Grape Expectations: A glass of blue grass

Wine is now produced in all 50 states, yet in my travels, it still surprises me to see wine in areas that piques your interest.

On my recent trip to Lexington, Kentucky, for the annual Road to the Horse competition, I started noticing a lot, and I mean a lot, of signs for wineries. Of course, I expected to see distilleries, it is after all, America’s Bourbon Trail, but I counted more winery signs than distilleries.

I was astounded. When did this start happening? While the competition is an all-day affair each day, I started planning one morning where we could pull away … let me rephrase that, where I could pull away.

Anyhow, back to Kentucky and Kentucky Proud wines, as they like to bill themselves. When did the spark begin? A long, long time ago.

We know that California is the largest wine-producing viticulture area in our country, with New York, Washington state, and Oregon respectively after, yet they can never claim to be the official national-registered birthplace. No, that claim goes to the beautiful blue grass state of Kentucky. Shortly after the birth of our country, was the birth of commercial wine.

It started in 1796 while listening to French soldiers who had fought in the American Revolution talk about the lack of a viable wine industry in the United States, that Jean-Jacques Dufour set out for America to scout land. A Swiss immigrant who was the winemaker for Marquis de Lafayette, Dufour crossed the new country looking at the east, but settled for the milder climate in the Ohio River Valley. He chose a southern-facing property overlooking the Kentucky River with a large receiving port in nearby Quantico.

Soon he had cultivated the fields, received his plantings, and with lots of work from others, planted the cuttings on his 600-acre farm. He dubbed it “First Vineyards.” Not only was it the first commercial vineyard in the United States, it was the first incorporated business in Kentucky.

All of this was made possible with the help of his new friends and partners, Patrick Henry, Henry Clay and Daniel Boone. These men formed the new Kentucky Vineyard Society.

First Vineyards Kentucky wines appeared in 1803. It produced the Alexander, also known as the Cape grape, a hybrid cross of American and European vines, among others such as Catawba, Concord and more.

The vineyard was a commercial success for many years until a killing frost in the early to mid-1800s destroyed the crops. While First Vineyards crops were not replanted, not all were fully destroyed, just not enough for commercial production. However, in the 1830s, the Kentucky and Ohio river areas were brimming with new immigrants from Europe establishing new vineyards. Kentucky was the largest producer in all of the South until Prohibition.

Prohibition forced farmers of all states to destroy their crops. These farmers turned to planting and growing tobacco for crops. It’s a wonder how many tobacco farms were once vineyards.

Prohibition ended finally in 1933, yet it took Kentucky until 1976 to pass legislation for commercial wineries again. It did not take off from there for almost 20 years.

In 1994, Tom Beall unknowingly purchased Jean-Jacques Dufour’s original First Vineyards property while looking for a retreat for his family. Beall is an avid historian and went to work discovering his new purchase’s history.

He was astounded to learn the historical significance of the property, and went about preserving its history. He obtained all the records and sent them to the National Archives and Records Administration, which has a placed an official register and plaque at the site.

Beall continued to work on the place, and even had searched from records of the original planting sites and restored the vines along with his new purchases of the same varieties, including its famed Alexander grape.

The Bealls honor Dufour’s original wines under the label JJ Dufour. He has planted other varietals in addition to those under the vineyard label.

I was not near enough to Jessamine County where this was located, but I do plan a trip back soon. Kentucky is a gorgeous state with beautifully history preserved throughout.

In the words of world champion Craig Cameron: “Keep Riding.”

Winery in Review

Grimes Mill Winery

Located about 15 miles from Kentucky Horse Park, Grimes Mill Winery is a quaint area, winding down an old farm road into the countryside. There’s a beautifully restored family homestead, with the tasting room in the old tobacco and horse barn.

We drove up on a day that a countywide wine-tasting event was taking place. We chanced it even though it was actually closed, and surprisingly, they let us in. The barn is repurposed using the former stable’s wood for the tasting bar.

The DeSimone family has owned the 30-acre estate long enough to transfer from tobacco crops to grape growing. I tried to pry more information about the history of the property and such, but it’s pretty well trained to repeat only what is on the website.

I did learn that each batch of wine only comprises one barrel, so when it gone, it’s gone. This retains their small-batch, hand-crafted approach from selection to bottling. They use grapes harvested on the estate, Fayette County grapes, and also import Italian juice to produce in regard to the owners’ heritage.

I had a total of six selections: Malvasia, Amarone, Barolo, Merlot, a red blend called The Three Frenchmen, and the Black Walnut dessert wine.

The two wines that I believe, on a whole, represent the vineyard the very best are The Three Frenchmen and the Black Walnut Wine.

Grimes Mill Winery does ship to Texas, I was told, so place an order. Prices are reasonable ($15 on up) and the quality of wines are on point.

Wines in Review

The Three Frenchmen

Tasting notes: Composed of Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, this is perhaps one of the best blends I’ve had in years. Beautiful red fruits of raspberries, cherries on the nose, leading to gorgeous flavors on the palate mixed with a touch of spice, vanilla and golden toast. Really, a perfect glass and I’m glad I bought a bottle.

Price: $25.

Black Walnut Wine

About: Sometimes it takes a person that can creatively think to devise this little number. I’m a master taster, and it’s one of those wines that just blows your mind. That’s only happened twice in all of the tens of thousands of wines I’ve tasted.

The story of it goes something like this: the neighbor across from them has black walnut trees. They took the sap of the tree, played around with it, and created this gem. It’s not too sweet, has a great walnut flavor hovering in the background, and looks as natural-made wines do — cloudy with a chance of sunlight in your glass when poured.

Quite unique, and the most representative of their winery in my humble opinion.

Price: $25.

Lorrie Dicorte has been in the wine business for 40-some years and her family for more than 90 years. Her grandfather, Billy Dicorte, and cousin, Tony LaBarbera, were the first to import fine wines such as Ch Lafite Rothschild. Lorrie has served on international wine competition judging panels, and is known for her keen smell and taste.