessing at their death. But when a thunderstorm, flash flood and fender bender hijack Ava’s blessing from her beloved Nana and give it to Achilles North, who may or may not be a jerk, Ava must embark on mission to retrieve the blessing, thereby releasing her Nana from a ghostly fate.

Why recommended: This charming book with its themes of family and self-discovery reminds me of “Encanto” and “Jane the Virgin.” Readers will enjoy Ava’s journey and her playful interactions with her Nana’s ghost and her sidekick saint.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

A Rip Through Time

By Kelley Armstrong

While visiting her dying grandmother in Edinburgh, Scotland, Mallory Atkinson, a Vancouver homicide detective, witnesses a woman being attacked. She attempts to intervene but is attacked in the process and blacks out. When she comes to, it is May 20, 1869, and she now inhabits the body of Catriona Mitchell, the housemaid of Dr. Gray, an undertaker and consulting medical examiner for local Detective McCreadie.

Why recommended: Though there is an element of sci-fi with the time travel and body switch, this book is thoroughly a historic mystery. Victorian Scotland is depicted with many types of people, from the upstanding and genteel to the rough and crooked.

Recommended by: Jessica B., East Waco Library

No Second Chances

By Rio Youers

Luke Kingsley’s star was on the rise until the night his wife disappeared. Now everyone thinks he got away with murder. Everyone that is, but Kitty Rae, a wannabe actress whose side gig working for a drug dealer has turned precarious.

Why recommended: Visceral and raw, this noirish thriller will have readers frantically turning the pages to reach the end. If you are drawn to the works of Harlan Coben or Stephen King, you will appreciate Youers’ style.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Aurora

By David Koeppe

When a solar storm knocks out power across the world, life in Aurora, Illinois, goes from ordinarily complicated to extremely hard. Days and weeks go by as Aubrey Wheeler and her neighbors try to adapt to a new, challenging world without electricity, running water or long-distance communication.

Why recommended: Anyone who enjoys dystopian fiction, real-life survival stories, or dreams about what might happen "if it all fell apart" will enjoy this very human story of survival, family and rethinking the meaning of both.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

NONFICTION

National Parks A to Z

By Gus D'Angelo

This fun and informative alphabet picture book is filled with whimsical illustrations and provides kids and their adults with an assortment of facts and trivia regarding the United States’ National Park System.

Why recommended: This is a great title for kids of all ages. While accessible for the littlest reader – “A bison backpacks into the Badlands” – the callouts on each page will keep older kids and adults engaged.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Crappy to Happy: Love Who You’re With

By Cassandra Dunn

Friendships, coworkers, family members, romantic partners and everything in between that doesn't have the luxury of a label: people and our relationships with them define a huge part of ourselves and our lives. Something so pivotal can easily become complicated. Psychologist Cassandra Dunn lays out steps and examples on how to move from unhappy and unhealthy to a balanced and joyful relationship with others.

Why recommended: Regardless of how shy or introverted any of us are, our relationships with others makes up a large part of our lives.

Recommended by: Jessica B., East Waco Library

Gun Barons

By John Bainbridge Jr.

The guns of Smith and Wesson, Winchester, Colt and Remington are known around the world today, but what events led to these brands being household names? Starting in the early part of the 19th century, Bainbridge traces the circumstances that both inspired innovation in gunmaking and drove the demand for guns.

Why recommended: This narrative of American guns and the lives of the men behind their development is a fascinating historical examination of the country's gun culture and the realities and myths that gave rise to it.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Building a Second Brain

By Tiago Forte

Tiago Forte is an expert at productivity, and reveals here a system of digital organization for all your notes, ideas and creative work, across all your devices and platforms. Build a “second brain” for yourself and make meaningful improvements in your work. This book covers a lot of basic theory, but also has workable, useful step-by-step solutions for organizing data.

Why recommended: If you have struggled to build a system to organize yourself — your notes, writing, websites, articles and more — this book will help you grab hold and dive in.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

Classic Kitchens for Modern Living

Sarah Blank Design Studio

Fourteen unique, classic kitchen designs showcase beautiful rooms. Find pro tips for decorating your own space, adding storage, design aesthetics and more. And there are wonderful essays about the homes, their histories and how the designer thought through her choices.

Why recommended: Beautiful photographs, informative essays and plenty of advice that can help any kitchen redesign go smoothly can be found here. And for browsing pleasure, it would be hard to beat.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library