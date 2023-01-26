Goodwiill VP builds on expansive career

The phrase “Variety is the spice of life” fits Christy Swanson like a glove.

A familiar face from her years with the Waco Convention Center and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Swanson has moved into a new role as vice president of marketing and communication with Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries.

“Heart of Texas Goodwill is more than retail stores and it’s more than job training,” she said. “It truly is a mission to change lives. The agency serves 20 counties with facilities concentrated in Brazos, Bell, Coryell and McLennan counties.

“The retail stores generate revenue to invest into job training programs like Operation Good Jobs or Rise, but our Mission Services Team takes it a step further by providing wraparound services and resource referrals that help people keep their jobs and improve their quality of life.”

Swanson, who joined Goodwill in 2022, works to promote the brand and share its stories.

“I’m responsible for all marketing campaigns, advertising production, special events and community development,” she said. “In my first year, we held a full calendar of Goodwill Week activities, customer appreciation events, and new seasonal campaign commercials with our partners at KXXV.

“Best of all, the annual Goodwill Gala raised an incredible amount of funding for education and job skills training programs. If I had to pick a favorite project or task, I’d say it’s filming and producing the Mission Moment stories. Each Mission Moment video shares a program participant’s journey of success.

“Those are the stolen moments that refuel my passion and refocus my intent. Every donor, shopper and supporter have a small role in that participant’s success and it’s on me to connect them together.”

The Goodwill role also meets a goal that came out of a dark stretch of life.

“In 2013 and 2014, I took some pretty hard blows between a head-splitting motorcycle wreck and burying the only parents I’d ever had,” she said. “I remember waking up one day and just making a declaration that things would change and I would go for broke — no holds barred.

“I made a list of everything I ever wanted to do with my marketing career. Goodness, there had to be at least three to four dozen items on that list. Some seemed totally impossible; some easy. I just put it all out there in the universe.

“Then, I just bellied up and said, ‘God, take the wheel. Where should we go?’ That was the moment I completely surrendered, and it’s been a wild ride ever since.”

Opportunities

In May 2015 she joined the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as its marketing and development manager.

“I absolutely loved it. Every member felt like family,” she said. “It was my first job that let me take the ball in all marketing efforts from social media to event planning. It was my dream job. Then, right when I was comfy almost two years to the date, I was head-hunted and received the opportunity to be the first marketing director for The Behringer Group LLC.”

With Behringer she was responsible for marketing campaigns, special events and public relations for four local companies, including the sales and management of Downtown 301 Event Center.

“It was the most intense year I ever had, a daily mashup of ‘Shark Tank’ and a master’s degree boot camp, but I loved it,” Swanson said. “I learned and grew so much as a marketing professional. Then for a year, I enjoyed staying home with Ranger (her family’s Yorkshire terrier) while I built my own marketing company, Limelight Social, focusing on the marketing needs of nonprofits and female-owned small businesses.”

While searching for clients, she noticed the Rainey & Rainey Law Firm was looking for a marketing manager.

“I had always loved law and knew the Raineys as longtime Hispanic chamber members,” she said. “I was with them for two years, networking with local nursing homes and senior service agencies throughout the pandemic.

“In late 2021, I needed a change for my mental health but had no clue what. Once again, I just browsed through indeed.com to see what was out there and noticed the job ad for Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries. That list immediately popped into mind. The only thing left was to serve as a VP for a corporation. I applied for the job purely out of curiosity, but jumped all-in at the first interview.”

Growing Up

Although born in San Antonio, Swanson has called Waco home since she was 6. She attended Midway ISD through elementary and junior high school, transferred to Vanguard College Preparatory School in ninth grade but graduated Waco High School as a senior.

“All three of my college degrees were earned on the McLennan Community College campus thanks to the University Center partnership between MCC and Tarleton State University,” she said.

She and her husband, Majdi, live in China Spring and have been married a little more than 12 years. Majdi owns TNT Transportation. “Even though my sons Nick (30) and Chris (25) are adults, my husband and I still live here because we love the community and culture out here.”

“We got married at the McLennan County Courthouse on my lunch hour. One hour turned into a life sentence!” she jokes. “We are exact opposites in personality, but completely alike in values. Our favorite thing to do is watch sports and movies on our backyard patio with our four-legged boss, Ranger.”

Swanson said she’s been some type of sales or marketing role since she was 14.

“My first job was a seasonal window designer for a small Christmas store; by the time I was 16 I was an assistant manager,” she recalled. “My professional career started in 2003 when Liz Taylor gave me a chance as the brand-new local sales rep for the Waco Convention Center.

“I started out working the wedding market and small local banquet type events. Thirteen years later, I ended my career with the city of Waco as a convention sales manager and certified meeting planner.”

In her role with the city, she worked with Hispanic chamber events and Alfred Solano, who was the executive director of the Hispanic chamber.

“He eventually recruited me to the Hispanic chamber board,” she recalled. “My two to three years on the board introduced me to the nonprofit world and I completely loved it. I loved the focus on service and relationships, not just sales and money.”

In her spare time she loves to explore.

“I have chronic insomnia and I hate to sit still, so I’m always up for an adventure,” Swanson said. “Granbury, Georgetown, Hico, Grapevine – you name it and I’m ready to load up the snacks and playlist and hit the open road. I may have a small shopping addiction, but I prefer to call that economic development research.”

She’s a bit reflective as she approaches turning 50.

“Looking back, I can see how every single job prepared me for the next,” she said. “While I was with the city, I was so lucky to be surrounded by strong female leaders. City Manager Kathy Rice, Mayor (Linda) Ethridge, Mayor (Mae) Jackson, Mayor (Virginia) DuPuy, not to mention half a dozen female department CEOs.

“I was able to learn how they communicated and carried themselves, how they built relationships. I still quote them or think of some small nugget.”

“My biggest career advice for women is to just go for it,” she said. “Take the leap. The job with a little too big shoes to fill — you’ll grow into them. That skill you want to master — you’re never too old to learn. Just follow your gut and passion. Life’s too short to play it safe.” ￼