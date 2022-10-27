Good Reads:

FICTION

The Teacher of Warsaw

By Mario Escobar

When the Jewish orphans of Dom Sierot are forced into the Warsaw ghetto, various adults must take drastic steps to protect the children from the cruel realities that surround them. Inspired by the true story of Henryk Goldszmit, this heartbreaking novel details the educator’s fierce dedication to the orphans under his care during the Nazi occupation of Poland.

Why recommended: Escobar crafts a moving tribute to Goldszmit, a man committed to promoting dignity and goodness in the face of evil.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

So This Is Ever After

By F.T. Lukens

Arek hadn’t thought much about what would happen after he completed the prophecy that said he was destined to save the Kingdom of Ere from its evil ruler. Now Arek is stuck as king, a role that comes with a magical catch: choose a spouse by your 18th birthday, or wither away into nothing.

Why recommended: What does it mean to live "happily ever after"? Find out in this new fantasy that fans of “Carry On” will love.

Recommended by: Bliss, Central Library

What Moves the Dead

By T. Kingfisher

A retelling of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher,” bringing a fungal twist on the old classic. If the cover doesn't make you want to pick it up, it probably isn't for you.

Why recommended: I'll read anything T. Kingfisher writes. She brings an underlying sense of humor even to her most terrifying horror that helps it go down easier while maintaining a sense of unease and dread right up until you figure out the horrible truth.

Recommended by: Amy N., South Waco Library

Messy Lives of Book People

By Phaedra Patrick

Liv Green scrapes by as a house cleaner, but loves to escape into a good book, so it seems like a miracle that she gets a job working for her personal hero, the best-selling but reclusive Essie Starling. When Essie dies suddenly, Liv finds herself given a chance to step into Essie's shoes.

Why recommended: A sweet story of personal discovery, living up to one's dreams, and being willing to step into the unknown when offered the chance.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

Horse: A Novel

By Geraldine Brooks

A horse, a slave boy, a discarded painting and a skeleton literally in an attic all tie together in this sweeping story about horse racing, injustice and the link between a man and a horse. It is set in three eras: the 1850s, 1950s and 2019.

Why recommended: This novel by Pulitzer-winning author Brooks is based on the true story of Lexington, a record-breaking horse. It brings science, art, history and greed all together in one story, masterfully told by a great writer.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library

NONFICTION

The Magnificent Book of Sharks

By Barbara Taylor

With common names such as “Goblin Shark,” “Pygmy Shark” or better yet, the “Tasselled Wobbegong,” sharks are diverse and varied with shocking differences. This beautiful book includes large, full-spread images of each shark with interesting facts and a scale reference comparing the size of the shark to an average human.

Why recommended: You don’t have to wait for Shark Week to come back to be able to learn really cool facts about sharks.

Recommended by: Jessica, East Waco Library

Big Keto Cookbook for Beginners

By Lightning Bolt Press

No “jump to recipe” required as there are no blogger backstories here. This cookbook doesn’t even include photos to falsely entice you to gross recipes or make you feel ashamed when yours look different. The book just jumps straight in and squeezes in many Keto recipes with brief prep and cook times, allowing home cooks to build menus that work with their lifestyle.

Why recommended: With 1,500 simple keto recipes at hand, it's easier to make healthier choices when cooking at home.

Recommended by: Jessica, East Waco Library

James Ferdinand McCan: Painting a Historical Portrait of Texas, 1895-1925

By M.M. McAllen

Arriving in San Antonio in 1894, Irish artist James Ferdinand McCan joined a thriving group of diverse artists. By 1895, he accepted a commission to paint the landscape, livestock and portraits of King Ranch. For the next 30 years, McCan and his art was sought after by some of Texas’ most prominent families.

Why recommended: This beautiful book is a great introduction to McCan, an unknown artist to many modern-day Texans, and his art.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

Good Arguments: How Debate Teaches Us to Listen and Be Heard

By Bo Seo

In a world filled with conflict, extolling the virtues of argument seems counterintuitive, but that is exactly what Bo Seo does. The son of Korean immigrants, Bo found his voice when he discovered debate in middle school. Winner of two world debate championships, Bo posits that healthy arguments force us to be transparent not only with others but also with ourselves.

Why recommended: This book is such an enjoyable read. Bo’s arguments are thought-provoking and will cause you to re-evaluate your communication.

Recommended by: Sarah, Central Library

When the Moon Turns to Blood

By Leah Sottile

Subtitled “Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, and a Story of Murder, Wild Faith and End Times.” A wellness check on a pair of children by police turns into a complex, brutal story of two people who may have believed the end of the world was arriving. They used that belief to justify terrible crimes against their own families.

Why recommended: Chilling revelations about the religious obsession with the apocalypse, false prophets and true psychopathy. For any true crime reader, this is a gut-wrenching read.

Recommended by: Gillian, West Waco Library