Grape Expectations: Aggies tackle Pierce's disease with success

Utilization

Phages had not been used in agricultural treatments until genetics came into play. Even then, the cost was so prohibitive for farmers, and bacteriophage was difficult to try to patent for use.

Now in the human field of medicines where we have overused antimicrobial treatments to the point that it has resulted in bacteria-resistant problems, this is not the case in the plant world.

This new shotgun effect that kills all bacteria may prove to be very beneficial even though some forms of bacteria are helpful to plants.

The great news in all of this research and development is that this new approach with phages does not seem to harm the fragile honeybees, nor other pollinators like pesticides will do.

Research findings at Texas A&M produced an organic injectable remedy that actually cures the plant from within rather than on the surface that pesticides provide

Working on a solution that cures the plants or trees, weather will no longer have to play a role in applications. Rain will not wash away the effects, nor wash and carry away a poison that can taint our waters and foods. Our environment overall should be better.

Approvals