Grape Expectations: Are you 'reddy' for Thanksgiving?

The industry was not as it is today when it came to lending on farming futures in the grape industry. There was so few of them, and with crops not maturing for at least three years before seeing a return, Dr. Reddy really took a huge leap of faith in planting those first five acres of Cabernet Sauvignon.

Dr. Reddy is the guru of soil. There is little doubt of his incredible mark in this industry that he has made.

Well-known Vineyards

Today, Reddy Vineyards, located in the Texas High Plains AVA, comprises over 300 acres situated at an elevation slightly over 3,000 feet in the grape capital of Texas with 38 varietals planted.

The name Reddy is synonymous with over 20 Texas vineyards buying their unparalleled grapes. Dr. Reddy has several varietals that are scarce to grow here, unafraid to venture beyond.

Reddy Vineyards has earned the distinct honor as being the one of the leading producers of premium grapes in Texas by Jancis Robinson in her leading wine encyclopedia, The Oxford Companion to Wine. Seriously, it doesn’t get much better than that!

And now, Reddy Vineyards has launched its own private label using only its highest quality grapes representing the family. It has been well received, with no doubt.