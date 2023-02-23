Scotch whisky has long held either a sense of prestige, or a sense of dread depending on a personal experience with the malt. It’s true that most drinkers will never appreciate a good Scotch whisky. Or … could they?

Is a Pina Colada made with Scotch? Is this some kind of a cruel joke for the die-hard Scotch fans?

Before that’s answered, let’s take a background look at an iconic brand name that is setting the bar even higher.

James Buchanan & Co. has been around since 1884, setting the standard for fine blended Scotch whisky. Since its inception, Buchanan was always a brand created to bring people together. Just read its Latin verse on the back that pertains to friendship.

The bottle itself for Buchanan’s is crafted as a canteen, just as those in the wars where soldiers shared their water with each other. James wanted to create a style that was smoother, sweeter than the Highland Scotches that were already being distilled; something that would be more palatable to the English.

Background

James Buchanan was born in Canada, moving to Scotland as a young child. At age 14 he was working in a Glasgow shipping agent as an office boy. By his twenties, he had moved to London to work for a blending company.

At age 30, Buchanan had returned to Scotland to ask about a partnership with the J. & J. Ainslie distillery in Leith, Scotland. Although it was refused, he was undeterred as he returned to London to form his own company, James Buchanan and Co., established 1884.

Using his connections with the blending company he was previously employed with, he sourced well-aged malts and whiskies to blend together. This created his first iconic label, Buchanan’s Blended.

Next, using his previous contacts at McKinlay, he grew his business and soon was selling to the London music halls and to the Members Bar at the House of Commons. To pay respect to his prestigious clients, he changed the name of his blend to Buchanan’s House of Commons Finest Old Highland Whisky. It was presented in a black bottle with a white label, coining the nickname Black and White.

After securing a royal warrant from Queen Victoria, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of York, James Buchanan became a man of importance, and began securing more distilleries with the windfall of his success. By 1915, Buchanan and Dewars merged to create a holding company for power and continuation after the Pattison Crash. This holding still stands with the inclusion of Johnnie Walker afterward.

With four prestigious labels under the James Buchanan & Co. name, as well his others, the bar has already been set, right? Not exactly. Why follow when you can be the leader? This one will definitely set the bar very high and a tough act to follow.

Buchanan’s Pineapple Scotch-based spirit drink has officially debuted and already has sold out! Pineapple Scotch you ask? It sounds cra-crazy! Yet it’s so ingenuous of a combination! The flavor profile of the whisky definitely can lean into citrus profiles, and the more I imagined the scotch profile, the more I was just intrigued by this whole idea. It’s such a mixable sensation!

This new spirit drink will definitely add fun to any gathering. The mixed drinks are crazy good with it, and just over ice is fine, too. You’re going to find your toasted caramel and vanilla, with twists of pineapple and citrus in your spirited glass.

And, hey! Instead of your regular Bloody Mary, explore Buchanan’s Green Bloody Mary for St. Patrick’s Day.

Buchanan’s is setting the bar high once again. Join the Pineapple Express!

Buchalada

1½ oz. Buchanan’s Pineapple

2 oz. pineapple juice

1 oz. coconut cream

¾ oz. fresh lime juice

Angostura bitters juice

Lime for garnish

Green Bloody Mary

1½ oz. Buchanan’s 12-year-old Scotch

1 oz. fresh cucumber juice

1 oz. fresh apple juice

¾ oz. fresh lemon juice

¾ oz. Simple Syrup

Dash of hot sauce

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Cucumber, celery Stalk, cherry tomato for garnish

In both recipes, combine all ingredients into an ice-filled shaker. Shake well.

Pour/strain over ice. Add garnishments. Buchalada may also be blended in ice for a frozen concoction.

Enjoy!