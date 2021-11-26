Good Reads December 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
The self-proclaimed childhood tomboy-turned-college athlete and Waco businesswoman never dreamed of being a beauty queen.
See what's coming up around the area in the coming month or so.
The people have spoken: Trib readers vote for the best in Waco and around Central Texas.
It is not so much that we have such range, that is, the worst of us are, well pretty darn bad, and the best of us can show a God-like nobility and capacity for self-sacrifice.
-
- 4 min to read
Tim and Joni Kulkarni attribute their families of origin for instilling a love of food and its important role in nurturing family relationships.