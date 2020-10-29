Grape Expectations: Are you 'reddy' for Thanksgiving?

Texas, our Texas, home to the first two Thanksgivings?
That’s a pretty big claim to make with most Americans learning about Plymouth and the Pilgrims event in 1621.
However it may be, we do have a recorded history of these Thanksgivings.
The Texas Society of Daughters of the American Colonists, claim that the original Thanksgiving dates back to the year 1541. The Coronado expedition celebrated Mass with a feast from its harvest in the Palo Duro Canyon. A plaque was placed in the area during the 1950s.
The second such Thanksgiving was held in 1598, near present-day El Paso. It is this Thanksgiving that is officially recognized in Texas. Historical data confirms these two events, but they were not formally introduced for proper recognition until the 20th century.
The expedition of 500 men, women and children were heavily supplied, along with 7,000 head of cattle, and led by Juan de Oñate under King Philip II of Spain. The expedition left Santa Barbara north of Mexico and moved east into the Chihuahuan Desert. There, supplies ran out fast. No bodies of water or rainfall was available in this harsh environment, and the trek killed many of the people and most of the cattle and horses.
After five arduous days, Oñate finally found the Rio Grande River. It was said that the horses ran to the water, diving in to quench their great thirst. That killed many of the horses that were left, and sickened the men that followed them in for water, too. After recovering for the next three days, they followed the river to nearby present-day El Paso. Oñate held a Mass and feast, inviting the native Mansos tribe.
While the first recorded Thanksgiving was held with a harvest, this one does not by the same definition. There was no harvest after a difficult season. However, there was a harvest of everything natively grown for the feast with the Mass of thanks for survival. This Thanksgiving also has records for the first theatrical performance in our new country, as well!
Who knew then that Texas would become a mecca for excellent grape farming, and fine wines? I have no doubt their Thanksgiving placed upon our land must have helped.
Grapes in West Texas
Few can claim they knew as much as Dr. Vijay Reddy.
Dr. Reddy, and his wife, Subada, immigrated to America in the early 1970s to attend school here. An immigrant with decades of family farming in his genes, Reddy graduated with his doctorate.
He had traveled to West Texas, and knew the soil was rich for farming. While running his soil testing lab and consulting business for crops, Dr. Reddy had a friend suggest trying to farm the West Texas land himself. Reddy was already starting to see the promise of grapes as crops.
One of Dr. Reddy’s customers talked him into planting grapes as crops for himself. That customer was none other than Neal Newsom of Newsom Vineyards.
This whole story gives me goosebumps of the history these two true Texas pioneers have played in Texas pivotal role in the wine culture. Names that after 38 years in the business, I say weekly ... just remembering back on the early days, it is just amazing what they have done!
The industry was not as it is today when it came to lending on farming futures in the grape industry. There was so few of them, and with crops not maturing for at least three years before seeing a return, Dr. Reddy really took a huge leap of faith in planting those first five acres of Cabernet Sauvignon.
Dr. Reddy is the guru of soil. There is little doubt of his incredible mark in this industry that he has made.
Well-known Vineyards
Today, Reddy Vineyards, located in the Texas High Plains AVA, comprises over 300 acres situated at an elevation slightly over 3,000 feet in the grape capital of Texas with 38 varietals planted.
The name Reddy is synonymous with over 20 Texas vineyards buying their unparalleled grapes. Dr. Reddy has several varietals that are scarce to grow here, unafraid to venture beyond.
Reddy Vineyards has earned the distinct honor as being the one of the leading producers of premium grapes in Texas by Jancis Robinson in her leading wine encyclopedia, The Oxford Companion to Wine. Seriously, it doesn’t get much better than that!
And now, Reddy Vineyards has launched its own private label using only its highest quality grapes representing the family. It has been well received, with no doubt.
For your Texas Thanksgiving this year, my recommendations are none other than Reddy Vineyards. Priced from everyday prices up to the Grand Reserve level, there is no wine in this lineup that will disappoint anyone at the dinner table. And with $1 shipping, stock up well for all of your holiday get-togethers! ￼
Reddy Vineyards
Where: 2149 Tahoka Road, U.S. Highway 380, Brownfield, Texas 79316
Tours: For private tours, call 214-247-6042. Public tours are partnered through West Texas Wine Tours.
Website: www.reddyvineyards.com.
Wines in Review
2017 Marsanne
About: 100% Marsanne is from the single block of 24, and aged in stainless steel tanks will be a perfect accompaniment for turkey, chicken and seafoods.
Tasting notes: A nice bouquet of stone fruits, white floral and citrus, opens up to beautiful layers of peach, pear and citrus. The balanced minerality complements the long finish.
Cost: $20.
2019 O.M.R.
About: A nice semi-sweet white wine cuts through the fats nicely, always making them a good choice at the table. This blend is created from 50% Orange Muscat, 25% Marsanne and 25% Roussane.
Tasting notes: Floral and citrus bouquet opens to sweet oranges and melons, rounding out with the zestiness of citrus tempering its sugar load on the long finish. Your taste buds will beckon for more.
Cost: $18.
2019 Grand Vitis
About: A nice Rhine-styled blend, keeping it light, while offering Pinot Noir lovers a different option.
Tasting notes: A perfect balancing blend of Cinsault, Syrah and Grenache gives off beautiful strawberry notes, Bing cherry and pomegranates, leaving a mouth softly kissed by its soft tannins. Pure joy!
Cost: $20.
2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
About: Because Cabernet Sauvignon is a flagship grape at Reddy Vineyards, I splurged on the big daddy Reserve. We are worth it, right? This wine won’t disappoint connoisseurs alike. Age this one, or decant it the morning of, if a late afternoon meal is served. Please taste through the hours; it’s amazing!
Tasting notes: This bottle has blackberries, black cherry, cassis (yum!), sweet tobacco, vanilla and clove. As the wine changed through the course, I thought of white chocolate, cherry, blackberry and cassis. Toward the end, the clove changed more to a nutmeg for me. All in all, I have one in my cellar, and I’ll revisit in a few years! Be on the cusp with this vintage. It will only get better.
Cost: $75.
